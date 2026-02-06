16 Best Places to Watch Super Bowl LX in Sydney

You could absolutely watch the Super Bowl 2026 from your couch in your undies at 10:30 am on a Monday, but where’s the fun in that? Super Bowl LX is shaping up to be an absolute banger: Patriots vs Seahawks, Bad Bunny bringing the halftime heat, and our very own Michael Dickson punting for Seattle. So, why not get out and about and watch the 202 Super Bowl live in Sydney?

Whether you’re a die-hard NFL fan who knows what a nickel defense is, or someone who just shows up for the nachos and halftime show, Sydney’s got you covered with venues that’ll make you feel like you’ve teleported straight to Levi’s Stadium (minus the pricey beers and questionable stadium hot dogs).

We’ve rounded up the best spots across Sydney to catch the 2026 Super Bowl, which is happening Monday, February 9th, at 10:30 a.m. AEST.

At a Glance: Super Bowl LX Key Details

When (Australian time): Monday, February 9, 2026

Monday, February 9, 2026 Kickoff: 10:30am AEDT (pre-game from 9:00am)

10:30am AEDT (pre-game from 9:00am) Who’s Playing: New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks

New England Patriots vs Seattle Seahawks Halftime Show: Bad Bunny (with Green Day pre-game and Charlie Puth on anthem duty)

Bad Bunny (with Green Day pre-game and Charlie Puth on anthem duty) How to Stream: Free on 7plus, Channel 7, and 7mate, or via KAYO, Foxtel, and Disney+

Best Places to Watch Super Bowl 2026 in Sydney Overview

Highlights from our list include the following options:

Now we’ve rounded up our favourites, let’s check out the complete list.

Taphouse Sydney | Image: Taphouse

1. Taphouse Sydney, Darlinghurst

Cover charge: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome

Specials available on the day:

Wings | $1

Coors Beer pints | $12

Coors Beer mega jugs | $33

Taphouse is going all in on Super Bowl Monday with $14 chicken wings (choose from salt & pepper or their signature buffalo sauce) and the stacked $18 Super Munch Bowl loaded with fries, wings, spring rolls and prawn crackers to keep you going all game. You can pair the specials with their broader Cantonese-inspired pub menu (think prawn wontons, Mongolian lamb, General Tso chicken, wok-fried lobster and One Plate Wonders with rice and greens), plus 20+ taps, cocktails and a decent wine list.

Address : 122 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010

: 122 Flinders St, Darlinghurst NSW 2010 Hours : From 10am

: From 10am Phone: (02) 8313 1909

Forrester’s | Image: Forresters

2. Forrester’s

Cover: Free (add-on drinks and food package for $50)

Need to book? Yes

Specials available on the day:

Coors Beer pints | $12

Coors Beer mega jugs | $33

Forrester’s is serving up a serious Super Bowl spread, with a $50-per-person game-day package that covers a cold Coors on arrival, a hefty half-kilo of wings and a loaded pulled pork burger so you won’t go hungry. Doors open from 9:30am, and you’ve got the option to stack on Coors pints or mega jugs too. Not a bad way to spend game day, in our opinion! Oh, and bookings are essential, so don’t leave it until the last minute, or risk missing out.

Address : 336 Riley St, Surry Hills NSW 2010

: 336 Riley St, Surry Hills NSW 2010 Hours : From 9:30 am

: From 9:30 am Phone: (02) 8033 2665

Sports Bar at The Star Sydney | Image: The Star

3. Sports Bar at The Star Sydney

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome (but best to book)

Specials available on the day:

Coors Beer pints | $12

Coors Beer mega jugs | $33

Sports Bar at The Star Sydney is the place to be if you want a big, bright and loud Super Bowl 2026 experience, with huge screens and a packed room filled with other diehard NFL fans. It’s an all-day event, with cheerleaders, a marching band, a game-day MC and extra entertainment around the match, so there’s always something happening between plays. Tables have already sold out, but standing walk-ins are still welcome, so you can head in on the day and grab a spot if you arrive early. If you want to make a weekend of it, there’s 30% off stays at The Star Grand, The Star Residences and The Darling for 6–10 February.

Address : 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont NSW 2009, The Star Sydney

: 80 Pyrmont St, Pyrmont NSW 2009, The Star Sydney Hours : From 9am

: From 9am Phone: (02) 9777 9000

The Golden Sheaf, Double Bay | Image: Supplied

4. The Golden Sheaf, Double Bay

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome

Specials available on the day:

Budweiser Buckets | $30 for four

One of the earliest venues to open for the Super Bowl on Monday is The Golden Sheaf in Double Bay. You have to be some kind of obsessed to rock up at 8 am, but we’re not here to judge. When the game starts, you can wash it all down with 4 for $30 Budweiser Buckets. Cap it off with free merch giveaways happening throughout the day, and you have one of the best venues in Sydney to watch the Super Bowl 2026.

Address : 429 New South Head Rd, Double Bay NSW 2026

: 429 New South Head Rd, Double Bay NSW 2026 Hours : open from 8am

: open from 8am Phone: (02) 9327 5877

Penny’s Hotel | Image: Supplied

5. Penny’s Hotel, Potts Point

Cover: Free

Need to book? Best to book

Specials available on the day:

Bucket of Coors Light beers | 4 for $25

Cheeseburger and chips | $21

½ kg Buffalo wings | $18

Fries | $11 (+$3 chilli fries)

Hot dog | $5 (+$5 for chili dog)

Add reaper jam or aioli | $2

Penny’s in Potts Point is one of the best places to watch the 2026 Super Bowl if you’re keen on watching with a side of American fare. They’re offering more deals than most pubs in Sydney on the big day, slinging buckets of Coors Light alongside burgers, wings, chilli fries, and a banger hot dog. If you’re feeling risky, add the reaper jam for a couple of dollars and transport your hot dog to new heights.

Address : 9/15 Bayswater Rd, Potts Point NSW 2011

: 9/15 Bayswater Rd, Potts Point NSW 2011 Hours : Open from 9am

: Open from 9am Phone: (02) 8000 1615

The Edinburgh Castle | Image: Supplied

6. The Edinburgh Castle, CBD

Cover: Free

Need to book? Best to book

Specials available on the day:

Coors schooners | $8

Wings 1kg | $12.50

Cheeseburger with fries | $12.50

The Eddy has been standing as a landmark of Sydney’s pub scene since 1885, and they’re putting on a banging show for the Super Bowl in Sydney. Of course, they’re serving up American beers by the schooner and game day food specials for you and your mates to enjoy while watching one of the biggest sporting events of the year. Someone will even win a $25K trip to the USA with Coors! All you need to do is buy 2 schooners of Coors, scan the QR code, upload your receipt, and you’re in the draw.

Address : 294 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000

: 294 Pitt St, Sydney NSW 2000 Hours : Open from 8:00am

: Open from 8:00am Phone: (02) 9264 8616

The Alfred Hotel | Image: Supplied

7. The Alfred Hotel, Camperdown

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome



Catch Super Bowl LX on the big screens at The Alfred, with doors open from 9am. On top of the game, there’s a full lineup of chef’s game‑day specials, including fried dill frickles with Cajun spice, loaded tater tots with bacon, American cheddar and ranch, Southern fried chicken and waffles, a half‑kilo of wings, a stacked American breakfast and a fully loaded dog with fries. The Alfred Hotel in Camperdown isn’t the busiest pub to watch the Super Bowl either, so we reckon you shouldn’t have much trouble walking in on the day.

Address : 51 Missenden Rd, Camperdown NSW 2050

: 51 Missenden Rd, Camperdown NSW 2050 Hours : Open from 9am

: Open from 9am Phone: (02) 9557 0000

Cargo Bar | Image: Steven Woodburn

8. Cargo Bar, Darling Harbour

Cover: Free for standing, $20 per person for a table reservation

Need to book? Yes, for table reservations (standing walk-ins welcome)

Cargo Bar is putting on their annual Super Bowl tailgate party, with doors from 9:30am and the game screened on two jumbo screens, plus multiple TVs. Expect cheerleaders, skill games and competitions, half‑time entertainment, American Super Bowl food specials and DJs after the game, with free entry for standing space and $20pp table reservations that include a complimentary drink on arrival.

Located in : King Street Wharf Darling Harbour

: King Street Wharf Darling Harbour Address : Darling Harbour, 52-60 The Promenade, Sydney NSW 2000

: Darling Harbour, 52-60 The Promenade, Sydney NSW 2000 Hours : From 9.30 am

: From 9.30 am Phone: (02) 8322 2005

Henley’s Bar & Kitchen | Image: Supplied

9. Henley’s Bar & Kitchen, Darling Harbour

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome

Specials:

$99 bottomless drinks package

Henley’s Bar & Kitchen in Darling Harbour is serving up a bottomless drinks package ($99pp) for the Super Bowl this year, and we’re on board. You get four hours of drinks from 10am–2pm, a brekkie burger on arrival and priority seats with a clear view of the screens. You can also book a general reservation/walk-in if you want to keep it low-key. The waterside viewing experience is the closest thing you’ll find to tailgating with burgers, wings, BBQ, and a DJ afterparty to round it all out.

Located in : King Street Wharf Darling Harbour

: King Street Wharf Darling Harbour Address : 9 Lime St, Sydney NSW 2000

: 9 Lime St, Sydney NSW 2000 Hours : from 10 am

: from 10 am Phone: (02) 8322 2020

El Camino Cantina, The Rocks | Image: Supplied

10. El Camino Cantina, The Rocks

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome

Specials:

$30 touchdown package | 10 wings + the Poor Man’s Marg (Tequila & Mountain Dew).

Game time at El Camino The Rocks means big plays on multiple screens, bold Tex‑Mex flavours and a big party vibe. The headline deal is the $30 Touchdown Pack, stacking 10 flavour‑packed wings with a Poor Man’s Marg (tequila and Mountain Dew).

Address : 18 Argyle St, The Rocks NSW 2000

: 18 Argyle St, The Rocks NSW 2000 Hours: From 9am

Shelbourne Hotel | Image: Supplied

11. Shelbourne Hotel, Sydney CBD

Cover: $35

Need to book? Yes

Specials:

$20 Buffalo Wings

$20 Beef Nachos

$20 Pepperoni Pizza

$25 Ice-Cold Jugs

$35 Corona Buckets

The Shelbourne Hotel is a ticketed event, but it remains one of the best places in Sydney CBD to watch the Super Bowl in Sydney each year. There are plenty of tasty food deals going on, plus the entry fee gets you a guaranteed seat with a view of the screens, a snack on arrival (American corn dog), and your first drink. If you want to watch the game with a guaranteed view of the screen, this is one of the best bets.

Address : 200 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000

: 200 Sussex St, Sydney NSW 2000 Hours : Open from 9am

: Open from 9am Phone: (02) 9267 3100

The Erko Hotel | Image: Supplied

12. The Erko Hotel, Erskineville

Cover: Free

Need to book? Best to book

Specials available on the day:

4x Buds | $30

Nacho tower | $25 for 4 people

The Erko is always a good time, and the Super Bowl is no exception. On Monday, they’re running 4-for-$30 Bud buckets (with a free hat), a $25 Nacho Tower for four, and a tight lineup of American-style bites like classic hotdogs with chilli beef, Philly cheesesteak sliders, an American burger, loaded chicken bites and jalapeño poppers, all served with the game live and loud on screen. We’ve found that spots fill up pretty fast for this one, so don’t leave it to the last minute and make a booking.

Address : 102 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville NSW 2043

: 102 Erskineville Rd, Erskineville NSW 2043 Hours : Open from 9am

: Open from 9am Phone: (02) 8587 4400

Coogee Bay Hotel | Image: Supplied

13. Coogee Bay Hotel, Coogee

Cover: From $39

Need to book? Yes

Ok, we’re calling it: this is one of the best spots to watch game day live in Sydney. Coogee Bay Hotel is going huge for Super Bowl Monday, turning The Garden into what’s basically a mini fan festival with giant screens, games, comps and stacks of merch giveaways. You’ve got NRL greats Braith Anasta, Justin Horo and Willie Mason on deck chatting about life in elite sport, plus pickleball, cornhole, Nerf end zones and more to keep things moving between plays. American‑style feasts and themed pop‑up bars pour everything from Bud buckets to Tito’s vodka, Aviation Gin and Jack Daniel’s mixes, with bottomless options built into the premium packages.

Match-day deals start with Reserved Seating at $39pp (a guaranteed seat plus a bucket of four Buds), then step up to the $199pp Garden End Zone with an American platter, bottomless fries, Budweiser, mid/zero Peroni and wines, plus experience drink vouchers. For groups, cabanas start at $2,500 for eight people with an American feast, bottomless beers and wines, full table service and priority access to activities, while the $3,000 MVP Cabanas for up to 12 layer on spirits stations and front‑row positioning for an “all‑in” Super Bowl experience.

Address : 253 Coogee Bay Rd, Coogee NSW 2034

: 253 Coogee Bay Rd, Coogee NSW 2034 Hours : Open from 8:00 am

: Open from 8:00 am Phone: (02) 9665 0000

Queens Hotel | Image: Merivale

14. Merivale Super Bowl Venues

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome

Merivale has drawn Super Bowl interest at a host of venues this year, celebrating the day of hotdogs and beer with a special offer across a number of its venues. Round up your mates and catch the Super Bowl at any of the venues listed below and take advantage of the American-inspired menus at participating venues.

Participating Venues

The Light Brigade | Image: Supplied

15. The Light Brigade, Woollahra

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome

Specials available on the day:

Budweiser Buckets | $25

Those in Sydney’s East looking for a beer garden atmosphere with a great view of the game should check out The Light Brigade. Doors open from 10 am, so you can sink your teeth into Four Pines jug & schooner specials, $25 Budweiser buckets (free cap included), and game-day food specials like sticky ribs and juicy wings.

Address : Oxford St &, Jersey Rd, Woollahra NSW 2025

: Oxford St &, Jersey Rd, Woollahra NSW 2025 Hours : Super Bowl viewing from 10 am

: Super Bowl viewing from 10 am Phone: (02) 9357 0888

BrewDog South Eveleigh | Image: Supplied

16. BrewDog, South Eveleigh

Cover: Free

Need to book? Walk-ins welcome

Specials available on the day:

All you can eat wings, Game Day Platter + 3-hour drink pack | $120 per person

3-hour drink pack | $60 per person

BrewDog South Eveleigh is lining up one of the bigger Super Bowl LX parties in town, with the game blasting live and loud across three huge screens, including an outdoor setup. All‑you‑can‑eat wings are back, there’s a Super Bowl Platter for Two, halftime raffles with themed prizes and a main game‑day deal at $120pp that bundles AYCE wings, the platter and a three‑hour beverage pack.

Address : Bay 1 Locomotive, Workshops South, Eveleigh NSW 2015

: Bay 1 Locomotive, Workshops South, Eveleigh NSW 2015 Hours : From 10 am

: From 10 am Phone: (02) 8865 8345

When is the Super Bowl 2026?

Super Bowl LX kicks off on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at 6:30 pm ET – which translates to 10:30 am AEDT on Monday, February 9, for us Aussies. Yes, that’s a Monday morning. Yes, your boss will probably notice you’re “working from home.” No, we’re not here to judge your life choices. Pre-game coverage starts from 9:00 am AEDT, giving you just enough time to grab a breakfast beer and settle in before kickoff. The whole thing will run for about four hours, so you’re looking at wrapping up around 2:30 pm.

Who’s Playing the Super Bowl 2026?

It’s the New England Patriots taking on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. And, excitingly, Sydney’s own Michael Dickson will be suiting up for the Seahawks. The former UNSW and Sydney Swans reserves AFL player has become such a weapon as a punter that Tom Brady called him “the best punter in the league.” Dickson’s gunning to become just the second Australian to win a Super Bowl, following Jordan Mailata’s triumph with the Philadelphia Eagles last year. No pressure mate!

Who is Performing at the Super Bowl 2026 Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl LX halftime show (three-time Grammy winner and most-streamed artist on the planet). But wait, there’s more! Green Day will perform before kickoff as part of the Super Bowl’s 60th-anniversary celebrations, and Charlie Puth will deliver the national anthem.

Where is the Super Bowl Held?

Super Bowl LX is being held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers and approximately 68,500 very loud Americans who paid a small fortune to be there. But, you’re reading this article, which means you’re not going to be at Levi’s Stadium. You’re going to be at one of Sydney’s excellent Super Bowl viewing venues, where the beers are reasonably priced, and the company is probably better.

Where Can You Stream/What Channel is the Super Bowl LX on in Australia?

Good news for the budget-conscious fans out there: you’ve got plenty of free streaming options. 7plus will be streaming the game live (along with Channel 7 and 7mate on traditional TV). If you’re already subscribed to KAYO, Foxtel, or Disney+, you can also catch the ESPN broadcast. Kayo actually has a deal on right now where you can subscribe for just $1 for your first month.

Why You Should Trust Our Super Bowl LX List

With such an early kick-off, you’ll want to be parked up with a Bud Light and a bucket of wings ready for kickoff. Across Sydney, pubs and sports bars are opening their doors early to ensure you won’t miss a second of the action. We’ve compiled a list of the best places to watch the Super Bowl in all its glory. Our list considers food and beverage options, price points, and, more importantly, the number of TVs showing the event so you don’t miss a second of the action. After years of “research” and spending plenty of time out of the office on Mondays, we’ve compiled a list of our favourites.