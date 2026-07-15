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BCF’s New Fisho’s Onesie Carries Your Rod, Net and Beer, And It Could Be Yours

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • BCF have released a one-of-a-kind fishing onesie that has to be seen to be believed.
  • It comes with a 180-degree fly (with a lure attached), underarm “gills” for ventilation and a 3D dorsal fin on the hood.
  • AFL star Jeremy Cameron was brave enough to model it for the campaign.
  • You can’t buy one, but you can enter a competition to win one.

I’m not much of a fisher, let alone a fisho, but seeing AFL star Jeremy Cameron wearing whatever this is looks pretty BCF’n funny.

BCF has taken what appears to be the loudest item in the average fisho’s wardrobe and stretched it into a full-body winter suit, complete with thermal lining, a fish-head hood and enough built-in equipment to make a tackle box feel underprepared.

Much like the elusive fish in the river, the limited-edition BCF Fisho’s Onesie is not currently available to buy. Instead, they’re giving away a small number through a random draw, which means landing one may require more luck than the average day on the water.

What’s Built Into The Fisho’s Onesie?

The suit starts with a full-body flathead print that appears to have thrown subtlety back in the river in favour of something bigger, louder and far more capable. Up top is a fish-head hood with a three-dimensional dorsal fin, while the inside gets a thermal fleece lining and a water-resistant shell.

Now don’t go thinking you’re suddenly capable of living under the sea, even if there are underarm “ventilation gills”. Those are for when you get a little too hot under the collar with your rod in hand. If the legs and arms start sweating, the quick-release zips remove the sleeves and lower legs for a sportier look.

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A sleeve-mounted tape measure for checking whether the fish was really that big | Image: Supplied

But the practicality doesn’t stop at unzipping the suit. Round back, there’s a quiver mount to hold a rod and net, plus an adjustable stubby holder for hands-free access. And when you do land the catch of the day, there’s a retractable measuring tape that pulls from the left sleeve. But no one’s gonna know if you add a few centimetres.

Then there’s the Fly-Fly, a 180-degree zip running from front to back with a fishing lure toggle. BCF says it’s designed for “bush wees and beyond”. I’d say it’s best to keep whatever “beyond” means between BCF and whoever wins one.

Bcf fisho's onsie 6
The full-body flathead print, seen here refusing to blend into anything | Image: Supplied

What’s Jeremy Cameron Doing Here?

To prove someone was willing to wear it in public, BCF brought in AFL star Jeremy Cameron, a “keen fisho” in his own right, to test the suit. A long way from taking marks at the MCG, they had him put his feet in the rather chilly waters of Geelong. It’s not exactly my cup of tea, but for Cameron, a bit of fishing is a “welcome escape” from the footy.

“After a massive, high-pressure game, there’s nothing better for the brain than turning the phone off, getting away from the noise, and just staring at a rod tip for a few hours,” says Cameron.

“And hardcore fishos know you don’t take winter off just because it gets a bit fresh.”

But even if a fishing outfit can flamboyantly carry your rod, net and beer, whether you catch a football or a fish remains your responsibility.

Bcf fisho's onsie 1
The Fly-Fly zip, for bush wees and whatever “beyond” means | Image: Supplied

How Do You Get One?

Don’t run, don’t walk, don’t even swim. You can’t even take the tinny out to catch this one because it’s not for sale. Instead, BCF is locking the Fisho’s Onesie behind a random draw. Sounds a lot like fishing to me.

Entrants must register through the BCF website for a chance to snag one. Much like those rare fish you see in nature documentaries, BCF says only a limited number exist.

Keep one eye on the line. Entries close on 31 July 2026, with winners contacted directly after the draw.

Enter to win a BCF Fisho’s Onesie
Bcf fisho's onsie 4
Quick-release sleeves and legs for a slightly sportier boat-ramp look | Image: Supplied
Bcf fisho's onsie 3
The rod-and-net quiver turns any fisho into a tackle-box samurai | Image: Supplied
Bcf fisho's onsie 5
Jeremy Cameron modelling the BCF Fisho’s Onesie | Image: Supplied

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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