Dive into Adventure with Longines’ Triumphant New HydroConquest Range

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 30 March, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A life that can be described in terms of adventure and elegance is a life well lived. This is a philosophy that has driven Longines throughout its almost 200-year history of outstanding Swiss watchmaking. It’s also one perfectly embodied by the esteemed firm’s ambitious and extensively redesigned new HydroConquest collection.

Combining a deft touch for both style and practicality, the collection sees Longines create the ultimate automatic companion for those who balance their love for aquatic excursions with a desire for on-land elegance. Delivering this kind of versatility is no mean feat, but Longines has done so with aplomb, reimagining its iconic line with a range of sizing, dial, bezel, and bracelet options that will help more of us pursue our sense of adventure than ever, and do so with a touch of timeless elegance.

Longines Lindbergh 1931 | Image: Longines

A History of Adventure

Adventure has long sat at the very heart of everything Longines does. From providing the timekeeping for the world’s first solo, non-stop transatlantic flight, as completed by Charles Lindbergh in 1927, to creating the World’s first water-resistant chronograph a decade later, Longines has a history of empowering those looking to push the limits of human endeavour and enabling them to do so with a certain panache.

The maison has even produced dive watches for the Royal Australian Navy, so its pedigree for delivering wristwear that’s ready to accompany those adventuring into the deep is beyond question.

This brings us back to the new HydroConquest collection, which takes the expertise Longines has accrued over decades upon decades of innovation and presents it in a superbly stylish package. Well, 14 to be precise. That’s how many references are contained within Longines’ comprehensive new HydroCronquest offering, each more robust and refined than the last.

Longines HydroConquest | Image: Longines

A Broad Palette

The HydroConquest was first introduced in 2007, and Longines has used the 19 intervening years to craft ever more perfect adventure-ready timepieces. The new collection raises the bar yet again, offering a striking range of options across the 14 references.

First, the immaculately crafted 39 mm and 42 mm stainless-steel cases provide contemporary proportions that offer excellent wearability, whether your wrist falls on the more ample or slight end of the spectrum. Regardless of which size fits you best, you’re guaranteed a tough-as-nails watch with a screw-in crown and water resistance of up to 300 metres, as well as Longines’ legendary attention to detail, which makes the watch a head-turner whether you’re navigating the local boardwalk or a nearby coral reef.

Longines HydroConquest | Image: Longines

This effect is further enhanced by the new collection’s capacity for dial-and-bezel combinations, with four polished-lacquered dial finishes and five ceramic bezel colours available across the 14 pieces.

The dials feature rich shades of blue, black, and green, each delivering a uniquely compelling sense of depth, while a distinctive marine-inspired frosted-blue sunray variant offers a textured surface that’s a captivating light playground. The dials also boast new applied indices treated with Super-LumiNova for exceptional legibility.

The bezels include classic black, blue, and slate grey, along with two vibrant new shades: verdant green and luminous blue. These bezels also boast a reworked unidirectional rotating system borrowed from the Longines Ultra-Chron Diver, ensuring the new HydroConquest range delivers an improved tactile experience. As a finishing touch on this crucial element, each bezel also features a new Super-LumiNova capsule at the “0” position to optimise visibility, regardless of lighting conditions.

Longines HydroConquest | Image: Longines

Just Beneath the Surface

Each watch is powered by the Longines-exclusive calibre L888.5, a self-winding mechanical movement with a silicon balance-spring and exceptional precision. What’s more, this remarkable movement is up to 10 times more resistant to magnetic fields than ISO 764 standards require, while a 72-hour power reserve rounds out its compelling offering of performance and reliability.

Each watch protects its movement with a screw-down caseback bearing Longines legendary logo and a planisphere engraving that nods to the maison’s heritage of ensuring explorers and adventurers have the equipment they need. It also acts as a subtle calling to the wearer to follow their own adventurous impulse.

Stainless Steel Bracelet | Image: Longines

Of course, when doing so, it’s essential to feel confident your watch will remain firmly fixed to your wrist no matter where you wind up. The HydroConquest has two stylish and reliable options to this end. The first is a stainless-steel bracelet featuring elegant H-shaped links and a double-folding safety clasp with a micro-adjustment system, delivering four adapting ranges for ultimate comfort.

Milanese Mesh Bracelet | Image: Longines

The second is a newly introduced Milanese mesh affair, which is likewise crafted from high-quality stainless steel. It boasts a full-brushed finish with polished sides, and with tapered mesh construction, it offers outstanding comfort and breathability, while improved shortening links and a micro-adjustment clasp deliver a perfectly elegant fit.

Henry Cavill – Longines HydroConquest | Image: Longines

Choose Your Adventure

From expeditions into the ocean’s depths to quests beyond the horizon, Longines has always been there to empower the spirit of adventure. Now, Longines’ expansive new range of impeccably crafted HydroConquest watches means there’s one that’s perfect for your next foray into the unknown.

With almost 200 years of perfecting adventure-ready timepieces in their most elegant form, Longines has started a new chapter with its redesigned HydroConquest. The result is a watch you’ll want by your side, wherever your next journey takes you.