Vivid Sydney 2026 Program Revealed: Everything You Need to Know

Vivid Sydney returns from Friday 22 May to Saturday 13 June 2026, lighting up the harbour with large-scale installations, live music, creative talks and chef-led dining events.

Produced by Destination NSW, Vivid has grown into one of the world’s largest light festivals since launching in 2009. Over 23 winter nights, Sydney’s waterfront precincts transform into a trail of illuminated artworks, performances and cultural events.

More than 80 per cent of the Vivid Sydney program is free to attend, including the entire 6.5-kilometre Vivid Light Walk, which threads through the harbour precincts each night from 6 pm.

For the first time, Vivid Sydney expands into daytime programming, introducing installations, talks and food experiences before the lights take over each night.

In 2023, the festival drew a record 3.48 million people, and it’s expected to pull similar crowds again in 2026.

In this guide, we’re breaking down the key events, installations and experiences across Vivid Light, Vivid Music, Vivid Food and Vivid Minds, along with a walking route to help you see the best of the festival.

Each winter, the Vivid Light Walk threads through Sydney Harbour’s waterfront precincts, forming a 6.5-kilometre route linking many of the city’s best-known landmarks. From 6 pm each night, the path comes alive with illuminated sculptures, projections and interactive artworks that respond to movement, sound and touch.

Dates: Friday 22 May – Saturday 13 June 2026

Lights On: From 6 pm nightly

The route runs through several harbour precincts, including:

Sydney Opera House

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Circular Quay

The Rocks

Barangaroo

Darling Harbour

Tumbalong Park

Cockle Bay

In 2026, the streamlined Light Walk features 43 installations and projections presented along a continuous route between these locations.

Out on the water, ferries and harbour vessels also join the spectacle as part of Vivid Light on Sydney Harbour, creating moving displays that glow in sync with the illuminated skyline.

Getting There

The easiest way to get to Vivid is by public transport.

Road closures are common during the festival, and rideshare prices tend to surge during peak hours. Arriving before 6 pm can help you avoid the biggest crowds.

Trains

Regular services throughout the day and evening

Extra services on weekends

Closest stations: Circular Quay, Wynyard, Town Hall and Central

Buses

Regular services across the CBD

Additional services on busy nights

Ferries

One of the most scenic ways to arrive during Vivid

Allow extra time as queues can grow quickly

Sydney Metro

Services between Tallawong and Chatswood

Connects the Hills District and North Shore

Light Rail

Stops within walking distance of Darling Harbour and other Vivid precincts

Arriving a little earlier makes a big difference, particularly on busy weekends when the harbour areas fill quickly. Weekends can get extremely busy around Circular Quay, so many locals aim to arrive around 5:30 pm, explore the area before the crowds build, then continue along the Light Walk once the installations switch on.

Vivid still runs even if it’s raining, though some installations may temporarily close due to the weather.

What’s New at Vivid Sydney 2026

A few things are changing at Vivid in 2026.

One of the biggest updates is a stronger daytime program, with talks, installations and performances running throughout the day before the lights switch on each evening.

The Vivid Light Walk also returns in a streamlined format, featuring 43 installations and projections across the harbour precincts.

Food remains a major part of the festival. The popular Vivid Fire Kitchen relocates to the Stargazer Lawn at Barangaroo Reserve, bringing open-fire cooking demonstrations, chef collaborations and food stalls to the waterfront.

Elsewhere across the program, visitors can expect:

Expanded talks through the Vivid Minds series

Free live music at Tumbalong Nights in Darling Harbour

Ticketed concerts and events across venues, including the Sydney Opera House

Highlights Across Vivid Sydney 2026

The 2026 program is built around four pillars: Light, Music, Food and Minds.

The Light Walk remains the centrepiece of the festival, running nightly through Circular Quay, The Rocks, Barangaroo and Darling Harbour.

Highlights include Opera Mundi, the latest Lighting of the Sails projection illuminating the Sydney Opera House.

At Barangaroo Reserve, visitors will encounter Molecule of Light, a laser-and-sound installation by British artist Chris Levine. Standing 23 metres tall, it will be the tallest structure ever featured at Vivid Sydney.

Another standout is Obstacle, a 45-metre LED installation by Melbourne collective Reelize — the longest installation ever featured at the festival.

Elsewhere in the program, visitors can catch free nightly concerts at Tumbalong Nights, chef-led dining events including the Regional Dinner Series, and talks from global creatives through the Vivid Minds program.

Free Events and Activations at Vivid Sydney 2026

While Vivid Sydney features several ticketed talks and concerts, much of the festival is completely free, making it one of the most accessible major events in Australia.

Here are some of the best free experiences to explore.

Light Walk

When: Nightly, 22 May – 13 June from 6 pm

The Vivid Light Walk links many of Sydney’s most recognisable landmarks, with 43 installations and projections ranging from large building projections to interactive sculptures.

The walk connects several major precincts, including:

Sydney Opera House

Circular Quay

The Rocks

Barangaroo

Darling Harbour

Tumbalong Park

First-time visitors should consider splitting the walk across two evenings, particularly on busy weekends.

Tumbalong Nights

When: Nightly during the festival, 22 May – 13 June

One of the most popular free events at Vivid Sydney is Tumbalong Nights, a live music series held at Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour.

Across the 23-night festival, the stage hosts a rotating lineup of local and international artists, DJs and performers spanning pop, R&B, K-pop and more.

Families can also enjoy free kids’ shows every Saturday from 5 pm, before headline performances begin from around 7:30 pm.

Cockle Bay Light and Laser Show

When: Nightly throughout the festival, 22 May – 13 June

Darling Harbour’s Cockle Bay becomes a focal point for a nightly laser show set to music, with powerful beams sweeping across the harbour skyline.

The presentation runs continuously through the evening, with four shows every hour, making it one of the most dramatic free spectacles during the festival.

On select nights, Vivid Sydney’s Drone Show will also light up the skies above Darling Harbour, with coordinated drone formations creating animated patterns above Cockle Bay.

Viewed from the waterfront promenade, the display combines music, lighting and water reflections across the harbour.

Vivid Fire Kitchen

When: Daily, typically from 6 pm, 22 May – 13 June

A long-time crowd favourite, Vivid Fire Kitchen returns in 2026 at its new location on the Stargazer Lawn at Barangaroo Reserve.

The open-air food hub brings together local and international chefs cooking over open flame, with live demonstrations and informal chef talks running nightly.

Expect grilled seafood, meats and flame-cooked dishes alongside tastings, pop-ups and casual food stalls throughout the festival.

Ticketed Events and Activations at Vivid Sydney 2026

While much of the festival is free, Vivid Sydney also hosts a range of ticketed concerts, talks and cultural events across its music and ideas programs.

Here are some standout experiences from the 2026 program.

Vivid LIVE at the Sydney Opera House

Where: Sydney Opera House

When: Select dates during the festival

The Vivid LIVE concert series returns to the Sydney Opera House with performances from international and Australian artists across multiple venues inside the building.

Vivid Music

The Vivid Music program returns in 2026 with more than 80 events across seven venues, spanning everything from indie pop and electronic music to Afrobeats and K-pop.

Alongside ticketed concerts at venues such as City Recital Hall, Oxford Art Factory, Metro Theatre, Carriageworks and the Sydney Opera House, the program also includes more than 24 free performances throughout the festival.

Artists appearing across the lineup include Mallrat, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, Saint Levant, Kae Tempest, Daniel Avery and Ali Sethi, alongside a broader mix of international acts and emerging Australian performers.

Vivid Minds

The Vivid Minds program returns in 2026 with 18 talks, performances and cultural experiences, bringing together filmmakers, writers, designers and cultural thinkers from around the world.

Speakers in this year’s lineup include filmmakers Chloé Zhao and Sean Baker, music commentator Zane Lowe, Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Jerry Saltz, and bestselling author Roxane Gay.

The program also includes Midweek Minds, a weekly series of rapid-fire talks exploring contemporary creative practice, media, architecture and design.

In Conversation with Chloé Zhao

Where: State Theatre

When: Thursday 28 May

Price: $49–$79

Academy Award–winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, known for Nomadland and Hamnet, appears in Australia for the first time as part of the Vivid Minds program. In conversation with journalist and Insight host Kumi Taguchi, Zhao reflects on her filmmaking process and creative career.

Sean Baker: Independent Filmmaking

Where: Sydney Town Hall

Price: Ticketed event

Director Sean Baker, known for films including The Florida Project and Anora, joins film critic Alexei Toliopoulos for a discussion about independent filmmaking and telling bold stories outside the traditional studio system.

Tips for Visiting Vivid Sydney

If you’ve been to Vivid before, you’ll know crowds can build quickly once the lights switch on.

A little planning can make the experience much easier.

Start early

Arriving around 5:30–6 pm lets you explore the first installations before the busiest crowds arrive.

Begin at the Opera House

The Light Walk flows naturally from Circular Quay toward Barangaroo and Darling Harbour.

Weeknights are quieter

Crowds are significantly smaller between Monday and Wednesday.

Split the walk across two nights

Many visitors explore Circular Quay and The Rocks one evening, then continue through Barangaroo and Darling Harbour another night.

Must-See Light Installations at Vivid Sydney 2026

The Vivid Light Walk stretches from the Sydney Opera House through the harbour precincts toward Central Station, linking many of the city’s most recognisable landmarks along the official festival route.

The walking guide below highlights some of the key installations along the way.

Sydney Opera House to Circular Quay

Start at the Sydney Opera House, where the Lighting of the Sails projection returns with Opera Mundi, a large-scale display inspired by architect Jørn Utzon’s design.

Nearby, The Fringe of Infinity transforms Customs House with a meditative projection inspired by geometric patterns in nature, while THERE, NOW, HERE brings a playful, motion-powered soundscape to Circular Quay.

Martin Place and Sydney CBD

The CBD hosts a smaller collection of installations, including Our Connected City, a world-first interactive work inviting visitors to create their own light show across Circular Quay, and Glyph, a luminous wayfinding installation threaded throughout the festival route.

Circular Quay Through The Rocks

The Rocks remains one of the busiest sections of the Light Walk.

Highlights include Vaiola, a projection by artist Angela Tiatia across the Museum of Contemporary Art façade, and Stem, an interactive installation that responds to visitors’ voices.

Walking through the Argyle Cut tunnel, visitors encounter Bloom, which fills the sandstone passage with colourful projections, while Circles of Rhythm lights up the ASN Clock Tower with Bauhaus-inspired colour and movement.

The Rocks to Barangaroo

Barangaroo hosts one of the largest clusters of installations along the Light Walk.

Highlights include Obstacle, a 45-metre LED installation by Melbourne collective Reelize, and Molecule of Light, a laser-and-sound installation by British artist Chris Levine that stands 23 metres tall.

Other standout works in the precinct include River of Fire, a canopy of glowing lights above Vivid Fire Kitchen, and Constellations, a mist projection hovering above Nawi Cove.

Compared with Circular Quay, the wider promenade around Barangaroo usually offers more space to move, making it a good place to explore on busy nights.

Barangaroo to Tumbalong Park

As the walk reaches Darling Harbour, installations become more interactive.

Musical Mind turns Cockle Bay Wharf into a playable light-and-sound installation, while Cockle Bay Light Installation brings a free nightly laser show to the harbour.

Further along, The Cloud Swing and Kickit Team Tennis encourage visitors to get involved, while Entwine suspends hundreds of glowing light tubes above the promenade.

Tumbalong Park to Central Station

The final stretch heads toward the Powerhouse precinct and Central Station.

This section includes Afterimage: A Projection Mapping Mural, Pendulum, and The Daydream Machine, alongside smaller interactive works such as Telephone and Poem Booth.

One installation features a red neon sign flickering between the words “Humanity” and “Humility”, offering a quiet moment before the walk concludes.

Many visitors finish the night back at Tumbalong Park or Vivid Fire Kitchen, grabbing food and drinks while taking in the atmosphere.

Vivid Food Highlights

Food has become a major part of Vivid Sydney in recent years, and the Vivid Food program returns in 2026 with chef collaborations, special dining events and pop-ups across the city.

A major addition this year is the Regional Dinner Series, a collection of one-off dining experiences pairing leading regional chefs with some of Sydney’s best restaurants. Across 13 events, the series highlights produce and culinary traditions from around New South Wales.

One of the headline events is A Shared Table with Yotam Ottolenghi, where the internationally renowned chef will host special lunch and dinner events celebrating NSW ingredients and regional produce.

Elsewhere in the program, visitors can expect pop-up dining experiences and special menus at venues including Parliament House, The Mint, Shell House, The International and Aster Bar.

For something more casual, Vivid Fire Kitchen returns as a free nightly hub of open-fire cooking at Barangaroo Reserve, where chefs host demonstrations, tastings and talks while food stalls serve grilled seafood, meats and other flame-cooked dishes.

Whether you’re visiting for the installations, the music or simply an excuse to wander the harbour after dark, Vivid Sydney remains one of the most unique events on the city’s winter calendar.

With 23 nights of light, music and conversation spread across the waterfront, there’s plenty to discover once the lights switch on.