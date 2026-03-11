Home/Auto
Supercar on the Sidewalk: Check Out Lamborghini’s $10,000 Stroller

Rob Stott
By Rob Stott - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

Anyone with kids knows the importance of finding the right pram. Autumn walks around the park. Summer days by the beach. Evening laps around the block, desperately trying to get your kid to sleep. The pram you choose will be key to those early memories and moments. So it makes sense to invest wisely, right? Enter the new Silver Cross Lamborghini Reef Stroller Al Arancio.

With a sprung magnetic harness, High gloss polycarbonate carrycot, and full suspension wheels, the Silver Cross offers both form and function, and for a princely sum of $10,000, this super stroller can be yours.

But if it’s form you really care about, then look no further, because you’re certainly getting the Lambo touch here. Sleek, dynamic lines inspired by Lamborghini’s foundations are embodied in the stroller’s unique fabrics, with an angular carrycot, a sculpted automotive-style pushchair seat, and an origami storage basket.

Lamborghini stroller 2
Silver Cross x Automobili Lamborghini Reef AL Arancio Travel System Accessory Bundle | Image: Supplied / Lamborghini

Who is the Silver Cross Lamborghini for?

The stroller incorporates automotive-inspired materials at every touchpoint. Think high-performance suede and Italian leather details, Lamborghini’s famous “Arancio Livrea” orange, a matte-black chassis, and a high-gloss polycarbonate carrycot with integrated mesh for ultimate performance.

The Silver Cross Lamborghini Reef is designed for the dad who wants the same level of design and functionality in the nursery as he does in the garage. It’s for the parent who values ‘spec’ as much as “safety,” and who understands that a $10,000 price tag isn’t just for a stroller—it’s for a piece of automotive history scaled down for the footpath.

If you’re the type to appreciate the tactile difference of Italian leather and the aerodynamic silhouette of a matte-black chassis, this is your ride. It’s for the family that doesn’t just want to navigate the suburbs, but wants to do it with the high-vis “Arancio” flex of a Sant’Agata supercar.

Lambo stroller front three quarter

Silver Cross Lamborghini Reef Stroller Al Arancio Specifications:

  • Unfolded: L85 x W61 x H98.5-112cm
  • Folded: L71 x W61 x H30.5cm
  • Weight: 13.6kg
  • Suitable from newborn to 22kg (approx. 4 years).
  • Price: $10,000AUD

What’s Included:

  • Carrycot
  • Pram seat
  • chassis
  • footmuff
  • Two raincovers
  • Universal car seat adaptors
  • Cup holder
  • Sun sail
  • Mosquito net
Order now from baby Kingdom
Learn more at Silver Cross
Lamborghini stroller leather
Image: Silver Cross
Lamborghini stroller seat
Image: Silver Cross
Lamborghini stroller harness
Image: Silver Cross
Lamborghini stroller wheels
Image: Silver Cross

