“I Owe It To Myself”: Love Island UK, the Manosphere & the New Male Excuse

By Man of Many - News Updated: 9 July, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

From red flags to red-pill vocabulary, Love Island’s men have learned to dress self-interest up as self-discovery.

“I Owe It To Myself” Is the New “It’s Not That Deep”

Simba sits across from Mara in the Love Island UK villa, fresh from Casa Amor and already backpedalling. She’s not having it: “Today has irritated my whole existence… You had a night with me… The way you moved so fast…”

His answer isn’t an apology. It’s a TED Talk. Simba explains he “owed” it to himself to get to know new people; that he’d be “doing a disservice” if he wasn’t “true to myself” and open to “potential connections”. Within 24 hours, he U-turns back to Angelista and tells Mara he can’t see them being “stronger”. She calls him “a joke” and “an absolute waste”.

Underneath the waffle, the move is old: keep your options open, minimise the fallout. What’s new is the language. Instead of just saying “I wanted to crack on with someone else,” Simba makes it a journey of self-knowledge, a personal growth story with two upset women as collateral.

From Adam Collard to TikTok Therapy-Speak

Back in 2018, Love Island’s problem man was simple: Adam Collard. Women’s Aid called out “clear warning signs” in his behaviour, and the conversation was about coercive control and red flags. The villain was singular, the pattern individual.

The vocabulary around him was blunt: manipulative, controlling, toxic. It was about what he did to women, not the inner world he claimed to be exploring. There was no expectation that Adam would narrate his actions as self-care. He wasn’t “learning about himself”; he was just being called out.

Fast-forward a few years and the show changes its own script. After contestant deaths, ITV overhauls duty-of-care, psychological screening, on-call mental health support. The institutional language moves towards wellness and safeguarding. At the same time, online culture floods with pop-psych, attachment diagrams and podcast bros. The men coming into the villa have been marinating in all of it.

2025: Andrew Tate in a Spray Tan

By 2025’s series 12, the vibe had shifted from one bad apple to a bad group chat. Glamour’s Fleurine Tideman said watching the season felt “like scrolling through Andrew Tate’s TikTok FYP,” calling it a product of the “manosphere”. Women’s Aid literally posted: “What’s going on with the men on Love Island this year?”

Here, the boys weren’t just sulking or shouting; they were reframing. In one argument, a contestant, Ben, shut down Yas by accusing her of “creating content” mid-confrontation, as if her emotional reaction was just brand-building. It was pure manosphere logic: women’s feelings are strategy, men’s are reality.

The gaslighting doesn’t vanish; it evolves. Rather than outright denial, you get meta-commentary. You’re not upset, you’re performing being upset. That’s classic Leon Festinger territory: cognitive dissonance. If you see yourself as a “good guy” but your actions look bad, you don’t change the behaviour: you rewrite the story so the behaviour still fits the identity.

A Love Island UK 2026 islander in the show’s official villa portraits | Image: ITV

2026: The Manosphere Moves In (and the “Good Guys” Learn the Script)

By 2026, as Grazia puts it, “the manosphere has entered the villa”, and crucially, “the so-called ‘good guys’ are at it too.” This year’s Love Island isn’t just about obvious wrong’uns; it’s about the men who know exactly which words sound safe.

Take Ope. To Angelista, front-stage, he’s the measured, respectful slow-burner. Back-stage with the boys, unaware the girls are listening, he lights up at the idea of new bombshells: “I have a wandering eye, I can’t trust myself.” It’s delivered with excitement, not dread. That’s Erving Goffman in real time: the split between front-stage performance (reliable partner) and backstage identity (lad with options).

When the “It’s Not That Deep” game exposes this, the boys don’t pause to reckon. Aidan is baffled that the women don’t treat Simba’s “wandering eye” confessions as a massive issue, yet criticise Ope, then later insists, “The girls have no idea… They’re acting like they’ve done nothing wrong.” Samraj backs the lads’ frustration: “A lot of the lads feel the same. It was hypocritical, and it was a double standard.”

This is pure Henri Tajfel social identity theory. Criticise one member of the boys’ club and the entire group snaps into defence mode. The debate is no longer about individual behaviour; it’s about “lads” versus “girls”, in-group versus out-group. The boys close ranks, elevate their hurt pride, and miss the actual point Jasmine tries to make about the real double standards women navigate.

It isn’t a UK-only script, either. Over on Love Island USA, season eight has been drawing the same map onto its own cast: recappers and clip accounts have tagged islanders KC and Corbin’s Casa Amor conduct as textbook “red-pill” behaviour, the American villa running the identical self-improvement-as-alibi routine in a different accent. Gen Z culture account @impact put its own framing on the pattern. Same show format, same manosphere vocabulary, same men reaching for self-discovery language exactly when the cameras catch them keeping their options open.

The Same Old Urge, New Self-Help Packaging

Strip away the villa neon and the Love Island male arc is brutally consistent: protect your options, protect your ego. What’s changed is the gloss. In 2018, a selfish move looked selfish. In 2026, it’s framed as emotional authenticity.

Simba doesn’t want to be the guy who ditched Angelista on a whim. So he reframes Casa Amor as a spiritual workshop: “This is more than just trying to find love. It’s like I’m learning more about myself.” He’s not just kissing two people; he’s undertaking character development.

Festinger’s cognitive dissonance theory explains why this language is so tempting. If you see yourself as kind, principled, respectful, then “I’m exploring multiple women at once because I can” clashes with your self-image. “I owe it to myself to explore my options” doesn’t. The behaviour stays the same; the story shifts until it feels virtuous.

Layer in Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky’s loss aversion and it gets even clearer. The fear of missing out on a hypothetical “better” connection weighs heavier than the value of the relationship you’re actually in. Saying “I owe it to myself” turns that FOMO into duty: you’re not greedy, you’re responsible.

When the Villa Becomes a Group Chat of Guys Who’ve Seen Too Many Reels

Why does the boys’ room sound increasingly like a stitched TikTok debate? Jack Brehm’s psychological reactance theory offers one answer. The moment the women push back (calling out the “wandering eye” bragging, questioning the Casa Amor hedging), the men feel their freedom threatened and double down.

That’s how you get Aidan and Samraj recasting criticism as female “hypocrisy” and “double standards”. Under pressure, they don’t interrogate their own behaviour; they frame themselves as the ones under attack. Resistance becomes a matter of principle (“we’re just being honest,” “we’re not allowed to feel anything”) instead of an opportunity to reflect.

The manosphere has given them a ready-made script for this. Any challenge is “nagging”, “content creation” or proof that women want to control men. Love Island doesn’t create that logic; it concentrates it. Put a group of men who have all seen the same clips and arguments in one villa, and Tajfel’s in-group dynamic does the rest.

We See It Because We’ve Been Watching Them Longer Than They’ve Been Watching Themselves

The reason viewers clock these patterns quickly is parasocial fluency. Horton and Wohl’s concept of parasocial interaction says we form one-sided relationships with media figures as if we know them personally. That’s been turbocharged by over a decade of Love Island: we’ve watched this archetype evolve in real time.

We’ve seen the lad who sulks, the lad who shouts, the lad who weaponises silence, and now the lad who wraps selfishness in mindfulness language. The audience has a decade of data on how “I’m just being true to myself” tends to play out, and an X timeline full of receipts.

So when a guy in 2026 starts a sentence with “I’d be doing myself a disservice if…”, alarms go off. Not because self-knowledge is bad, but because on this show, it usually arrives exactly when a man wants to have his cake, kiss someone else, and still call himself the good guy.

In the Love Island villa, “I owe it to myself” isn’t the cover story anymore: it’s the tell.

Support is available:

If this article, or the coercive control and gaslighting described in it, has raised any concerns for you, please contact Lifeline Australia at 13 11 14 for crisis support and help.

If you’re checking in on a mate who might be on the other side of this behaviour, our R U OK Day guide has practical ways to start that conversation. For more mental health resources, see our Mental Health Hub.