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Longines master collection
WATCHES

Longines’ Hot Streak Continues with the New Master Collection

Rob Edwards
By Rob Edwards - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Longines has updated its Master Collection with 20 new references
  • The additions include five 30-mm models, five 34-mm models, four 39-mm models, and six 41-mm models
  • The collection boasts a range of materials, including stainless steel, yellow gold, and rose gold
  • Each model incorporates a barleycorn pattern within its dial, tying the collection together

In the wake of its recent and rightfully lauded HydroConquest launch, Longines is going through something of a purple patch. Understandably, the Swiss brand is looking to capitalise on this momentum by getting watches adorned with its famous winged hourglass logo on as many wrists as possible.

To that end, if you’re not tempted by the aforementioned dive-watch masterclass (really?), you might be drawn to a reference from Longines’ new Master Collection. There are 20 of them in total, after all, which is a large enough selection that if you don’t find something to enjoy, it might be worth considering whether Swiss watches are for you in the first place.

With releases in 30-mm, 34-mm, 39-mm, and 41-mm sizing, automatic movements, and intricate barleycorn dial patterns that elevate each piece without undermining the understated approach that defines the Master Collection, these new releases are the perfect everyday watch if you want to ensure you’re never looking anything less than elegant. Prices range from AUD$3,550 to AUD$$5,475, and all references are available now, pending stock in Longines boutiques and online.

Longines ref l2 949 4 93 6
Longines REF. L2.949.4.93.6 | Image: Supplied

Dials, Design, & Materials

Twenty is certainly a hefty number of references to add to a collection all at once. It’s also slightly difficult to concisely yet comprehensively report on in a single go, though these watches do share a common design language. That’s most clearly represented by the barleycorn pattern, which ties the collection together nicely, acting as a common thread across all 20 pieces.

The 10 39-mm and 41-mm models (4 of the former, 6 of the latter) place the barleycorn motif front and centre, extending it across their either silver- or blue-toned dials. Elegant Arabic numerals ring each patterned surface, and Longines pairs this with newly designed hands realised with either blued steel or rhodium plating.

Further, two additional 41-mm watches use Eastern Arabic numerals on their silver barleycorn dials, which makes each watch stand apart in a subtle but sophisticated way. All 10 of these larger references feature classically shaped stainless-steel cases that are understated, elegant, and look just right.

When it comes to the 10 smaller watches (30-mm and 34-mm models), one of each size features the silver barleycorn dial across the full surface with applied Arabic numerals, while the remainder use it to frame their dial, creating a decorative ring around the outside. Four such models feature complementing dials in white mother-of-pearl with 11 diamond indexes (totalling 0.047 carat), each set within a rounded chaton to mark each hour. Two of the 30-mm and 34-mm models feature yellow-gold or rose-gold elements, consisting of gold-capped bezels, 18-ct gold crowns, and matching hands.

Longines l2 449 5 89 2
Longines REF. L2.449.5.89.2 | Image: Supplied

Movements & Bracelets

Each timepiece is powered by an exclusive Longines automatic movement. For the 30-mm models, the Swiss watchmaker has deployed its L592.5 calibre, while the remainder use the L888.5. Each capably drives the second, minute, and hour functionality, as well as the 3 o’clock date window present on every reference.

All are equipped with a silicon balance-spring and a sapphire display case back, allowing the wearer to inspect the oscillating weight, which is rhodium-plated on stainless-steel models or mirrors the gold tones of its bi-material housing on the rest.

The finishing touch for each piece comes with either a stainless-steel bracelet, featuring Longines’ newly designed shortened links and a micro-adjustable folding clasp, or a leather strap in a complementary shade (blue, bordeaux, or anthracite), with a new dedicated folding clasp and micro-adjustment.

Longines ref l2 949 4 93 2
Longines REF. L2.949.4.93.2 | Image: Supplied

Price & Availability

Pricing starts at AUD$3,550 for the 30-mm stainless-steel model and ranges up to AUD$$5,475 for the 34-mm two-tone in gold. All 20 models are on sale now, depending on stock availability for retailers, both bricks and mortar and online.

Personally, I’m quite keen to pick up the 41-mm model with Eastern Arabic numerals and the blue leather strap. But I need to secure my HydroConquest first.

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Rob Edwards

Branded Content Editor

Rob Edwards

Rob Edwards is Man of Many’s Branded Content Editor. As a former editor of consumer technology and lifestyle publications like T3, Official Nintendo Magazine, Official Windows Magazine, and TechRadar, Rob has honed his expertise in consumer technology and lifestyle products ...

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