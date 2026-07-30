Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Ted lasso season 4 1
MOVIES & TV

Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer Gives Him A New Team To Believe In

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Ted Lasso returns on 5 August 2026, with Jason Sudeikis back as Ted, coaching Richmond’s second-division women’s football team.
  • Season four runs for 10 episodes, with new episodes arriving weekly on Apple TV+ through 7 October.
  • Returning favourites including Roy, Rebecca, Keeley and Coach Beard are joined by a new Lady Greyhounds squad.

Apple TV+ has released the first full trailer for Ted Lasso season 4, bringing Jason Sudeikis back alongside Roy Kent, Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard and the rest of AFC Richmond’s familiar and friendly faces, among other less-friendly fellows.

Ted Lasso once told us to be curious, not judgemental. That seems like useful advice as he returns to Richmond to coach a second-division women’s football team for.

Yep, Ted’s new project is the Lady Greyhounds, giving a show that appeared to reach its natural conclusion in 2023 a new reason to believe as it heads into extra time, no hydration breaks required.

Ted Lasso Has A New Team To Believe In

The trailer opens with Roy welcoming Ted back before moving through the reunions fans have been waiting for. Rebecca is behind her desk, Keeley is back at Richmond, Coach Beard remains impossible to explain, and Ted appears ready to begin another season with the same mix of optimism, football confusion and very specific life advice.

The cast has already reunited off the pitch, with Apple TV+ hosting the season four world premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on 27 July. Jason Sudeikis was joined on the AFC Greyhound Blue Carpet by Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift, alongside several members of the new Lady Greyhounds cast.

Tanya Reynolds also joins Ted and Coach Beard on the touchline, while Faye Marsay is among the new Lady Greyhounds taking the field.

Ted lasso season 4 81/8
Ted Lasso takes charge of the Lady Greyhounds alongside new coach Alice Chilton | Image: Apple

Football Is No Longer Life

But the new faces are not the only change at Richmond. There’s also a new mantra to learn, courtesy of one of the Lady Greyhounds. Dani Rojas’ “football is life” has been corrected to: “No, life is so much more than football.”

“Not as catchy, but true,” Ted replies.

In one small exchange, season four already looks unlikely to repeat the same old lessons with a new set of players. Ted clearly understands English football far better than when he first landed with the word “soccer” still in his mouth.

But with another team, another dressing room (one he’ll have to knock before entering) and another group of people to figure out, we’re curious to see how Ted’s relentlessly wholesome approach plays with the Lady Greyhounds, even if the show is bound to pull a few heartstrings along the way.

When Does Ted Lasso Season 4 Premiere?

Ted Lasso season four premieres on Apple TV+ on 5 August 2026. The 10-episode season begins with one episode before new instalments arrive every Wednesday through 7 October.

The old faces are back, but the Lady Greyhounds should give us a whole new reason to believe in AFC Richmond.

Ted lasso season 4 10
Image: Apple

Related reads

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

2026 commonwealth games australia 3x3 wheelchair backetball men's gold medal
SPORT

Australia Is Dominating Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: Here’s Every Gold Medal So Far

7 best men's underwear brands
STYLE

7 Best Men’s Underwear Brands (Because it’s Time to Ditch the Cheap Multipack)

Morning routine for men
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Science-Backed Morning Routine for Men Who Want to Live Longer

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

8 best men's chinos for work and the weekend
STYLE

8 Best Men’s Chinos for Work and the Weekend

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Tadej Pogacar climbing in the world champion's jersey for UAE Team Emirates XRG at the Tour de France
CULTURE

WHOOP Data Reveals the Science Behind Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France Dominance

A lineup of Foot Locker sale sneakers from brands including Nike, Jordan and New Balance arranged on a plain studio background. (4 of 4)
SNEAKERS & SHOES

5 Sneakers to Grab in the Foot Locker 30% Off Sale

A professional cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Tour de France
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Shows What Sets Tour de France Riders Apart

Samsung foldables
TECH

Samsung Unveils Three New Foldable Smartphones at Unpacked 2026

Swatch x omega mission to the moon 1969 0001 generative fill
WATCHES

Swatch And OMEGA’s Solid Gold MoonSwatch Is Already Reselling For Thousands

Garmin cirqa smart band 5
TECH

Garmin’s First Screenless Band Keeps Tracking When the Watch Comes Off

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Comic con 2026 header
MOVIES & TV

10 Major Announcements from San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Two male models in Calibre winter tailoring at a glass pavilion in the South of France
STYLE

Inside CALIBRE’s Cinematic Menswear Campaign, ‘the Weekender’

WHOOP MG wearable bands in grey, sand and tan colourways
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Reveals What GLP-1 Drugs Do to Your Heart

Made In Cookware stainless clad pots and pans on a home kitchen stovetop
FOOD

4 Best Made In Cookware Pieces for Aussie Kitchens

Man wearing a quilted olive Superdry jacket over a hoodie, seated in stadium stands
STYLE

11 Best Superdry Jackets to Grab in the 30% Off Sale

CURREX PickleballPRO pickleball insoles in use
SPORT

CURREX PickleballPRO Insoles: MLP’s Official Insole Partner