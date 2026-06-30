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STYLE

Will Ferrell Is The Star of SKIMS’ New Underwear Campaign

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 5 min

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  • SKIMS has chosen Will Ferrell to star in its latest menswear campaign.
  • Ferrell appears as Lonnie Hawkins, his character in the upcoming Netflix comedy series The Hawk.
  • Ferrell appears in character wearing SKIMS briefs, a rib tank and tube socks.
  • Kim Kardashian, founder of SKIMS, narrates the campaign.

Men’s underwear campaigns are having a weird week. Yesterday it was Keli Holiday standing around in Bonds Guyfront Birthday Trunks. Today it’s Will Ferrell in SKIMS, dressed as washed-up golf legend Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins.

The difference is Ferrell’s not chiselled, not oiled up (at least not yet), nor pretending that a pair of briefs has changed his life. He’s lying on a studio floor in a visor, socks and tighty-whities as Lonnie Hawkins, a fictional golf legend whose body has seen a few rounds. And when he takes to the green in his underwear with Kim Kardashian‘s deadpan narration over the top, the whole thing gets even better.

“His body says retire. His SKIMS say one more round. Built for men who still know they’ve got it.”

We’re not quite sure what “it” is. But whatever it is, The Hawk is showing it off for the world to see.

Will Ferrell Is Somehow a SKIMS Underwear Model

The campaign sees Ferrell model SKIMS in character, wearing the Men’s Cotton Brief in “Atmosphere”, the Cotton Rib Tank in “Chalk” and Men’s Tube Crew Sock, also in “Chalk”. Up top, he’s wearing his HAWK visor, along with a puka shell necklace, a golf club, a sports drink and enough pale thigh to make the whole thing feel painfully committed.

Now, if this were just Will Ferrell in a pair of SKIMS briefs, it would still get eyeballs, because it’s Will Ferrell in his underwear. But this is Ferrell turning a fictional golf comeback into a straight-faced sports endorsement, where the washed-up athlete, the comeback story and the underwear are treated with a level of seriousness only satire can provide.

It also gives SKIMS something to laugh at instead of just recycling straight sex appeal. Sure, Will Ferrell can certainly rock the dad bod look. But the campaign hits because Ferrell isn’t pretending The Hawk is going to woo anyone. He’s fully committed to looking like a man who has spent several decades refusing to accept that the clubhouse has moved on without him.

Who Is Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, Will Ferrell’s New Character?

Lonnie Hawkins, for the record, is not a real golf legend, although the campaign very much wants you to treat him like one. In the upcoming Netflix comedy series The Hawk, Ferrell plays a former world number one still convinced he has one more major left in him, despite most signs pointing the other way.

Once upon a time, Hawkins was apparently the number one golfer. But now, he’s stuck on the back nine of his career, chasing one final major to complete golf’s Grand Slam. His body says retire, his heart says he isn’t done just yet, and SKIMS has decided that’s enough to strip the man down to his briefs.

The series also stars Molly Shannon, Jimmy Tatro, Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, David Hornsby, Gabriel Hogan and Aida Osman. It lands on Netflix on 16 July 2026.

Why Will Ferrell’s SKIMS Bit Works

The double dose of Keli Holiday and Will Ferrell shows us that celebrity underwear campaigns are hardly rare. SKIMS already has a habit of putting famous people in as little clothing as possible. The brand’s previous campaigns have featured men like Usher and Post Malone, while its women’s campaigns have featured the likes of Cardi B and Charli XCX.

But Ferrell’s bit works because it swaps sex appeal for total, unadulterated commitment. There’s no doubt Keli Holiday has the frontman bravado for Bonds. Whereas Lonnie Hawkins has divorced-dad golf club confidence in SKIMS. Both are apparently viable ways to sell underwear to us blokes, which feels about right for where men’s fashion marketing has landed.

Comparisons aside, it’s a lighter way to sell men’s underwear because the joke isn’t that Ferrell is the perfect fit for SKIMS. The joke is that Lonnie Hawkins absolutely believes he’s still got it.

The Hawk premieres on Netflix on 16 July 2026. Until then, Lonnie Hawkins appears to be spending his comeback trail in SKIMS. Even in your underwear, there are worse ways to keep your swing loose.

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Will Ferrell as Lonnie Hawkins in SKIMS | Image: SKIMS
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Will Ferrell as Lonnie Hawkins | Image: Netflix

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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