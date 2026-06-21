The designer accessories every well dressed man should have on his radar

Forget loud logos – the best modern luxury investments focus entirely on craft, materials, and timeless design.

Spend your cash on the things you touch every single day, like your wallet, your belt, and your watch.

Heritage houses justify their high price tags by offering lifetime repair and restoration services that cheaper brands simply don’t.

You’re getting dressed each morning, picking effortlessly cool, on-trend pieces from your capsule wardrobe, but still feel completely uninspired by your outfit. Your clothes fit, your shoes are clean – but the overall look feels a bit flat. More often than not, the missing link isn’t your wardrobe at all, but the smaller yet equally important details – the ones you strap to your wrist, hang off your shoulder or slap on your face. I’m talking about your accessories – the one category where it makes sense to drop serious coin on a designer piece.

Navigating the men’s designer accessories market, however, can be tough. It’s a minefield of hyper-inflated price tags and gaudy, flash-in-the-pan logos that will look incredibly dated by next season. When it comes to designer pieces, the real flex isn’t being a walking billboard. It’s finding rare, bulletproof accessories that discreetly signal taste and style.

With that in mind, the list below of designer accessories isn’t a curation of the most expensive brands and pieces on the market. Rather, it’s your guide to the accessory categories worth your hard-earned cash, what to look for, our top picks for 2026, and the designer houses delivering the best return on investment right now.

The Core Men’s Designer Accessory Categories to Invest In

While “accessories” can mean anything from pocket squares to keychains, we’re focusing on the heavy hitters. These are the versatile daily essentials worth the premium price tag:

Watches

Sunglasses

Bags

Jewellry

Wallets and cardholders

Belts

Best Men’s Designer Watches

Watches are the ultimate double-edged sword: it’s the easiest accessory category to justify as an investment, yet the most complicated to navigate. While a mechanical piece from a respected manufacturer will reliably hold or appreciate in value over time, the grey-market hype of the early 2020s has cooled off. The best move now is to buy a watch because you love the engineering and want something exceptional on your wrist.

The Picks:

Tudor & Longines: At the entry point of serious horology, these two are criminally unmatched. Longines’ Heritage line and Tudor‘s robust tool watches offer Swiss movement execution that punches way above their price tags.

At the entry point of serious horology, these two are criminally unmatched. Longines’ Heritage line and Tudor‘s robust tool watches offer Swiss movement execution that punches way above their price tags. Grand Seiko: For the discerning collector, the Japanese masterclass is impossible to ignore. The dial finishing on their high-end models rivals anything coming out of Switzerland, and their proprietary Spring Drive movement is a marvel of modern watchmaking.

For the discerning collector, the Japanese masterclass is impossible to ignore. The dial finishing on their high-end models rivals anything coming out of Switzerland, and their proprietary Spring Drive movement is a marvel of modern watchmaking. IWC & Zenith: If you’re ready for heavy Swiss luxury, the IWC Pilot’s Watch or the Zenith Chronomaster are phenomenal, rock-solid choices that give you massive horological street cred without the waitlist games of Rolex.

IWC Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Top Gun | $15,400 | Shop Here Seiko SBGA415

Heritage Collection | $10,300 | Shop Here Longines Flagship Heritage | $3,175 | Shop Here

What to look for when buying a luxury watch: True in-house movements where possible (or highly reliable, easily serviced ETA/Sellita bases in mid-range options), scratch-resistant sapphire crystal over cheap mineral glass, and a steel bracelet or leather strap that feels weighty and premium.

Best Men’s Designer Sunglasses

Designer sunglasses occupy a tricky space because the price gap between independent optical brands and luxury fashion houses can be wild – and the drop in quality isn’t always proportional. When you spend real money on designer eyewear, you need to ensure you’re paying for pristine frame engineering and optical clarity, not just a stamped logo.

The Picks:

Celine & Saint Laurent: Right now, these two are churning out the cleanest, most formidable acetate frames on the market. They are thick, perfectly balanced, and cut to sit flush on your face without constantly slipping down your nose.

Right now, these two are churning out the cleanest, most formidable acetate frames on the market. They are thick, perfectly balanced, and cut to sit flush on your face without constantly slipping down your nose. Persol: For a timeless, technical flex, the iconic 714 Folding frame remains one of the most elegantly engineered pieces of eyewear in history – and it has been in continuous production since Steve McQueen made it a legend.

For a timeless, technical flex, the iconic 714 Folding frame remains one of the most elegantly engineered pieces of eyewear in history – and it has been in continuous production since Steve McQueen made it a legend. Oliver Peoples: The ultimate sweet spot between accessible and luxurious, offering optical-grade lenses and heritage shapes that completely ignore fleeting trend cycles.

Persol 714SM – Steve McQueen | $593 | Shop Here Oliver Peoples R-19 | $846 | Shop Here

What to look for: High-grade block acetate over cheap injected plastic, premium CR39 or mineral glass lenses (skip polycarbonate unless you need sports impact resistance), and multi-barrel hinges with a smooth, snappy mechanism.

Best Men’s Designer Bags

The manbag landscape has exploded over the last few years. The tired, binary choice between a stuffy corporate briefcase or a schoolboy backpack has given way to a massive world of premium totes, sleek document cases, and high-end weekenders. The man bag has been increasingly spotted in airports, front rows, football tunnels and coffee runs. It’s truly one of the coolest men’s accessories you can sport in 2026.

The Picks:

Berluti: Their patinated leather bags are absolute art – particularly love the Periple Side Zip Messenger. It instantly elevates a basic outfit the second you sling it over your shoulder.

Their patinated leather bags are absolute art – particularly love the Periple Side Zip Messenger. It instantly elevates a basic outfit the second you sling it over your shoulder. Prada: If you prefer technical utility, Prada’s Re-Nylon line makes a flawless case for high-end recycled fabrics, maintaining a monster reputation on the secondary market.

If you prefer technical utility, Prada’s Re-Nylon line makes a flawless case for high-end recycled fabrics, maintaining a monster reputation on the secondary market. Bottega Veneta: As we mentioned in our comprehensive guide to men’s bags, nothing anchors a look quite like a slouchy leather tote right now. From Jacob Elordi’s oversized Maxi Veneta to Pedro Pascal’s Andiamo, Bottega’s signature unbranded woven leather turns an everyday carryall into a massive style statement that still feels entirely relaxed.

Périple Side Zip Messenger | $4,250 | Shop Here The Bottega Veneta | ~$7,770 | Shop Here Prada Re-Nylon Shoulder Bag| $3,400 | Shop Here

What to look for: A reinforced, structured base panel (bags that immediately collapse into a sad puddle the moment you set them down on an office floor will look old and tired quickly), heavy-duty zippers with fluid movement, and internal organisation that actually accommodates a laptop and tech chargers.

Best Men’s Designer Jewellery

Men’s jewellery is no longer a niche subculture alternative but a core pillar of a well-rounded, stylish wardrobe. High-end rings, cuffs, and chains have matured past rock-star costuming into refined, daily essentials.

Tom Wood Kay Ring Gold Black Onyx | $2,029 | Shop Here

The Picks:

Le Gramme: The ultimate designer brand for guys who want to wear non-traditional jewellery. The Parisian label’s slick, industrial-inspired sterling silver and 18k gold cuffs are named after their exact weight in grams. It’s ultra-minimalist, exceptionally crafted, and pairs perfectly with a high-end watch.

The ultimate designer brand for guys who want to wear non-traditional jewellery. The Parisian label’s slick, industrial-inspired sterling silver and 18k gold cuffs are named after their exact weight in grams. It’s ultra-minimalist, exceptionally crafted, and pairs perfectly with a high-end watch. Cartier: If you’re ready for serious investment, the Love bracelet or Juste un Clou cuff has transcended trend status to become modern heirlooms.

If you’re ready for serious investment, the Love bracelet or Juste un Clou cuff has transcended trend status to become modern heirlooms. Tom Wood: Based out of Oslo, this contemporary label hits the perfect sweet spot for sharp, directional signet rings and heavy chain work that feels distinctly modern.

Cartier Love Bracelet | $12,700 | Shop Here Le Gramme Cable Bracelet | $5,400 | Shop Here

The Metal Rule: Vermeil (gold-plated sterling silver) looks great out of the box but will inevitably fade and require re-plating if worn daily; solid gold or platinum will endure forever.

Best Men’s Designer Wallets and Cardholders

The chunky bifold wallet has had a long run, but it has been executed by the modern cardholder. Slimmer and far easier to slide into a pocket, it’s the ultimate evolution for an era where physical cash is practically dead. Luxury versions justify their price tags through material quality you can feel instantly: full-grain leathers that develop a rich patina rather than peeling like cheap vinyl after six months of pocket friction.

The Picks:

Bottega Veneta: Their intrecciato woven cardholders remain the undisputed benchmark. The signature weave isn’t just a flex; it’s a structural masterclass that distributes wear evenly across the leather.

Their intrecciato woven cardholders remain the undisputed benchmark. The signature weave isn’t just a flex; it’s a structural masterclass that distributes wear evenly across the leather. Loewe: If you want something cleaner and ultra-tactile, Loewe’s small leather goods line consistently punches well above its weight for flawless edge finishing.

If you want something cleaner and ultra-tactile, Loewe’s small leather goods line consistently punches well above its weight for flawless edge finishing. Saint Laurent: For those still fiercely loyal to the bifold, SLaurent delivers one of the sleekest, most minimalist profiles on the market without charging you extra for logo real estate you didn’t ask for.

YSL Tiny Cassandre East/West wallet | $895 | Shop Here Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Bi-Fold Wallet

| $1,120 | Shop Here

What to look for: Full-grain or vegetable-tanned leather, clean turned edges (avoid heavy painted rubber borders that crack), and perfectly consistent stitch tension.

Best Men’s Designer Belts

A premium belt is one of those crucial style foundations men consistently underspend on, which makes zero sense given how much heavy lifting it does. It connects the top and bottom halves of your entire outfit. Getting that wrong (or wearing a cheap strip of bonded leather that cracks at the buckle within a year) is a style tax you pay every single day.

Brunello Cucinello Calfskin Belt | $1,530 | Shop Here

The Picks:

Tom Ford: If you want a modern, razor-sharp look without the streetwear associations of loud logos, Tom Ford’s T-Icon belt is the answer. The polished T-buckle acts as a subtle, elegant anchor for tailored trousers or dark denim.

If you want a modern, razor-sharp look without the streetwear associations of loud logos, Tom Ford’s T-Icon belt is the answer. The polished T-buckle acts as a subtle, elegant anchor for tailored trousers or dark denim. Brunello Cucinelli: For a look that sits entirely under the radar, Brunello Cucinelli produces stunning belts that focus entirely on world-class leather and rich textures rather than over-the-top branding.

For a look that sits entirely under the radar, Brunello Cucinelli produces stunning belts that focus entirely on world-class leather and rich textures rather than over-the-top branding. Louis Vuitton: While everyone else is wearing the overplayed LV monogram canvas, the real flex is tracking down the house’s minimal leather alternatives. The Pont Neuf line drops the massive initial buckles completely. Instead, you get stunning, smooth French taurillon calfskin secured by a classic brass pin buckle.

Tom Ford reversible T belt | ~$12,00 | Shop Here Louis Vuitton Pont Neuf Patinated 35mm Belt | $1,140 | Shop Here

What to look for: 100% full-grain leather (never bonded or corrected-grain), solid metal hardware with a heavy hand-feel, and robust stitching that runs the absolute length of the strap.

What’s Trending Right Now in Men’s Designer Accessories

We spoke with Brittany Kipniak, Menswear Buyer at THE ICONIC, who told Man of Many that men are increasingly prioritising high-rotation daily details over heavy apparel investments.

“Sunglasses, caps, and belts are our biggest growth accessory categories,” Kipniak says. “In sunglasses, we’re seeing black acetate styles return as key essentials, with the Ray-Ban Wayfarer and Tom Ford Miles as the top picks.” ” accessory returning in a big way is belts; R.M. Williams remains a clear crowd favourite, while we’re also seeing a shift into a more slim execution and woven belts that offer a more modern take on the western-inspired trend.”

How to Buy Designer Accessories Without Getting Burned

The most common trap guys fall into is buying the loudest, most recognisable version of an item rather than the best one. In the modern style climate, massive branding usually compensates for mediocre construction. The most respected style moves are almost always the ones where you have to be “in the know” to recognise them.

Our best piece of advice? Buy fewer things, but buy better. A single, exceptional leather wallet will comfortably outlast four mid-tier alternatives, saving you cash over a decade while looking infinitely better every time you pull it out to pay for a round.

Prioritise the items you touch and interact with every single day, like your wallet, belt, and watch, over occasional-use statement pieces that spend 11 months of the year sitting at the bottom of a drawer. Stick to legacy houses that offer lifetime repair and restoration programs. Icons like Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and the top-tier Swiss watch brands will gladly service, polish, and repair what they sell decades down the track.

Men’s Designer Accessories FAQs

What counts as “designer” accessories? In the modern menswear landscape, “designer” has shifted away from just flashy fashion labels to focus on houses with genuine pedigree, superior craftsmanship, and premium materials. It includes legacy luxury brands (like Hermès, Bottega Veneta, and Cartier), high-end independent specialists (like Oliver Peoples or Tom Wood), and upper-tier mechanical watchmakers (like Tudor or Grand Seiko). True designer status means you are paying for heritage, construction, and longevity and not just a stamped logo. How much do designer accessories cost? The entry point for serious designer accessories usually kicks off around $250 to $400 AUD for small leather goods like minimal cardholders and premium sunglasses. Mid-tier investment pieces like designer belts, leather totes, and luxury jewelry generally sit between $500 and $1,500 AUD. If you are entering the world of luxury mechanical watches or grail-level collaborative pieces, expect entry points to start from $3,000 AUD and stretch well into five figures. How can you tell if a designer accessory is worth the investment? Look for pieces where the design is baked into the construction and not just printed on the surface. A piece is worth spending on if it uses premium raw materials (like full-grain leather, solid metal hardware, or block acetate) and is backed by a brand that offers lifetime repair or restoration services. If a luxury label won’t service what they sell down the track, you’re just paying for the logo.

Related style reads: