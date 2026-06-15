Step One Bamboo Underwear is the Feel-Good Future You’ve Been Waiting For

By Jacob Osborn - News Updated: 16 June, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Step One Bamboo Underwear is the feel-good future, and after testing it for ourselves we can say it genuinely beats cotton where it counts. The bamboo-derived viscose is smooth, breathable and naturally odour-resistant, while Ultraglyde no-chafe panels and a supportive pouch handle the details cotton ignores. There is no comfort zone more precious than the one just below your waistline, so it pays to get this right. Here is why Step One is worth putting your hesitations aside for.

Who Is Step One?

Step One was founded right here in Australia with the bold mission of changing the underwear game for men. What began in 2017 has since grown into a global enterprise, which now makes undergarments for both men and women, including boxers, briefs, and bras. The brand’s signature products are crafted from a viscose derived from organic, FSC-certified bamboo, and further enhanced with Ultraglyde no-chafe panels and a supportive pouch. This is absolute comfort and durability where it counts.

The Step One bamboo range comes in multiple colours and styles. See the full Step One range | Image: Step One

Why Bamboo? The Case for Bamboo Underwear

From paper towels to bedsheets and so much more, bamboo is quietly revolutionising several product categories. There is a good reason for this, as bamboo grows quickly, requires no replanting, naturally resists infestations, and uses significantly less water than other materials. It is only logical that producers and consumers alike embrace bamboo as we move towards more sustainable men’s fashion. The great news is that we can do so without compromising quality where it matters the most.

Over at Step One, the use of a bamboo-derived viscose fabric has exceeded expectations in terms of comfort and performance. Not only is the fabric naturally antibacterial and odour-resistant, but it even wicks moisture. It is also quite breathable, which is an essential property for this particular domain. The result is an organically made undergarment that feels good on the outside and on the inside as well, in that you know it was ethically made.

Bamboo viscose with Ultraglyde no-chafe panels and a supportive pouch. Shop Step One bamboo boxer briefs | Image: Step One

Is Step One Underwear Really Better?

We have tried Step One Bamboo Underwear for ourselves, and we are here to tell you this is the real deal. The viscose fabric is smooth and breathable. The no-chafe panels work like a charm and keep you comfortable, even during intense workouts. Then there is the supportive pouch, which goes a long way with men, in particular. Cotton underwear starts to seem almost primitive by comparison, especially given its shorter shelf-life and how often you really need to replace it.

In Australia, Step One’s most loyal customers are sporty types who put their undergarments through the wringer. And when we say “wringer,” we are talking about crazy levels of heat and sweat. The brand would not have come this far if its output did not perform as promised for men, women, and even kids. Along similarly convenient lines, there are plenty of different sizes and styles to choose from.

We tested Step One and it beats cotton on comfort and durability. Try Step One risk-free for 30 days | Image: Step One

The icing on the cake? Step One offers a 30-day trial period and free shipping, along with frequent sales and discounts. Put your hesitations aside and embrace the feel-good future. Your groin will thank you.

Step One Bamboo Underwear FAQs