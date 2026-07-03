10 Most Popular Car Brands in Australia for 2026 (So Far)

The most popular car brand in Australia remains Toyota, securing 95,141 sales in the first half of 2026. However, its historic buffer has been completely eroded by the runner-up, BYD, which has mounted a serious threat and achieved 52,335 sales over the exact same six-month period. The shift follows a record-breaking June, in which the monthly Toyota-BYD sales gap narrowed to an unprecedented 243 vehicles, putting the Japanese manufacturer’s long-standing national dominance under immediate threat.

These brands headline a broader car market that contracted by a tiny fraction (0.3 per cent) in the first half of 2026, with 606,793 new vehicles sold, down from 608,811 during the same period last year.

With cost-of-living pressures and volatile fuel prices driving a permanent transformation in local buying habits, the automotive landscape has completely changed. Now that we are halfway through the year, let’s look at how the top-selling car brands in Australia stack up.

Most Popular Car Brands in Australia at a Glance

These are Australia’s most popular car brands halfway through the year, according to official VFACTS data from the FCAI.

Brand 2026 YTD Sales 2025 YTD Sales Variance YoY 1. Toyota 95,141 120,978 -21.4% 2. BYD 52,335 23,355 +124.1% 3. Ford 42,296 47,300 -10.6% 4. Kia 41,846 40,750 +2.7% 5. Mazda 40,502 48,942 -17.2% 6. Hyundai 39,590 38,948 +1.6% 7. GWM 30,359 25,189 +20.5% 8. Chery 24,964 14,123 +76.8% 9. Mitsubishi 24,802 33,379 -25.7% 10. MG 23,146 21,674 +6.8% Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 Toyota HiLux | Image: Toyota

1. Toyota

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 95,141 (-21.4%)

Toyota is still the top car brand in Australia by volume, but the local icon is under immense strain, with year-to-date sales down 21.4 per cent. Supply corrections and intense market substitution mean that even the dominant (and new) RAV4 slowed significantly, recording 15,551 sales compared to 24,034 during the same period last year.

Bright spots in the portfolio include the hybrid-powered Camry, which jumped from 4,259 to 6,359 sales (+49.3 per cent), alongside steady gains for the LandCruiser Wagon (+26.3 per cent) and Corolla Cross (+9.2 per cent). However, it was a bruising six months for the Toyota HiLux flagships. Sales for both the HiLux 4×2 (-31.8 per cent) and HiLux 4×4 (-10.7 per cent) continue to drop, leaving the brand exposed in the cut-throat dual-cab segment as buyers look toward newer hybrid alternatives.

Most Popular Toyota Models in Australia

Toyota HiLux 4X4: 19,862 (Toyota HiLux 4X2: 2,745)

Toyota RAV4: 15,551

Toyota Prado: 9,102

Toyota Corolla: 7,314

Toyota LandCruiser Wagon: 6,451

BYD Sealion 7 | Image: Supplied / BYD

2. BYD

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 52,335 (+124.1%)

The manufacturing engine of BYD is accelerating at an extraordinary pace, locked in an active, direct duel with Toyota for outright market control. Having more than doubled its sales volume compared to the first half of last year, the brand secured a massive 8.6 per cent share of the national market.

It’s the mid-sized Sealion 7 SUV that has established itself as the brand’s ultimate volume weapon, with 12,516 units sold as a competitor to the Tesla Model Y. This multi-model product matrix is systematically dismantling traditional segment rules, propped up further by the new Shark 6 utility platform, which brought in 9,493 sales to mount serious structural pressure on legacy utes.

Most Popular BYD Models in Australia

BYD Sealion 7: 12,516

BYD Shark 6: 9,493

BYD Atto 2: 5,401

BYD Sealion 6: 5,312

BYD Sealion 8: 5,380

2025 Ford Ranger PHEV Stormtrak | Image: Ford Australia

3. Ford

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 42,296 (-10.6%)

Ford has settled into the third position on the brand standings as overall brand volume pulled back by 10.6 per cent. Despite this broader corporate decline, the ultra-popular Ranger 4×4 continues to serve as an exceptionally resilient shield for the blue oval, logging 24,822 units to handily beat the Toyota HiLux 4×4 by nearly 5,000 units.

The platform-shared Ford Everest experienced a mid-year sales breather, contracting 9.4 per cent to 11,133 deliveries. This segment category is bound to stay highly competitive through the back half of the year as next-generation family haulers land in driveways. Meanwhile, the full-size Ford F-150 added a consistent 1,049 large truck sales to the commercial ledger, while its niche electric entry, the Mustang Mach-E, recorded a modest 147 units.

Most Popular Ford Models in Australia

Ford Ranger 4X4: 24,822 (Ford Ranger 4X2: 1,492)

Ford Everest: 11,133

Ford Transit Custom: 1,307

Ford F150: 1,049

Ford Transit Heavy: 785

Kia Sportage SX 1.6T HEV AWD AT | Image: Kia

4. Kia

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 41,846 (+2.7%)

Kia continues to log steady gains in positive territory, tracking up to a 6.9 per cent share of the national automotive market. This consistent performance relies heavily on the mid-sized Sportage SUV platform, which captured a highly resilient 9,654 sales.

The primary structural story for the brand is the complete retirement of the legacy Cerato nameplate (0 sales), passing the passenger-vehicle baton to the fresh Kia K4, which has quickly locked down 4,467 mid-year sales. With the newly launched electrified EV3 (+130.5 per cent) and the highly anticipated Tasman commercial range now entering VFACTS brackets, Kia’s foundational numbers look incredibly secure.

Most Popular Kia Models in Australia

Kia Sportage: 9,654

Kia Carnival: 6,009

Kia K4: 4,467

Kia EV5: 2,951

Kia Stonic: 2,800

2026 Mazda CX-5 | Image: Mazda

5. Mazda

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 40,502 (-17.2%)

Mazda is in the midst of a deliberate transition upmarket, and while this strategic choice has shielded it from lower-tier price wars, it has resulted in a visible 17.2 per cent decline in total sales volume. Slower momentum is evident across its traditional volume drivers, with the core Mazda3 sliding to 4,080 sales and notable contractions in the BT-50 utility lines and the core CX-5 SUV platform (-12.1 per cent).

However, the margin-heavy premium model push is starting to display clear results on the balance sheet. The higher-tier CX-60 brought in 2,699 sales, while the newly introduced three-row CX-80 added a useful 1,457 units to the brand’s mid-year tally.

Most Popular Mazda Models in Australia

Mazda CX-5: 10,542

Mazda CX-3: 6,707

Mazda BT-50 4X4: 4,642 (Mazda BT-50 4X2: 1,511)

Mazda3: 4,080

Mazda CX-60: 2,699

Hyundai KONA 2026 KONA Elite | Image: Hyundai

6. Hyundai

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 39,590 (+1.6%)

Like its closest competitors, Hyundai is navigating an upmarket portfolio transition, though it successfully defended its baseline through the first half of the year, securing a stable 1.6 per cent lift. The primary operation propping up their local volume is the small Kona SUV crossover, which put down a massive 13,132 units to easily eclipse the mid-sized Tucson platform.

The real pinch point remains the legendary i30 small-car range, which continued its sharp contraction, down to just 3,670 YTD units. This drop highlights a permanent consumer migration away from value-tier hatchbacks in favour of high-riding options like the updated Venue crossover.

Most Popular Hyundai Models in Australia

Hyundai Kona: 13,132

Hyundai Tucson: 11,236

Hyundai i30: 3,670

Hyundai Santa Fe: 3,089

Hyundai Venue: 3,010

GWM Haval Jolion | Image: GWM

7. GWM

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 30,359 (+20.5%)

Great Wall Motors continues its aggressive march up the national standings, posting an impressive 20.5 per cent jump in sales volume. The sharply priced Haval Jolion remains the ultimate volume weapon for the Chinese importer, securing 11,480 units to finish as a leading choice in the small SUV category.

Concurrently, the rugged, off-road-biased Tank 300 continues its consistent upward trend, contributing 2,759 individual sales. GWM will remain on a close watch as a number of rival brands enter the local market over the next 12 months.

Most Popular GWM Models in Australia

GWM Haval Jolion: 11,480

GWM Haval H6: 7,730

GWM Cannon/Cannon Alpha 4X4: 5,724

GWM Tank 300: 2,759

GWM Ora: 751

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro | Image: Chery

8. Chery

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 24,964 (+76.8%)

Chery has established itself as the fastest-climbing entry into Australia’s top ten car brands, jumping a phenomenal 76.8 per cent over last year’s mid-year markers. The primary catalyst for this retail push is the highly competitive Tiggo 4 Pro SUV, which recorded a staggering 13,638 sales, spearheading the brand’s rapid growth.

By building out a comprehensive product portfolio that ranges from light commuter vehicles to large family models like the Tiggo 8 Pro (+63.1 per cent) and the newly introduced Tiggo 9 platform, Chery has transitioned into a major threat to legacy badges.

Most Popular Chery Models in Australia

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro: 13,638

Chery Tiggo 7 Pro: 5,589

Chery C5/Omoda 5: 2,532

Chery Tiggo 8 Pro: 2,261

Chery Tiggo 9: 944

Outlander PHEV AWD EXCEED TOURER (5 seat) | Image: Mitsubishi

9. Mitsubishi

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 24,802 (-25.7%)

It has been an incredibly challenging six months for Mitsubishi, which saw its national sales volume tumble by more than a quarter. The core source of this decline is the compact ASX platform, which collapsed from historic highs down to a modest 910 units (-86.3 per cent) as cheap new competitors arrived on our shores at highly aggressive price points.

The brand’s foundational weight now rests entirely on the Outlander medium SUV, which posted a highly consistent 10,907 sales to remain a dominant force in its class. Concurrently, the Triton 4×4 commercial utility vehicle defended its patch in the heavy dual-cab race, with 8,769 units sold.

Most Popular Mitsubishi Models in Australia

Mitsubishi Outlander: 10,907

Mitsubishi Triton 4X4: 8,769 (Mitsubishi Triton 4X2: 1,582)

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport: 2,269

Mitsubishi Triton 4X2: 1,582

Mitsubishi ASX: 910

MG ZS Vibe | Image: MG

10. MG

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 23,146 (+6.8%)

MG rounds out the top ten car brands in Australia with a stable 6.8 per cent lift in mid-year volume. The brand’s foundational sales continue to be anchored by the affordable ZS small SUV, which recorded 8,984 deliveries.

Several targeted price adjustments helped sustain interest across its electric lines, with the pure-electric MG4 range adding a solid 1,828 units, further reinforced by the high-volume entry of the dedicated MG4 Urban variant, which added 1,424 sales.

Most Popular MG Models in Australia

MG ZS: 8,984

MG MG3: 3,917

MG HS: 2,185

MG MG4: 1,828

MG MG4 Urban: 1,424

2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness | Image: Subaru Australia

Brands That Fell Outside the Top 10

The mid-year data confirmed a changing of the guard, forcing two historic badges to slide down the general rankings while an electric giant made a historic push.

Subaru

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 14,817 (-25.6%)

Subaru had a tough six months, with total deliveries dropping by 25.6 per cent. The iconic Forester medium SUV propped up local operations with 5,724 sales , but structural pullbacks on the core Outback sport wagon (-52.2 per cent) and the performance WRX range (-39.5 per cent) kept the brand firmly on the defensive.

Subaru Forester: 5,724

Subaru Crosstrek: 4,299

Subaru Outback: 2,436

Subaru WRX: 779

Subaru Impreza: 430

2025 Nissan X-Trail Ti-L e-Power | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Nissan

Total number of sales in H1 2026: 13,854 (-32.8%)

Nissan experienced a severe mid-year correction, sliding a painful 32.8 per cent to fall out of the nation’s top ten automotive brands. Its primary volume anchor remains the X-Trail SUV with 7,432 sales, but sharp volume declines across the smaller Qashqai (-74.9 per cent) and Juke crossover lines (-93.2 per cent) have severely impacted their overall brand position.

Nissan X-Trail: 7,432

Nissan Patrol Wagon: 2,843

Nissan Navara 4X4: 2,256

Nissan Qashqai: 736

Nissan Juke: 120

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Tesla

While it does not crack the top ten on pure year-to-date VFACTS tracking due to highly cyclical delivery distributions, a monumental monthly milestone was reached. In June 2026, VFACTS and EV Council data confirmed that Tesla surged to fourth place on the national monthly brand charts with a record 8,670 units. Driven by a massive delivery batch, the Model Y completely dominated the charts as Australia’s best-selling vehicle overall for the month, racking up a record 8,072 registrations.