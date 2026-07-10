The Gentlemen Season 2 Teaser Trailer Takes Guy Ritchie’s Crime Game To Italy

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 10 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The Gentlemen Season 2 premieres on Netflix on 3 September 2026.

Theo James and Kaya Scodelario return as Eddie and Susie.

The new season takes the criminal empire overseas, with Lake Maggiore and the Italian underworld entering the frame.

Guy Ritchie’s aristocratic crime world is heading for Italy. Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Gentlemen Season 2, with Theo James’ Eddie Horniman and Kaya Scodelario’s Susie Glass expanding their criminal enterprise beyond the English estate and into a much bigger food chain.

Set one year after Eddie and Susie joined forces in Bobby Glass’ criminal empire, the new season finds the pair pushing the business overseas. Part of the action unfolds south of the Alps, around Lake Maggiore, where they attempt to establish a foothold in the Italian underworld.

Or, as the teaser puts it, “Now we’re living in the jungle and expanding.”

What Is The Plot Of The Gentlemen Season 2?

That expansion brings Eddie into the orbit of Marco Moretti, played by Sergio Castellitto, an elegant but ruthless Italian crime boss. Then there’s Cico Maldini, played by Michele Morrone, an unpredictable fixer enlisted to help the newcomers navigate the local criminal landscape. Neither appears likely to make their Italian venture straightforward.

Eddie is pushing ahead with the Italian expansion whether or not he has Bobby’s full blessing. While Susie looks for new ways to diversify the business, Bobby’s increasingly unsound decisions leave the pair weighing whether to intervene or risk losing everything.

The short trailer suggests Season 2 will retain its mix of inherited wealth, criminal enterprise and immaculate tailoring while taking the operation onto a larger, international stage. Eddie also appears increasingly comfortable with his place in the underworld. Asked near the teaser’s conclusion what he wants, his answer is simple: “Everything.”

Cico Maldini (Michele Morrone) The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix

Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings and Giancarlo Esposito are among the returning cast. New additions include Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Amra Mallassi and Tyler Conti, alongside Chris Eubank Jr. and Maya Jama.

Created by Ritchie and written by Ritchie and Matthew Read, Season 2 will comprise eight hour-long episodes, with Ritchie and Eran Creevy directing.

The Netflix series is a spin-off from Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, built around a new set of characters and a similar mix of British aristocracy, criminal enterprise and tailored menace. Netflix says the show’s first season generated 100 million views globally across 2024 and 2025.

The Gentlemen Season 2 premieres exclusively on Netflix on 3 September 2026.

Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix

Lord Hawthorne (Hugh Bonneville) and Jack Glass (Harry Goodwins), The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix

Geoff Seacombe (Vinnie Jones) and Cico Maldini (Michele Morrone), The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix

Amir (Amra Mallassi) and Aisha (Maya Jama), The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix

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