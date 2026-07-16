‘The Batman: Part II’ Has Been Delayed, But We’ve Got Our First Look

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 16 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Matt Reeves has released the first camera test showing Robert Pattinson back in the Batsuit for The Batman: Part II.

The footage reveals almost nothing about the plot, but shows Batman emerging through amber light, emergency sirens and drifting precipitation.

The sequel has moved from October 2027 to 18 February 2028 and will retain an IMAX release.

The Batman: Part II has been delayed again, but nobody seems particularly interested in discussing the calendar now that we’ve had our first look at the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ long-awaited sequel.

Matt Reeves, rather unceremoniously, released a 30-second camera test of Robert Pattinson back in the Batsuit. It’s not quite a teaser, but it’s still somehow a teaser trailer: Batman stands out of focus in rain, snow, ash or whatever else is falling through the amber light, police sirens pulse behind him and the score swells as he slowly turns towards the camera. For a video titled The Batman Part 2 – Camera Test, it’s about as literal as Reeves could have made the reveal.

But, sadly, that’s about all we have to work with. Yet people are already dissecting the cowl, the weather, the logo and every dark corner of the frame, because, at least in my opinion, Batman is still the greatest superhero ever made. And considering all the noise around this tiny piece of footage, I don’t think I’m alone in thinking this.

What Does The Batman: Part II Teaser Trailer Reveal?

Let’s start with the thumbnail, which appears to reveal a new red bat logo with the Roman numeral II worked into the centre. When the video starts, it’s pitch black. Pattinson’s Batman then slowly fades into view as a shadowy blur, standing against a dirty amber background while emergency lights spin behind him. Trouble is afoot. What treachery has been committed, we can’t know for sure, but Batman looks pissed.

The camera slowly finds focus. The cowl comes into view, the ears appear slightly longer and sharper than before, and Pattinson turns towards the lens as the music rises. Vengeance is here. Then it cuts to black before the red logo is revealed.

Reeves isn’t giving much away with this so-called camera test, but he knows exactly what he’s doing: show almost nothing, call it a test and let Batman do the rest.

With just a silhouette, a siren and Pattinson turning his head, Reeves has managed to make Gotham feel alive again.

Our first look at Robert Pattinson in The Batman Part II Camera Test posted to Vimeo | Image: Matt Reeves

Why Does Everyone Still Care About Batman?

Because that’s the thing about Batman: every new version carries the same basic pieces. The cowl, the city of Gotham and its darker underbelly, the Bat-Signal, a bit of Commissioner Gordon, a dash of the dead parents, an expanding rogues gallery, Alfred Pennyworth at your service and a man who has chosen to process his grief through nocturnal vigilantism. He might not be wearing hockey pads, but every filmmaker has chosen to shift the proportions ever so slightly to reinvent Bruce Wayne’s alter ego.

Batman can be a detective story, crime thriller, gothic horror film or blockbuster without losing the character entirely. He can be vulnerable, obsessive, violent, intelligent or emotionally broken depending on who’s telling the story. The appeal isn’t simply seeing Batman again. It’s finding out what this actor and director will pull from him that the last version left behind.

There have been enough Batman films, cartoons, games and television series to exhaust almost any other character. Somehow, it hasn’t happened here.

Part of that is because Batman doesn’t need a big reveal to feel significant. A shadow, a siren and Robert Pattinson turning his head are enough to stop people scrolling and start speculating about the sequel’s tone.

Batman may not have superpowers like some of the other popular DC superheroes. He’s got detective instincts, gadgets and inherited wealth, but every version is still human. Reeves’ version has already given us a decent dose of detective fiction, urban decay and a Bruce Wayne who looks like he hasn’t slept properly in years. Though maybe that’s Pattinson.

Either way, the footage suggests the sequel will be just as moody as the first one, if not more so.

Image: Matt Reeves

Why Has ‘The Batman: Part II’ Been Delayed Again?

While we don’t really know the cause of the delay, Paramount and its pending acquisition of Warner Bros. might have influenced the move of The Batman: Part II as part of a wider calendar reshuffle. Instead, J.J. Abrams’ The Great Beyond will be taking its previous October 2027 slot.

So what does that mean for the sequel’s release? The film has moved from October 2027 to 18 February 2028. Fortunately, it’ll still retain its IMAX release, with the new date landing on the US Presidents’ Day holiday weekend.

The sequel had previously been scheduled for October 2025 before delays linked to the Hollywood strikes and subsequent production timing pushed it back. Filming reportedly began in June, while plot details remain firmly under wraps. Reeves is directing and co-wrote the screenplay with Mattson Tomlin.

By the time Pattinson puts the cowl back on in cinemas, Bruce Wayne will have spent almost six years brooding between films.

It’ll be a long wait until 2028, but after years of shifting dates and scattered production updates, Pattinson slowly turning towards the camera is the first time The Batman sequel has felt properly real.

Reeves has shown us almost nothing. When the subject is Batman, almost nothing is still enough.

The Batman Part II Release Date | Image: Matt Reeves

Related reads