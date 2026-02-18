Anti Social Social Club x Casio G-SHOCK Return With Second Limited Capsule

Published:
Anti Social Social Club and G-SHOCK are picking up where they left off. After a 2023 collaboration that sold out quickly, the brands are reuniting for a second limited-edition capsule. Some partnerships don’t need much convincing for a second date.
The centrepiece this time is the DW-6900ASSC25-7, built on one of G-SHOCK’s most recognisable digital platforms, complete with its usual shock and water resistance. It’s been bumped and knocked around everywhere from skate parks to festival stages, making a cultural leap from pure tool watch to fashion fixture.
ASSC hasn’t touched the fundamentals. They’ve just changed the outfit.
The case and strap arrive in translucent, frosted resin, giving the watch a lighter, almost see-through feel compared to the usual matte black treatment. Across the dial, ASSC’s floral and butterfly graphics take over, softening the industrial layout without hiding it. There’s a pink-accented front button for contrast, and when you hit the backlight, “GET WEIRD” flashes across the display. Subtle it is not.
The watch comes in special co-branded packaging and will retail for USD $170, right around the standard G-SHOCK price.
The collaboration (and reasonable pricing) doesn’t stop at the wrist. There’s a full ASSC X G-SHOCK apparel and accessories run built around the same floral and butterfly graphics. Hoodies, tees and caps sit alongside a tote bag and water bottle, all stamped with joint branding that blends ASSC’s bold typography with G-SHOCK’s logo. Sizing runs from XS through 2XL, and pricing ranges from USD $25 to $99 (AUD $37 to $130), depending on what you’re picking up.
The first ASSC x G-SHOCK drop in 2023 wasn’t just a quick sell-out. It launched alongside ASSC’s A/W collection and disappeared just as fast. That release centred on the DW-6900ASSC23, finished in a pink-to-yellow gradient that leaned heavily into ASSC’s colour play. It was marked sold out on G-SHOCK’s own site shortly after release, which tells you it didn’t hang around.
It’s no wonder they’re going around again.
The Anti Social Social Club x Casio G-SHOCK capsule launched via antisocialsocialclub.com on 14 February at 8 a.m. PST, with a second release through g-shock.com from 19 February 2026. If their first date was anything to go by, don’t hesitate. Just go for it.
Key Specs: ASSC x G-SHOCK DW-6900ASSC25-7
- Model: DW-6900ASSC25-7
- Base Platform: DW-6900 digital
- Case & Strap: Translucent frosted resin
- Water Resistance: 200 metres
- Shock Resistance: G-SHOCK standard construction
- Backlight Detail: “GET WEIRD” display text
- Special Features: Floral and butterfly dial graphics, pink-accented front button, co-branded packaging
- Retail Price: USD $170 (Australian pricing TBC)
