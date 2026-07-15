Batman’s Original Wayne Manor Is Back On The Market for USD$32 Million

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 15 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The Wayne Manor from the original Batman TV series is back on the real estate market.

It’s going for USD$32 million, less than a year after it sold for USD$20.5 million.

An 18,655-square-foot Jacobean Tudor Revival estate built in 1928, set on 4.84 gated acres.

Features 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, private theatre, a resort-style pool, pickleball court, manicured gardens, and a spacious driveway.

Gee willikers, the Pasadena estate used as Wayne Manor in the original Batman television series is back on the market for USD$32 million, less than a year after selling for USD$20.5 million.

Why you’d ever want to sell a piece of real estate so deeply connected to the history of the Caped Crusader, I have no idea, but that’s a USD$11.5 million jump, or roughly 56 per cent, in around 12 months. Not exactly small change for Gotham’s prince.

Reportedly, the owner has spent the past year upgrading the mansion’s plumbing, sewer, HVAC, landscaping and deck waterproofing. If I didn’t know any better, I’d say that work probably went into upgrading the Batcave below.

The original Wayne Manor at 380 S San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena. | Image: Christie’s International Real Estate

Inside Batman’s Original Wayne Manor

Built in 1928, the Jacobean Tudor Revival estate spans approximately 18,655 square feet across 4.84 gated acres. Inside are seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, along with a private theatre. Outside, there’s a resort-style pool, pickleball court, manicured gardens and enough driveway for something slightly less conspicuous than the Batmobile.

What you might not have realised from the original series is that we never went inside the mansion. Only the exterior façade was used to show off Wayne Manor, with the interiors filmed on soundstages elsewhere.

But no matter how many books they pull from the bookcase, it seems no one has been able to locate the entrance to the Batcave. Reckon they should check the Shakespeare bust in the study.

Its screen résumé didn’t stop with the campy delights of Adam West’s Batman and Burt Ward’s Robin. The property also appeared as Helen Harris III’s home in Bridesmaids, including the bridal shower scene where Kristen Wiig’s character finally snaps. The mansion was also featured in Rush Hour, The Campaign and Murder, She Wrote.

So, what does USD$32 million buy? Nearly five acres, architectural pedigree, the chance to break the Pasadena residential sales record and one of television’s most recognisable front doors.

Cape and cowl sold separately.

1/ 11 The original Wayne Manor at 380 S San Rafael Avenue in Pasadena. | Image: Christie’s International Real Estate

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