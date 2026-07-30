Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer Gives Him A New Team To Believe In

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 30 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ted Lasso returns on 5 August 2026, with Jason Sudeikis back as Ted, coaching Richmond’s second-division women’s football team.

Season four runs for 10 episodes, with new episodes arriving weekly on Apple TV+ through 7 October.

Returning favourites including Roy, Rebecca, Keeley and Coach Beard are joined by a new Lady Greyhounds squad.

Apple TV+ has released the first full trailer for Ted Lasso season 4, bringing Jason Sudeikis back alongside Roy Kent, Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard and the rest of AFC Richmond’s familiar and friendly faces, among other less-friendly fellows.

Ted Lasso once told us to be curious, not judgemental. That seems like useful advice as he returns to Richmond to coach a second-division women’s football team for.

Yep, Ted’s new project is the Lady Greyhounds, giving a show that appeared to reach its natural conclusion in 2023 a new reason to believe as it heads into extra time, no hydration breaks required.

Ted Lasso Has A New Team To Believe In

The trailer opens with Roy welcoming Ted back before moving through the reunions fans have been waiting for. Rebecca is behind her desk, Keeley is back at Richmond, Coach Beard remains impossible to explain, and Ted appears ready to begin another season with the same mix of optimism, football confusion and very specific life advice.

The cast has already reunited off the pitch, with Apple TV+ hosting the season four world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on 27 July. Jason Sudeikis was joined on the AFC Greyhound Blue Carpet by Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside several members of the new Lady Greyhounds cast.

Tanya Reynolds also joins Ted and Coach Beard on the touchline, while Faye Marsay is among the new Lady Greyhounds taking the field.

1/ 8 Ted Lasso takes charge of the Lady Greyhounds alongside new coach Alice Chilton | Image: Apple

But the new faces are not the only change at Richmond. There’s also a new mantra to learn, courtesy of one of the Lady Greyhounds. Dani Rojas’ “football is life” has been corrected to: “No, life is so much more than football.”

“Not as catchy, but true,” Ted replies.

In one small exchange, season four already looks unlikely to repeat the same old lessons with a new set of players. Ted clearly understands English football far better than when he first landed with the word “soccer” still in his mouth.

But with another team, another dressing room (one he’ll have to knock before entering) and another group of people to figure out, we’re curious to see how Ted’s relentlessly wholesome approach plays with the Lady Greyhounds, even if the show is bound to pull a few heartstrings along the way.

When Does Ted Lasso Season 4 Premiere?

Ted Lasso season four premieres on Apple TV+ on 5 August 2026. The 10-episode season begins with one episode before new instalments arrive every Wednesday through 7 October.

The old faces are back, but the Lady Greyhounds should give us a whole new reason to believe in AFC Richmond.

Image: Apple

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