Longines Legend Diver 59 Revives Original 42mm Proportions

By Ben McKimm - News Updated: 20 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The Longines Legend Diver 59 revives the original 1959 proportions at 42mm.

It features an internal bidirectional rotating bezel operated by screw-in crowns.

The watch is ISO 6425 certified for water resistance to 300 metres.

Power comes from the exclusive COSC-certified calibre L888.6, featuring a silicon balance spring.

The package includes a Milanese mesh bracelet and a rubber strap.

With their two signature dual crowns and spring-loaded back, “Super-Compressor” dive watches hold a specific allure among watch enthusiasts. Longines introduced its original model back in 1959, before it was more widely appreciated come 1960, and it established a design language that remains highly recognisable and quite rare to this day.

I’ve written more than a handful of articles that note the current market’s slow shift toward smaller case sizes, but with the costs associated with the creation of such a technical piece in such a reasonably sized case, I never imagined that Longines would bring back the original 42 mm proportions of the Super Compressor with enhanced specifications. But that’s exactly what they’ve done as the new Longines Legend Diver 59 (AUD$6,200) is unveiled today.

Still, the most surprising aspect of this release is the sheer technical capability packed into a heritage-inspired frame. Offering an exclusive calibre with anti-magnetic properties ten times greater than the ISO 764 standard is an aggressive move. The specification list for this watch rivals industry stalwarts like the Tudor Black Bay, offering great durability reinforced by an ISO 6425 certification for 300 metres of water resistance. The combination of these serious tool-watch credentials and mid-century aesthetics sets the stage for a compelling and capable release. Let’s take a closer look!

Brand Longines Model/Reference Legend Diver 59 / L3.795.4.59.9 Movement Longines calibre L888.6 (COSC) Power Reserve Up to 72 hours Case Material Stainless steel Diameter 42 mm Thickness 12.85 mm Strap/Bracelet Milanese mesh and black rubber Water Resistance 30 bar (300 metres) Price AUD$6,200 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Longines Legend Diver 59 | Image: Longines Longines Legend Diver 59 | Image: Longines

Dial Layout and Case Geometry

First and foremost, the brand maintained the dual-crown configuration and internal rotating bezel that defined the 1959 original for this new release. The 42-mm stainless-steel case measures 12.85 mm thick with a substantial lug-to-lug distance of 50.10 mm. Up top, there’s a domed sapphire crystal featuring a black metallic coating and multi-layer anti-reflective treatment that protects the dial.

The dial itself features a grained black texture designed for optimal contrast, while legibility remains a priority, utilising painted Arabic numerals and indexes treated with “light old radium” Super-LumiNova.

Our favourite feature is the sandblasted, rhodium-plated arrow hands that match this vintage-toned luminescent treatment. Details continue to underwater safety, where the second hand features a luminescent tip to confirm the watch is running in the dark. The internal bidirectional bezel operates via the screw-in crown at 2 o’clock. Graduated on a 60-minute scale and topped with a luminescent triangle, this bezel adds safety by preventing accidental manipulation, like when you’re wearing gloves.

Longines Legend Diver 59 | Image: Longines

Mechanics and The Calibre

This Longines calibre L888.6 undergoes official COSC chronometer certification for the fully assembled watch. While some of the brand’s competitors in this category hide behind ambiguous in-house testing, submitting a timepiece to the Contrôle Officiel Suisse des Chronomètres guarantees a strict daily deviation rate (-4 to +6 seconds per day) proven across extreme temperatures and varied resting positions.

When you pair this mechanical precision with a highly practical 72-hour power reserve, it’s a very solid value proposition. Often referred to by collectors as a “weekend-proof” specification, this extended autonomy means the watch can sit in a drawer from Friday evening until Monday morning without ever stopping. Beyond timekeeping, the internal architecture addresses daily magnetic interference with a monocrystalline silicon balance-spring, yielding magnetic resistance ten times that of the baseline ISO 764 standard. Because silicon is exceptionally lightweight and corrosion-resistant, it remains impervious to normal temperature fluctuations, significantly boosting the escapement’s longevity.

Finally, the Legend Diver 59 achieves full ISO 6425 certification. This is a rigorous technical standard that requires the watch to survive a hydrostatic immersion test at an excess pressure of 25 per cent above its 300-metre rating. It also mandates strict criteria for thermal shock and condensation resistance, while explicitly requiring a luminescent running indicator to ensure the wearer always knows the watch is operating in total darkness.

Longines Legend Diver 59 | Image: Man of Many

The Editor’s Take

The Legend Diver has always occupied a distinct place in the heritage-diver category. While the recent 39 mm iterations catered to the prevailing trend of smaller watches, a substantial portion of the market prefers the wrist presence of the original 1959 Super-Compressor. The release of the Legend Diver 59 answers that demand with precision, without reinventing the wheel.

Compared to alternatives like the Oris Divers Sixty-Five, the Longines offers superior anti-magnetic properties alongside true ISO 6425 certification. Enthusiasts who want serious performance housed within a mid-century shell will find strong value here.

Longines Legend Diver 59 | Image: Longines

Price and Availability

The Longines Legend Diver 59 arrives in a presentation box containing a spring bar tool and a finely crafted Milanese mesh bracelet. We love the addition of a black rubber “tropic” style strap that provides a secondary wearing option (strap swaps always make a watch feel new again).

Longines provides a 5-year guarantee for models equipped with a silicon balance spring. Retail pricing is AUD$6,200, and the watch is available through authorised dealers and brand boutiques.

Recently, we’ve found that the modern watch industry has struggled to balance genuine historical homage with modern reliability (the madness of the Swatch AP doesn’t buck the trend), but this release demonstrates that a brand can offer significant technical value without diluting its own historical identity.