Home/Watches
Australian 2026 Commonwealth Games Record breakers with Longines CEO Patrick Aoun
WATCHES

Longines CEO Patrick Aoun on Precision, Elegance, and the Future of Accessible Luxury

Rob Stott
By Rob Stott - News

Updated:

Readtime: 7 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Longines CEO Patrick Aoun is a busy man. In Glasgow for the 2026 Commonwealth Games – where Longines is the official timekeeper and a key sponsor – he’s overseeing a team of 150 Longines staff, who will use 24km of cabling and 103 tonnes of equipment to track more than 50,000 individual timing statistics, including 510 photo finishes. Decisions and evaluations are made almost instantly and relayed live to stands full of packed fans and TV audiences around the world. 

In between his official duties – he’s spent the last several days running from event to event, presenting gold medals (mostly to Australians, it must be noted) – Aoun sat down with Man of Many to discuss not only the Games, but also the past, present and future of one of the most storied maisons in Swiss horology. 

Tasting notes 9
Inside Longines House | Image: Supplied

Longines’ Strategic Focus: Master Collection and HydroConquest

And there’s no doubt that since Aoun took the reins of the storied brand in June 2025,  Longines is having a moment. The update of the Master collection earlier this year was widely praised by enthusiasts, and Aoun teases a “big reveal” involving the collection to be announced on August 25.

“We’ve seen people coming to boutiques buying two and three HydroConquest pieces for themselves and their children. That was phenomenal,” Aoun says. “ is, in my view, the best mechanical timepiece that you could buy in our price segment.”

“When you think of the moon phase complication, when you think of the aesthetic, the Longines movements we deploy, the beauty of this timeless piece… Master Collection is a pillar collection,” he says. 

Meanwhile, the new HydroConquest range has proved so popular that Aoun says he has forbidden Longines staff from picking one up for themselves, in order to prioritise the end-consumer. Recently, the special edition Commonwealth Games HydroConquest sold out almost instantly everywhere, except for a handful of pieces held back specifically for lucky enthusiasts who could find them dotted around Glasgow boutiques during the Games’ 11-day run.

HydroConquest Commonwealth Games Special key specs

  • Case diameter: 39mm or 42mm
  • Case thickness: 11.7mm
  • Lug-to-lug: 48.1mm (39mm case) / 51.2mm (42mm case)
  • Movement: Longines-exclusive Calibre L888.5 automatic (silicon balance spring)
  • Frequency: 25,200 vph
  • Power reserve: Approximately 72 hours
  • Functions: Hours, minutes, central seconds, date window at 3 o’clock
  • Water resistance: 300 metres (30 bar)
  • Crystal: Scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating on both sides
  • Bezel: Unidirectional rotating ceramic bezel with teal accents
  • Dial: Gradient teal-to-black lacquered dial with violet HydroConquest text and pink-tipped seconds hand
  • Strap: Black rubber strap with double-folding security clasp
  • Caseback: Screw-down solid caseback engraved with official Glasgow 2026 logo and “One of 2026”
  • Availability: Limited edition of 2,026 pieces per size

Despite Longines’ surging popularity, Aoun says he’s determined to keep the maison’s watches firmly within an attainable price band for everyday enthusiasts who value heritage and Swiss mastery. Aoun says he wants Longines to remain a brand where buyers “get more than they pay for.”

And that means that, even for a Swiss dive watch that can go to a depth of 300 metres, he wants to keep Longines pricing below 2,000 CHF ($3,500).

Longines at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Behind the ceremonial duties is a far more serious operation. In events like athletics, swimming and cycling, there’s no room for error for either the competitors or the timekeepers whose technology ultimately decides who takes home the gold. At the athletics track, Man of Many was given a sneak peek at the team who have to make their own split-second conclusions about results that often come down to a fraction of a fraction of a second. 

CEO of Swiss Timing, Alain Zobrist, used the example of the men’s 100-metre final at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, where the event was decided by 0.005 seconds – Noah Lyles ran a 9.784 to Kishane Thompson’s 9.789. At that speed, the difference was 5.6cm, which was undetectable to the human eye in the moment. It’s Longines’ job to never miss that difference. 

A draw, Zobrist says, is unacceptable. “There are no draws”.

Competitors at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow
Competitors at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. | Image: Supplied

Longines’ association with the Games stretches back to Perth 1962, but its association with precision timekeeping and sports started with the first 1/10th-second chronograph in 1910 and the 1937 introduction of photoelectric timing, which led to modern 40,000-line digital photo-finishes. At Longines House on the sidelines of the Games, enthusiasts can see the actual technology behind the first photo finishes in sporting history, as well as the official timekeeping for Lindbergh’s first-ever Atlantic Crossing by plane in 1927. 

In Glasgow, any athlete who breaks a Games record is given a certificate and their very own Longines timepiece. Among those being awarded on the day Man of Many is in attendance are Australian men’s pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall, who set a record by clearing 5.85 metres to secure gold, and 18-year-old long jumper Layla Sharp, who set a record of 5.06 metres in the Women’s Long Jump T38. 

With a record haul of 70 gold medals, Australia ultimately cost Longines a bit of money at these Games, but it’s a price that Aoun says he’s happy to pay. 

“It was an absolute delight to see their emotions and their pride”, Aoun says. “What it means to them is fantastic, and there’s no price to that emotion when you experience it. That’s why we award record breakers with Longines timepieces: these watches become life companions that remind them of an incredible moment in their lives – a timepiece they can carry forward for the rest of their lives and even pass on to the next generation.”

Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall signing the mural at Longines House Glasgow 2026
Australian pole vaulter Kurtis Marschall signs a mural at Longines House. Image: Longines

Luxury & Horology: Patrick Aoun on Longines’ Heritage

In a world where no one needs a watch to tell the time anymore – after all, we all already carry the entirety of human knowledge and history in our pockets – Aoun says he will forsake even an excellent commercial opportunity if it means straying from what he sees as the three strands of the brand’s core DNA: tradition, elegance, and performance.

“You throw your phone away every two or three years to get the next one. Timepieces carry the most emotional connection to our lives,” Aoun says. “It’s alive; it has a soul, and you feel it on your wrist. You see yourself in the timepiece you choose.”

Aoun sees Longines’ timekeeping responsibility as more than just a service provided to the Games. It’s symbolic of the brand’s mixture of heritage, luxury and technology. It’s a balance that can be tricky to strike when any modern maison that wants to survive into the future will need to balance the desires of traditional enthusiasts with a new breed of TikTok “watchfluencers” who value constant innovation and new designs. 

“The younger generation thinks differently, and that’s fine,” he says. “It’s up to us to adapt while remaining authentic. Being traditional doesn’t mean being obsolete; It doesn’t mean doing what we did 100 years ago without changing – we evolve.”

Authenticity, he says, will be key to the brand’s longevity, a commitment to quiet luxury that will remain relevant for timepieces he hopes will be passed down through generations, enduring beyond the trends of any one day. 

“Trends fade away, but quiet luxury lasts”, he says. “Look at our rectangular DolceVita or the Master Collection – both are inspired by designs we created 100 years ago. Quiet luxury requires consistency, focus, longevity, and authenticity. If you chase trends, you change masks every day, and consumers will ask who you really are.”

Disclosure: This writer travelled as a guest of Longines. Longines had no input on the production of this story beyond facilitating access to CEO Patrick Aoun.

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Rob Stott

Editor-in-Chief

Rob Stott

Rob Stott is the Editor in Chief at Man of Many, leading the editorial direction and content strategy for Australia’s largest independent men’s lifestyle publication.
With over 16 years of experience in digital publishing, Rob has spent his career at ...

More about Rob
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Rose davies commonwealth games gold medal glasgow 2026
SPORT

Australia Is Dominating Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games: Here’s Every Gold Medal So Far

Swatch x omega mission to the moon 1969 0001 generative fill
WATCHES

Swatch And OMEGA’s Solid Gold MoonSwatch Is Already Reselling For Thousands

Omoda 9 SHS-P parked in front of a city skyline with a woman walking alongside it
CARS

4 Omoda Jaecoo Super Hybrid Cars Built for Range, Efficiency and Power

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

40+ Best Tattoo Ideas for Men: Small, Meaningful & Arm Designs

Tom Holland standing shirtless in a dimly lit room, showing defined abs and a surprised expression.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Workout & Diet Plan

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time, According to Science

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut and Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Apple tv ted lasso key art 2 3
MOVIES & TV

Ted Lasso Season 4 Trailer Gives Him A New Team To Believe In

1962 aston martin db4 gt zagato 0009 imgi 136 128315583ceb30b2a3dbb6bc8d33dea1a1a90ae2
CARS

10 Best Cars Heading to Auction for Monterey Car Week 2026

Tom holland zendaya spider man
MOVIES & TV

Tom Holland and Zendaya Sling ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘The Odyssey’ Into the Biggest Box Office Weekend in History

Million kilometre landcruiser 0001 imgi 4 1639197008959179210 ca352572 8f30 4bad a08a defb8c811690
CARS

This Million KM Toyota LandCruiser 200 Series is Heading to Auction

Man with styled short haircut and full beard in profile view against a soft gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men, According to a Barber (2026)

Jack daniel's 10 year old batch no 5
DRINKS

Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 05 is a Generational Labour of Love

Le mont saint michel genuine work jacket
STYLE

Le Mont Saint-Michel’s Work Jacket Completely Changed How I Wear Clothes

iPhone 17 Air in white held in hand, showcasing its sleek design and Apple logo against a tiled floor background.
TECH

iPhone Air 2 Release Date, Price and the Biggest Rumours So Far

Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, and Ryan Reynolds stand together against a red and blue gradient background.
MOVIES & TV

10 Highest-Paid Actors in Hollywood Right Now

Tadej Pogacar climbing in the world champion's jersey for UAE Team Emirates XRG at the Tour de France
CULTURE

WHOOP Data Reveals the Science Behind Tadej Pogačar’s Tour de France Dominance

Silhouette of a man in a classic James Bond gun barrel design, black and white theme.
MOVIES & TV

Who Will Play the Next James Bond? 8 Actors Who Actually Stand a Chance

A professional cyclist celebrates a stage win at the Tour de France
HEALTH & FITNESS

WHOOP Data Shows What Sets Tour de France Riders Apart

whisky cognac
CULTURE

5 Best Cognac Bottles To Try If You’re A Whisky Lover