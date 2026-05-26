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Toyota gazoo racing x g shock ga 2100 1
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Toyota Gazoo Racing’s New G-Shock Is a Properly Restrained Rally Watch

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

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  • Toyota Gazoo Racing has revealed a limited-edition G-Shock GA-2100 collaboration
  • The watch commemorates Takamoto Katsuta’s first WRC win at Safari Rally Kenya 2026
  • It launches in Japan on 28 May during WRC Forum8 Rally Japan 2026
  • The black GA-2100 features GR branding, a red day indicator and Toyota Gazoo Racing text on the strap
  • Pricing is listed at ¥24,200 (around AUD $240)

Toyota Gazoo Racing has teamed up with G-Shock on a limited-edition GA-2100 watch, giving the CasiOak silhouette a rally treatment that knows when to stay strapped in.

Created to commemorate Takamoto Katsuta’s first WRC victory at Safari Rally Kenya 2026, the GR x G-Shock Collaboration Watch will launch in Japan on 28 May, coinciding with the opening of WRC Forum8 Rally Japan 2026 in Aichi Prefecture.

The watch is based on the black GA-2100, better known among collectors as the “CasiOak” thanks to its octagonal case shape. Toyota Gazoo Racing has kept the palette almost entirely black, with a stealthy bezel, matching strap and dark dial. The GR logo sits on the dial, Toyota Gazoo Racing branding runs vertically down the lower band, and a small red day-of-the-week indicator adds the only real hit of colour, and easily my favourite element of the watch.

Toyota gazoo racing x g shock ga 2100 2
Toyota Gazoo Racing x G-Shock GA-2100 | Image: Toyota Gazoo Racing

Toyota Gazoo Racing x G-Shock GA-2100 Key Specs

  • Model: Toyota Gazoo Racing x G-Shock GA-2100
  • Base: G-Shock GA-2100 “CasiOak”
  • Design: Black case, strap and dial with GR branding
  • Display: Analogue-digital with positive LCD
  • Accent: Red day-of-the-week indicator
  • Water resistance: 200 metres
  • Price: ¥24,200
  • Availability: Japan from 28 May 2026

A Familiar G-Shock Base

The GA-2100 is one of G-Shock‘s most recognisable modern models, pairing an analogue dial with a small digital display. Standard functions include world time, a stopwatch, a countdown timer, five daily alarms, LED lighting, an automatic calendar and 200-metre water resistance. Just remember to read those instructions.

The positive LCD display should also make it easier to read at a glance, particularly on an all-black G-Shock, where darker digital screens can be a bit of a nuisance in daily use.

As the owner of a transparent CasiOak and a sucker for the many, many GA-2100 variants, I appreciate the restraint. There’s no fake carbon-fibre aggression here, no oversized racing graphics, no need to shout over the engine. It’s still the watch we know and love, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see it worn around the Toyota garage.

And while Toyota GR hasn’t added any additional features, they really didn’t need to.

Casio to enter into partnership agreement with toyota racing
Image: Casio

Japan-Only For Now

The Toyota Gazoo Racing x G-Shock GA-2100 will be available from 28 May at the GR Goods Shop at the Rally Japan venue, the Toyota GR Store at Mitsui Outlet Park Okazaki, the Toyota GR Rakuten Ichiba store and the Toyota Gazoo Racing online Rakuten store.

Pricing is listed at ¥24,200, which works out to roughly AU$240 before exchange rates, taxes or import costs.

At this stage, there’s no confirmed Australian, US or UK release. That leaves international buyers waiting on grey-market listings unless Casio or Toyota announces a wider drop later in the year.

The release also arrives a few months after Casio announced a two-year partnership with Toyota Racing, although that agreement is centred on the EDIFICE watch brand and Toyota Racing’s WEC program rather than this G-Shock WRC piece.

For a watch strapped in for rallying, restraint matters. Toyota Gazoo Racing gets its moment, but the CasiOak shape is still doing the driving.

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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