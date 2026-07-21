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The ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Is Here. Can Thor Unite Marvel’s Feuding Heroes?

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 7 min

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  • The first full Avengers: Doomsday trailer shows Thor trying to unite the Avengers, New Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four and legacy X-Men against Doctor Doom.
  • Steve Rogers returns in the trailer’s final scene, although Marvel hasn’t explained how he’s back or whether he’s the “miracle” Thor says they’ll need.
  • Avengers: Doomsday arrives in Australian cinemas on 17 December 2026, with tickets now on sale for Infinity Vision screens in participating markets.

Marvel Studios has released the first full trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, and there appears to be a little hesitancy amongst Earth’s mightiest heroes to do their whole assembly thing.

Thor must unite the Avengers, New Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four and legacy X-Men against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. But even in the face of “an unthinkable decision” and a threat more terrifying than anything that has come before, they must overcome themselves first.

Across the trailer, Marvel’s various factions have at it. Shang-Chi squares up against Gambit, Yelena Belova trades blows with Mystique and the Wakandans appear ready to confront Namor.

Nearly two decades of accumulated Marvel superheroes later, the first Doomsday trailer understands the stakes but seems less focused on the big bad and more concerned with whether they can coexist just long enough to save the world, again.

With tickets now on sale for its 17 December release, Disney isn’t just upping the scale with what looks to be Marvel’s largest superhero ensemble to date. Under its new Infinity Vision cinema standard, approved screens must be bigger, louder, brighter and capable of handling Avengers: Doomsday.

Thor Assembles the Avengers This Time

“Something’s coming.” The suitably ominous warning of Professor Charles Xavier opens the trailer. “Something we may not be able to deter.”

Thor’s voice takes over, delivering what amounts to a rallying call. He recalls fighting alongside warriors who were “far stronger than all of us put together.”

“And they died,” he says. Heimdall. Loki. Vision. Natasha Romanoff. Tony Stark. All lost while facing enemies that frightened him far less than the threat they now face.

“Everything that they sacrificed will be for nothing if we do not stand together,” Thor warns. “Put aside your petty squabbles and presume nothing except this. If you return, you will return as brothers and sisters.”

For someone who wished for their codename to be “the strongest Avenger”, it puts him in an interesting position.

Traditionally one of the Avengers’ heaviest hitters outside of an enraged Hulk, the trailer presents him as something closer to a leader.

He’s already been at the centre of several incompatible teams, from the original Avengers and Asgardian family squabbles to the Guardians of the Galaxy. But with Tony Stark sacrificing himself at the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers finding peace in his own time and Nick Fury missing from the trailer entirely, Marvel’s splintered factions turn to the one who’s been through it all: the veteran who understands what’s coming.

Avengers doomsday first trailer images 31/9
Image: Marvel

Just How Many Heroes Are in the Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?

The trailer brings together characters from several distinct periods of Marvel filmmaking, rather than an established Avengers line-up.

Some began in the MCU’s earliest films. Others arrived after Avengers: Endgame, belong to the Fantastic Four’s alternate universe, or originated in Fox’s X-Men franchise years before the MCU existed. And of course, we have to thank the merc with the mouth, Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds, for making a name for some of the newly introduced Avengers superheroes this time around.

Deadpool & Wolverine helped drag those once-separate mutant films into Marvel’s current multiversal machinery, finally giving Channing Tatum the chance to play Gambit after years of failed attempts to get his solo movie made.

Here’s a look at the ensemble Marvel is attempting to combine:

CharacterPlayed byFirst appeared inMarvel lineage
ThorChris HemsworthThor (2011)Original Avengers
Steve RogersChris EvansCaptain America: The First Avenger (2011)Original Avengers
Sam WilsonAnthony MackieCaptain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)Captain America
ShuriLetitia WrightBlack Panther (2018)Wakanda
Yelena BelovaFlorence PughBlack Widow (2021)New Avengers
Shang-ChiSimu LiuShang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)Post-Endgame MCU
NamorTenoch Huerta MejíaBlack Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)Talokan
GambitChanning TatumDeadpool & Wolverine (2024)Multiversal mutants
Reed RichardsPedro PascalThe Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)Fantastic Four
Charles XavierPatrick StewartX-Men (2000)Fox X-Men
MagnetoIan McKellenX-Men (2000)Fox X-Men
Scroll horizontally to view full table

But that’s only a fraction of the confirmed cast, which includes far more returning Marvel heroes than we saw in the trailer. Paul Rudd, Vanessa Kirby, Sebastian Stan, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, David Harbour, Kelsey Grammer and more are also returning, while several prominent MCU figures are yet to be revealed.

Marvel frames Doomsday as a collision between heroes from three separate universes facing an existential threat unlike anything they have previously encountered.

Which means they’re going to need all the help they can get.

Avengers doomsday first trailer images 15
Image: Marvel

Doctor Doom Arrives, But Marvel Hasn’t Told Us Why

Loki wanted dominion over Earth. Ultron wanted to achieve “world peace” by eliminating humanity. The Mad Titan Thanos wanted balance with a snap of his fingers.

We don’t know what Doctor Doom wants. And the trailer is deliberately vague about his plans.

Thor never even names the threat directly during his speech, and Marvel offers very little explanation for why the Avengers, X-Men, Wakandans and Fantastic Four are even at odds with each other.

We can understand the scale of Doom’s threat from the trailer, but it’s a feeling rather than a full reveal of what he intends to do. But before the doom comes hope. And that’s where Marvel saves its surprise for the trailer’s final scene.

After Thor warns that they’re going to need a “miracle”, Steve Rogers steps into view and greets his former teammate with a familiar, “Hey, pal.”

“It’s not possible,” Thor responds.

Whether Steve is the miracle they need remains to be seen. The bigger question is how he’s here at all.

The last we saw of him, he was an old man, having lived a good life after returning the Infinity Stones and choosing to remain in the past. The identity of this Steve remains unresolved: is he the original Rogers made young again, a version from another point in time, a multiversal variant or something else entirely?

Marvel sure isn’t clearing that up yet. For now, Chris Evans’ character remains Steve Rogers, while Anthony Mackie remains the MCU’s Captain America.

Avengers doomsday first trailer images 14
Image: Marvel

Infinity Vision Tickets Are Now On Sale

Alongside the trailer, Marvel has opened ticket sales for Infinity Vision screenings in participating markets. Disney’s premium large-format certification applies to existing theatres that meet its standards for larger screens, brighter laser projection and immersive sound.

It’s not a brand-new proprietary projection format in the same way IMAX is. Instead, Infinity Vision is more akin to a stamp of approval from Disney, given to premium auditoriums that already exist. With Australia’s fairly limited IMAX footprint, Avengers: Doomsday has another way to reach larger screens when it arrives in December.

And while we’d love to tell you where you can find an Infinity Vision cinema in Australia, Disney hasn’t told us yet. More than 7,500 screens worldwide applied for certification, with Disney still verifying applicants ahead of the format’s September launch.

To qualify, auditoriums need a screen at least 45 feet (13.7m) wide, immersive sound such as Dolby Atmos or 7.1 and minimum brightness standards for 2D or 3D projection.

Once approved, participating cinemas are expected to display Infinity Vision branding online and in theatres, which should eventually make them easier to find.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in Australian cinemas on 17 December 2026, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo.

Avengers doomsday first trailer poster 3
Avengers: Doomsday First Trailer Poster | Image: Marvel

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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