The Wind Up: 72 Hours with TAG Heuer’s Monaco Chronographs

Welcome to The Wind Up, Man of Many’s reimagined weekly wrap, featuring a hand-picked selection of watch-related developments that have hit our office over the last seven days. I’m Rob, one of Man of Many’s resident watch enthusiasts, and it will be my privilege to bring you this update from the world of watches every Monday morning from now on.

To get us started, I recently spent a few days in the company of TAG Heuer’s three new Monaco Chronographs, and before I publish my in-depth review, I thought I’d share some impressions here. In addition, you’ll find my thoughts below on the latest from Longines, where the winning streak continues; a niche Bell & Ross release for any helicopter pilots out there; a Bremont launch that you may or may not love depending on how you feel about British royals; and Hamilton’s latest Christopher Nolan collaboration.

Thanks for joining me as we embark on this new watch journey. There’s no time like the present, as they say, and not a second to waste, so let’s get things moving with Man of Many’s all-new The Wind Up.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph (Ref. CDW2180.FC8360) | Image: Man of Many

On the Wrist: TAG Heuer Monaco Chronographs

TAG Heuer is one of those watch brands that divides critics, but I believe only a curmudgeon of the highest order would be unable to appreciate what the Swiss brand has been up to over the last few years.

Doubling down on its racing pedigree has been at the top of TAG’s to-do list, and while those efforts reached their peak when the brand reclaimed the Formula 1 timekeeping duties from Rolex for the 2025 season, this commitment to the racetrack remains front and centre.

TAG has produced some cracking watches tied to its racing heritage in recent years, and while there are several lines within TAG’s stable that are imbued with this devotion to motorsports, none do it with as much panache as the Monaco.

I recently experienced this for myself, spending 72 hours in possession of the three Monaco Chronographs launched at Watches and Wonders 2026, and I can say my enthusiasm for them has not diminished one iota. In fact, I wish it had, as that would enable my bank balance to stop eyeing me suspiciously.

My biggest takeaway, apart from how lovely the green-dialled model is (above), comes down to size. The Monaco has always been a large watch, but I’m happy to report that these new incarnations are positively svelte compared to TAG’s median square-faced racer. Measuring in at 13.9 mm thick, where many Monacos break the 15-mm barrier, these are incredibly wearable, and I’m confident they converted at least one (but likely more) of my colleagues when it comes to the viability of Monaco ownership.

These watches proved extremely comfortable, and despite my initial expectations, I found they didn’t draw too much attention to themselves. That’s always a plus in my book, and it came as a welcome surprise.

I think it’s safe to say the green Monaco Chronograph has secured its place on my ever-expanding watch wishlist. Keep an eye out for my in-depth review shortly.

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Key Specs:

Reference: CDW2180.FC8360

CDW2180.FC8360 Case Diameter: 39 mm

39 mm Case Thickness: 13.9 mm

13.9 mm Case Material: Titanium

Titanium Water Resistance: 100 m

100 m Movement: TH20-11

TH20-11 Power Reserve: 80 hours

80 hours Strap: Perforated black leather

Perforated black leather Price: AUD$14,050

Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve (Ref. L1.648.4.92.2) | Image: Supplied

Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Longines is having a hell of a 2026. Over just the last few months, the new HydroConquest exceeded everyone’s expectations, the Master Collection established a new baseline for the brand in terms of understated elegance, and now, we’re faced with the Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve. That’s quite a head of steam.

As the name suggests, this watch boasts a central power reserve function, which tells you how much energy is stored in the movement (up to 64 hours), via a pair of rotating, concentric discs at the centre of the dial. It’s an elegant and handy complication that adds subtly handsome circular detail to the watch’s dial.

Full disclosure, I actually saw this watch in the flesh a few months ago in the lead-up to the HydroConquest’s unveiling. I liked it then, and I like it now. It’s elegantly compact with a 38-mm case, and while I normally enjoy seeing Longines’ winged hourglass emblazoned upon the dial, I appreciate the restraint of going without it here, keeping things from feeling cluttered. I also applaud the shade of pale blue used. It feels like one of the colours of the moment, and I have a sneaking suspicion this won’t be the last time we see it this year.

Lastly, the grey leather strap pairing is a winner. It looks almost chalky in a way that I really appreciate, and while you can opt for a stainless steel bracelet if you feel like playing it safe, I think the leather option is the way to go in this instance.

Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve Key Specs:

Reference: L1.648.4.92.2

L1.648.4.92.2 Case Diameter: 38 mm

38 mm Case Thickness: 12.3 mm

12.3 mm Case Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Water Resistance: 50 m

50 m Movement: L896.5

L896.5 Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Strap: Grey alligator leather or stainless steel bracelet

Grey alligator leather or stainless steel bracelet Price: AUD$6,575

Bell & Ross BR-03 Helipad (Ref. BR03A-HE-CE/SRB) | Image: Supplied

Bell & Ross BR-03 Helipad

Speaking of colours of the moment, it seems less-than-subtle shades of yellow are also enjoying some time in the spotlight. Most notably used on Tudor’s recent Black Bay Chrono 39 “Bumblebee”, now Bell & Ross is getting in on the action with this helicopter-themed release.

Something I appreciate about Bell & Ross is the sense of fun the brand brings to so many of its releases (less of the po-faced self-seriousness we get from so many watchmakers), and the BR-03 Helipad is the latest example. That said, limiting this watch to 500 pieces was probably a wise move. I imagine there’s only so much demand for a helicopter-themed watch with a bright yellow strap and dial detailing, priced at AUD$7,400.

The dial itself has a touch of madness to it that I rather like. Dominated by a depiction of a helicopter hovering over a helipad, it displays the hours on a rotating disc, the minutes via the aircraft’s fuselage, and the seconds via the chopper’s four spinning blades. All of this is powered by the automatic calibre BR-CAL.327 and is undoubtedly a singular way to display the time.

With its toy-like playfulness, the price is one that even those capable of dropping that kind of dough care-free will likely baulk at, but it’s sure to be a conversation starter.

Bell & Ross BR-03 Helipad Key Specs:

Reference: BR03A-HE-CE/SRB

BR03A-HE-CE/SRB Case Diameter: 41 mm

41 mm Case Thickness: 10.6 mm

10.6 mm Case Material: BR-CAL.327

BR-CAL.327 Water Resistance: 100 m

100 m Movement: BR-CAL.327

BR-CAL.327 Power Reserve: 54 hours

54 hours Strap: Yellow rubber and black synthetic fabric

Yellow rubber and black synthetic fabric Price: AUD$7,400

Bremont Terra Nova HRR Chronograph | Image: Supplied

Bremont Terra Nova HRR Chronograph

Our penultimate inclusion this week is about as British as watches get, with a stiff upper lip and a dash of royal snobbery to boot.

This limited-edition watch was created to mark the Henley Royal Regatta, an annual rowing event held in Henley-on-Thames, which is also home to The Wing, Bremont’s manufacture. The watchmaker is the first and only official timing partner of the event, which was established all the way back in 1839, and to celebrate this year’s event, the 150-piece Terra Nova HRR Chronograph was hand-made in The Wing.

This release gets the royal treatment with a royal blue ceramic bezel and a crown image on the dial as part of the Henley Royal Regatta logo, which sits just above the date window at the 6 o’clock position. Despite these regal touches, when I look at the high-contrast blue and white dial, I can’t help but think of the Moonswatch Mission to the Super Blue Moonphase and Mission to Earthphase – Moonshine Gold releases. While there’s no question Bremont’s watch would feel vastly more premium in person, I’m not sure that’s a comparison you’d want for your almost AUD$10k watch.

Further details include a regatta stroke counter and crossed oars on the bezel at the 12 o’clock position, along with the choice between a navy leather strap and a steel bracelet. Unlike the Longines entry above, this time I’d opt for the steel bracelet if I had my money on the line.

Bremont Terra Nova HRR Chronograph Key Specs:

Case Diameter: 42.5 mm

42.5 mm Case Thickness: 14.8 mm

14.8 mm Case Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Water Resistance: 100 m

100 m Movement: BC77AC

BC77AC Power Reserve: 62 hours

62 hours Strap: Stainless steel bracelet or navy leather strap

Stainless steel bracelet or navy leather strap Price: AUD$9,650 (bracelet), AUD$9,250 (strap)

Hamilton Field Auto The Odyssey (Ref. H70675530) | Image: Supplied

Hamilton Field Auto The Odyssey

Our final entry in this week’s The Wind Up is another novel piece of watchmaking, marking the fourth collaboration between Hamilton and film director Christopher Nolan.

With the latter’s highly anticipated new epic, The Odyssey, about to hit our screens, it only makes sense for the “Watchmaker of Filmmakers” (i.e. Hamilton) to follow up its previous efforts marking Nolan’s films Interstellar, Tenet, and Oppenheimer with a collab that’s sure to strike a chord among fans of the Inception director and sword-and-sandal films more broadly.

Nolan’s signature on the caseback alongside an engraving of the helmet worn by Matt Damon in the film are among the most subtle details here. Others include hands that reference the film’s swords and a rivet from Odysseus’ scabbard at 12 o’clock. Combined, they see this bronze-cased effort (limited to 2,112 pieces) lean into its niche, celebrating film uber-fandom and the return of Homer’s epic poem to our popular conversation. It won’t be for everyone, but in no way is it meant to be.

Hamilton Field Auto The Odyssey Key Specs: