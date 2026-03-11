Supercar on the Sidewalk: Check Out Lamborghini’s $10,000 Stroller

By Rob Stott - News Published: 11 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Anyone with kids knows the importance of finding the right pram. Autumn walks around the park. Summer days by the beach. Evening laps around the block, desperately trying to get your kid to sleep. The pram you choose will be key to those early memories and moments. So it makes sense to invest wisely, right? Enter the new Silver Cross Lamborghini Reef Stroller Al Arancio.

With a sprung magnetic harness, High gloss polycarbonate carrycot, and full suspension wheels, the Silver Cross offers both form and function, and for a princely sum of $10,000, this super stroller can be yours.

But if it’s form you really care about, then look no further, because you’re certainly getting the Lambo touch here. Sleek, dynamic lines inspired by Lamborghini’s foundations are embodied in the stroller’s unique fabrics, with an angular carrycot, a sculpted automotive-style pushchair seat, and an origami storage basket.

Silver Cross x Automobili Lamborghini Reef AL Arancio Travel System Accessory Bundle | Image: Supplied / Lamborghini

Who is the Silver Cross Lamborghini for?

The stroller incorporates automotive-inspired materials at every touchpoint. Think high-performance suede and Italian leather details, Lamborghini’s famous “Arancio Livrea” orange, a matte-black chassis, and a high-gloss polycarbonate carrycot with integrated mesh for ultimate performance.

The Silver Cross Lamborghini Reef is designed for the dad who wants the same level of design and functionality in the nursery as he does in the garage. It’s for the parent who values ‘spec’ as much as “safety,” and who understands that a $10,000 price tag isn’t just for a stroller—it’s for a piece of automotive history scaled down for the footpath.

If you’re the type to appreciate the tactile difference of Italian leather and the aerodynamic silhouette of a matte-black chassis, this is your ride. It’s for the family that doesn’t just want to navigate the suburbs, but wants to do it with the high-vis “Arancio” flex of a Sant’Agata supercar.

Silver Cross Lamborghini Reef Stroller Al Arancio Specifications:

Unfolded: L85 x W61 x H98.5-112cm

Folded: L71 x W61 x H30.5cm

Weight: 13.6kg

Suitable from newborn to 22kg (approx. 4 years).

Price: $10,000AUD

What’s Included:

Carrycot

Pram seat

chassis

footmuff

Two raincovers

Universal car seat adaptors

Cup holder

Sun sail

Mosquito net

Image: Silver Cross

Image: Silver Cross

Image: Silver Cross