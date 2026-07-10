Home/Entertainment/Movies & TV
Theo james netflix the gentlemen
MOVIES & TV

The Gentlemen Season 2 Teaser Trailer Takes Guy Ritchie’s Crime Game To Italy

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • The Gentlemen Season 2 premieres on Netflix on 3 September 2026.
  • Theo James and Kaya Scodelario return as Eddie and Susie.
  • The new season takes the criminal empire overseas, with Lake Maggiore and the Italian underworld entering the frame.

Guy Ritchie’s aristocratic crime world is heading for Italy. Netflix has released the first teaser trailer for The Gentlemen Season 2, with Theo James’ Eddie Horniman and Kaya Scodelario’s Susie Glass expanding their criminal enterprise beyond the English estate and into a much bigger food chain.

Set one year after Eddie and Susie joined forces in Bobby Glass’ criminal empire, the new season finds the pair pushing the business overseas. Part of the action unfolds south of the Alps, around Lake Maggiore, where they attempt to establish a foothold in the Italian underworld.

Or, as the teaser puts it, “Now we’re living in the jungle and expanding.”

What Is The Plot Of The Gentlemen Season 2?

That expansion brings Eddie into the orbit of Marco Moretti, played by Sergio Castellitto, an elegant but ruthless Italian crime boss. Then there’s Cico Maldini, played by Michele Morrone, an unpredictable fixer enlisted to help the newcomers navigate the local criminal landscape. Neither appears likely to make their Italian venture straightforward.

Eddie is pushing ahead with the Italian expansion whether or not he has Bobby’s full blessing. While Susie looks for new ways to diversify the business, Bobby’s increasingly unsound decisions leave the pair weighing whether to intervene or risk losing everything.

The short trailer suggests Season 2 will retain its mix of inherited wealth, criminal enterprise and immaculate tailoring while taking the operation onto a larger, international stage. Eddie also appears increasingly comfortable with his place in the underworld. Asked near the teaser’s conclusion what he wants, his answer is simple: “Everything.”

The gentlemen season 2 images7
Cico Maldini (Michele Morrone) The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix

The Gentlemen Season 2: Cast Details and Release Date

Ray Winstone, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings and Giancarlo Esposito are among the returning cast. New additions include Hugh Bonneville, Benjamin Clementine, Benedetta Porcaroli, Amra Mallassi and Tyler Conti, alongside Chris Eubank Jr. and Maya Jama.

Created by Ritchie and written by Ritchie and Matthew Read, Season 2 will comprise eight hour-long episodes, with Ritchie and Eran Creevy directing.

The Netflix series is a spin-off from Ritchie’s 2019 film of the same name, built around a new set of characters and a similar mix of British aristocracy, criminal enterprise and tailored menace. Netflix says the show’s first season generated 100 million views globally across 2024 and 2025.

The Gentlemen Season 2 premieres exclusively on Netflix on 3 September 2026.

The gentlemen season 2 images3
Bobby Glass (Ray Winstone) The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix
The gentlemen season 2 images11
Lord Hawthorne (Hugh Bonneville) and Jack Glass (Harry Goodwins), The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix
The gentlemen season 2 images10
Geoff Seacombe (Vinnie Jones) and Cico Maldini (Michele Morrone), The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix
The gentlemen season 2 images12
Amir (Amra Mallassi) and Aisha (Maya Jama), The Gentlemen Season 2 | Image: Netflix

Related reads

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Volvo ex60 review 0019 dscf8942
CARS

2026 Volvo EX60 Review: Scandinavian Serenity in the Spanish Mountains

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Andrew garfield iwc
WATCHES

The Best Watches at Wimbledon 2026 So Far

Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates a goal at the 2026 World Cup.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Lionel Messi’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Amazon prime day australia
ADVICE

350+ Best Deals for Amazon Prime Day Australia 2026 That Are Actually Worth Buying

2026 Toyota HiLux Rogue in red, front three-quarter view, parked on a rural dirt driveway with a wooden building nearby.
CARS

10 Most Popular Car Brands in Australia for 2026 (So Far)

Cristiano Ronaldo shirtless, flexing muscles on a football field with intense expression.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Football Diet & Workout Plan

Tag heuer monaco chronograph ref cdw2150 fc8360
WATCHES

The Wind Up: 72 Hours with TAG Heuer’s Monaco Chronographs

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

How to find your face shape 1
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How To Find Your Face Shape (And Why It Matters)

Tesla Model Y in blue driving on a tree-lined road with fallen leaves, showcasing its sleek design.
CARS

10 Best Selling EVs in Australia for 2026: Can Anyone Catch the Tesla Model Y?

10 highest paid nrl players for 2026
SPORT

10 Highest Paid NRL Players for 2026

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Daniel Craig in a tuxedo aiming a gun, wearing a silver watch, with a focused expression against a dark background.
WATCHES

A Complete List of All James Bond 007 Watches

Narendra Modi Stadium aerial view at sunset, showcasing its vast seating capacity and surrounding landscape.
SPORT

12 Biggest Stadiums in the World, Ranked by Capacity

Andrew garfield iwc 2
WATCHES

Andrew Garfield’s IWC Ingenieur Automatic 35 Masters Two Watch Trends in One

Asmr artist smiling with floral hair accessories, seated in front of decorative holiday foliage and warm lighting.
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on YouTube

Henry Cavill wearing a Muscletech tank top and cap, standing confidently in a gym with hands on hips.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Henry Cavill’s Superman Diet & Workout Plan