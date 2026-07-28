Australia Is Dominating Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: Here’s Every Gold Medal So Far

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 28 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Australia leads the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games medal table with 26 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze medals as of 28 July.

Swimming and para swimming account for 23 of Australia’s 26 gold medals.

Australia has completed four podium sweeps and set five Commonwealth Games records in gold-medal events.

The gold rush includes three inaugural event champions and Australia’s first women’s Commonwealth Games 10,000m champion.

Competition continues until 2 August, so Australia’s medal tally is still growing.

Australia is dominating Glasgow 2026 faster than most of us can reasonably keep count of all the gold medals coming out of the Commonwealth Games.

We’re currently leading the Commonwealth Games medal table with 26 gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze medals as of 28 July. That puts us 18 golds clear of England, with 23 of those victories coming from swimming and para swimming.

Seven says 7.8 million Australians have already sampled its coverage across the first three days of the Games, so people are definitely tuning in. But with the events running overnight and medals arriving across multiple sessions, plenty of individual winners have been easy to miss.

What Makes Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games Different?

Glasgow 2026 is a touch smaller than previous editions of the Commonwealth Games, but clearly not short on medals.

The 23rd Commonwealth Games runs from 23 July to 2 August, bringing together 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories in Scotland. Instead of spreading events across a large host region, the Games are concentrated within four venues along an eight-mile corridor in Glasgow.

Even with the deliberately tightened competition program, Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games still features 10 sports, six integrated Para sports and 215 gold-medal events across 133 sessions. Athletics, swimming, track cycling, gymnastics, netball, boxing, bowls, judo, weightlifting and 3×3 basketball make up the program, alongside their included Para disciplines.

How To Watch The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

For Australian viewers, the schedule presents an even trickier viewing problem than the recent 2026 FIFA World Cup. Seven’s live coverage runs from 7pm through to 7:30am AEST, meaning many of the biggest finals arrive after midnight or around breakfast.

The network is carrying the Games across Seven, 7plus Sport and a dedicated 24-hour channel, but the volume of simultaneous competition still makes individual results easy to miss.

So, whether you haven’t been staying up all night to watch the Games or simply need an update on how we’re going, here’s every Australian gold so far, grouped by competition day in Glasgow 2026.

Australia’s Gold Medal Tally At The Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Day 1: 24 July

Cumulative medal tally: 6 gold, 2 silver, 5 bronze

1. Lani Pallister, Women’s 400m Freestyle

Lani Pallister opened Australia’s gold account by breaking four minutes in the women’s 400m freestyle. Jenna Forrester added bronze to put two Australians on the podium.

2. Jenna Jones, Women’s 100m Freestyle S13

Jenna Jones became the inaugural Commonwealth Games champion in the women’s 100m freestyle S13, with fellow Australian Kirralee Hayes taking bronze.

3. Jenna Forrester, Women’s 200m Backstroke

Forrester collected her first Commonwealth Games title in the women’s 200m backstroke, beating Scotland’s Katie Shanahan by 0.37 seconds. Hannah Fredericks finished third.

4. Alex Saffy, Men’s 100m Butterfly S10

Alex Saffy beat defending champion and Australian teammate Col Pearse, reversing their first and second placings from Birmingham 2022.

5. Australia, Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Meg Harris, Shayna Jack, Alex Perkins and Mollie O’Callaghan delivered Australia’s eighth consecutive Commonwealth Games title in the event, finishing 4.26 seconds clear of England.

6. Australia, Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Flynn Southam, Kai Taylor, Harrison Turner and Kyle Chalmers set a Commonwealth Games record of 3:09.49. Southam’s 47.09 lead-off also set the Games record for the men’s 100m freestyle.

Day 2: 25 July

Cumulative medal tally: 12 gold (+6), 5 silver (+3), 6 bronze (+1)

7. Sam Short, Men’s 400m Freestyle

Sam Short led Australia’s first podium sweep of the Games, ahead of Elijah Winnington and Benjamin Goedemans. Just 0.01 seconds separated silver and bronze.

8. Mollie O’Callaghan, Women’s 200m Freestyle

Mollie O’Callaghan edged teammate Lani Pallister by 0.35 seconds to give Australia another gold-silver finish in the pool.

9. Alex Perkins, Women’s 50m Butterfly

Alex Perkins landed her first individual Commonwealth Games title, beating South Africa’s Erin Gallagher by 0.20 seconds.

10. Sam Williamson, Men’s 100m Breaststroke

Sam Williamson returned from a serious patellar tendon injury to win the 100m breaststroke by 0.17 seconds over Jersey teenager Filip Nowacki.

11. Australia, Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team

Georgia Godwin, Breanna Scott, Kate McDonald, Ruby Pass and Emily Whitehead claimed Australia’s first women’s team title since 2010. The result makes Godwin Australia’s most decorated female gymnast at the Commonwealth Games.

12. Australia, Mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Flynn Southam, Kyle Chalmers, Shayna Jack and Meg Harris finished 4.55 seconds clear of England in a Commonwealth Games record of 3:19.36.

Day 3: 26 July

Cumulative medal tally: 17 gold (+5), 9 silver (+4), 13 bronze (+7)

13. Tim Hodge, Men’s 100m Backstroke S9

Tim Hodge successfully defended the title he won at Birmingham 2022, with Australian Harrison Vig taking bronze in his first Commonwealth Games final.

14. Iona Anderson, Women’s 100m Backstroke

Iona Anderson held off Canada’s Kylie Masse by just 0.06 seconds, the narrowest Australian gold-medal victory of the first four days.

15. Cameron McEvoy, Men’s 50m Freestyle

Cameron McEvoy added the Commonwealth title to his Olympic and world crowns with a Games-record 20.97. Flynn Southam and Jamie Jack completed Australia’s second podium sweep.

16. Lani Pallister, Women’s 1500m Freestyle

Pallister became the first Commonwealth Games champion in the women’s 1500m freestyle, finishing almost 18 seconds clear of Erika Fairweather. Australian Molly Walker took bronze.

17. Australia, Men’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Sam Short, Harrison Turner, Edward Sommerville and Kai Taylor beat England by 3.51 seconds, setting another Commonwealth Games record in 7:01.47.

Day 4: 27 July

Cumulative medal tally: 26 gold (+9), 13 silver (+4), 20 bronze (+7)

18. Kate McDonald, Women’s Uneven Bars

Kate McDonald added an individual title to Australia’s team gold, scoring 14.333 on the uneven bars after finishing seventh at Birmingham 2022.

19. Jenna Forrester, Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Forrester picked up her second individual gold of the Games in 4:31.19, with Ella Ramsay adding bronze for Australia.

20. Meg Harris, Women’s 100m Freestyle

Meg Harris led another complete Australian podium sweep, finishing ahead of Mollie O’Callaghan and Shayna Jack. Australia has now won the event at seven consecutive Commonwealth Games.

21. Beau Matthews, Men’s 100m Breaststroke SB8/SB9

Beau Matthews earned his first Commonwealth Games gold in the combined multiclass event, while Tim Hodge took bronze. Silver medallist Joshua Willmer set the SB8 Games record.

22. Alex Perkins, Women’s 100m Butterfly

Perkins won by almost a second in 56.38, finishing only 0.02 seconds outside the Commonwealth Games record. It was her fourth Glasgow gold, including relay heats.

23. Sam Williamson, Men’s 50m Breaststroke

Williamson completed the sprint breaststroke double by adding the 50m title to his earlier victory over 100 metres.

24. Rose Davies, Women’s 10,000m

Rose Davies became the first Australian woman to win a Commonwealth Games 10,000m title, finishing more than 10 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Diana Wanza.

25. Sam Short, Men’s 800m Freestyle

Short became the inaugural Commonwealth Games champion over 800 metres in a Games record of 7:39.81. Benjamin Goedemans and Matthew Galea completed Australia’s fourth podium sweep.

26. Australia, Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Lani Pallister, Hannah Casey, Inez Miller and Mollie O’Callaghan finished 7.57 seconds clear of England, giving Australia victory in each of the first five freestyle relay finals.

With competition continuing until 2 August, 26 gold medals won’t be the final number. We’ll update this list as more Australians reach the top of the podium.

Related reads