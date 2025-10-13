10 Most Expensive New Cars in Australia, Ranked By Price

You could buy more than 50 Kia Picantos for the price of a Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider, which is Australia’s most expensive new car at a cool AUD$1,015,589 before on-road costs and personalisation. While the Kia, which is the cheapest new car on sale, shares some of the same features as the Ferrari, such as wireless Apple CarPlay, folding side mirrors, power windows, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), it’s missing a 772kW, 1,035HP 4.0-litre V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain and a few electric motors. Next to the Ferrari, Rolls-Royce and Lamborghini dominate the list of the most expensive new cars on sale in Australia, proving that while money can’t buy happiness, it can still get you behind the wheel of a V12 supercar.

Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider in Giallo Modena | Image: Ferrari

1. Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider

Price: from AUD$1,015,589 before on-road costs.

With a starting price of AUD$1,015,589 before on-road costs, the new Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider is the most expensive new car in Australia and the only car priced at over $1 million before on-road costs and personalisation. Not that this matters to buyers, who will line up around the block to spend serious money on the brand’s flagship supercar.

Designed by the Ferrari Styling Centre under the direction of Flavio Manzoni, who is the man responsible for cars like the 296 GTB, F80, 488 GTB, FXXK, La Ferrari, and so many more, the 849 Testarossa is stunning in photos, but even better in the flesh. Powered by the 3,990 cc twin-turbo V8 engine and hybrid powertrain for a combined 1,050 CV (772kW, 1,035HP), it has the bite to back up its bark. 0–100 km/h arrives in 2.3 seconds, and 0-200km/h arrives in 6.35 seconds. It’s also capable, with ABS Evo and the new FIVE estimator that makes you feel like a hero behind the wheel of your $1 million+ Ferrari.

Finally, the 849 Testarossa Spider’s retractable hard top opens in 14 seconds at speeds up to 45 km/h. This will let you enjoy the new hybrid V8s (F154FC) sounds, which are said to have improved.

Engine : Plug-in hybrid mid-rear twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 (F154FC) + three electric motors

: Plug-in hybrid mid-rear twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 (F154FC) + three electric motors Battery and EV range : 7.45 kWh lithium-ion, up to 25 km in eDrive mode

: 7.45 kWh lithium-ion, up to 25 km in eDrive mode Maximum power : 1050 cv (772 kW / 1,036 hp)

: 1050 cv (772 kW / 1,036 hp) Maximum torque : 842 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

: 842 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Acceleration (0–100 km/h) : <2.3 seconds

: <2.3 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h) : 6.35 seconds

: 6.35 seconds Top speed : >330 km/h

: >330 km/h Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox

Lamborghini Revuelto | Image: Supplied / Lamborghini

2. Lamborghini Revuelto

Price: from AUD$987,000 before on-road costs.

Previously, the most expensive new car in Australia, the Lamborghini Revuelto, now splits the two Ferrari Testarossa variants with an MSRP of AUD$987,000 before on-road costs. That means, in simple terms, it would cost you more than $1 million to get one of these in your driveway once on-road costs have been applied. That’s also without options, and the general rule of thumb is that owners of these cars spend anywhere from 15-35% of the overall cost of the vehicle on options, so don’t expect to see any of these rolling around the streets of your nearest high-earning suburb for less than $1.2-1.5 million.

What you get for the money, however, is the fastest car we’ve ever driven. The 6.5-litre V12 plug-in hybrid powertrain produces 747 kW (1,001 hp) of power, launching the Revuelto from 0 to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds. However, the car’s acceleration is not its most impressive feature; it was its top speed. We saw 294km/h down the front straight during our drive at Sydney Motorsport Park!

Engine : 6.5-litre V12 plug-in hybrid

: 6.5-litre V12 plug-in hybrid Maximum power : 747 kW (1,001 hp)

: 747 kW (1,001 hp) Maximum torque : 725 Nm

: 725 Nm Acceleration (0-100km/h) : 2.5 seconds

: 2.5 seconds Top speed: 350 km/h

2026 Ferrari 849 Testarossa with Fiorano package | Image: Supplied / Ferrari

3. Ferrari 849 Testarossa

Price: from AUD$932,648 before on-road costs.

The Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider commands a near AUD$100,000 price premium over the Ferrari 849 Testarossa. Still, even in a closed-roof specification, we wouldn’t expect anyone to get one of these in their driveway for less than $1.2 million once on-road costs and personalisation are factored in.

Under the skin, the powertrain is the same as the Spider’s. You’ll find a mid-rear twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 (F154FC) + three electric motors producing 1050 cv (772 kW / 1,036 hp) with a 0–100 km/h time of 2.3 seconds, and 0-200km/h in 6.35 seconds. The two e-motors (RAC-e) up front enable e-AWD + torque vectoring, while the third electric motor at the rear is an MGU-K motor that’s F1-derived. You can opt for the 849 Testarossa with an Assetto Fiorano performance package that gives a 30 kg weight reduction over the standard car courtesy of carbon-fibre wheels and a lightweight tubular seat in black Alcantara.

Engine : Plug-in hybrid mid-rear twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 (F154FC) + three electric motors

: Plug-in hybrid mid-rear twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 (F154FC) + three electric motors Battery and EV range : 7.45 kWh lithium-ion, up to 25 km in eDrive mode

: 7.45 kWh lithium-ion, up to 25 km in eDrive mode Maximum power : 1050 cv (772 kW / 1,036 hp)

: 1050 cv (772 kW / 1,036 hp) Maximum torque : 842 Nm @ 6,500 rpm

: 842 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Acceleration (0–100 km/h) : <2.3 seconds

: <2.3 seconds Acceleration (0–200 km/h) : 6.35 seconds

: 6.35 seconds Top speed : >330 km/h

: >330 km/h Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch F1 gearbox

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre | Image: Supplied / Rolls-Royce

4. Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre

Price: from AUD$932,400 before on-road costs.

The newest addition to our list of the most expensive new cars in Australia is the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Spectre. This is the quickest, most powerful production car that Rolls-Royce has ever made, and it’s the first with a “Sport Mode,” which is not something that you would expect to find in a Rolls-Royce. The brand calls it “Infinity Mode,” and it unlocks 485 kW (659 hp) of power, 1075 Nm of torque, and a 0-60 mph time of just 4.1 seconds.

Motor : Dual-motor electric AWD (102 kWh usable)

: Dual-motor electric AWD (102 kWh usable) Power : 485 kW / 659 PS

: 485 kW / 659 PS Torque : 1,075 Nm

: 1,075 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) : 4.1 s (0-60 mph 4.1 s)

: 4.1 s (0-60 mph 4.1 s) Top Speed: 250 km/h (electronically limited)

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II | Image: Supplied / Rolls-Royce

5. Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II

Price: from AUD$895,000 before on-road costs.

With a twin-turbo 6.75-litre V12 engine under the bonnet, the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II is the most expensive SUV on sale in Australia. Changes to the facelifted Series II model include a new Clock Cabinet, where the Spirit of Ecstasy dances in an up-lit fascia display on the dashboard, next to the analogue clock. The Series II also integrates Rolls-Royce’s SPIRIT infotainment system and the marque’s members-only Whispers app that lets you customise your Rolls-Royce experience in the car and when you’re away from it through remote connectivity. Visual changes include the first-ever illuminated Pantheon grille and 23-inch wheels.

Engine : 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12

: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Power : 592 hp / 600 PS / 441 kW

: 592 hp / 600 PS / 441 kW Torque : 900 Nm

: 900 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) : ≈4.5 s (0-60 mph 4.5 s)

: ≈4.5 s (0-60 mph 4.5 s) Top Speed: 250 km/h (electronically limited)

Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider | Image: Supplied / Ferrari

6. Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider

Price: from AUD$886,800 before on-road costs.

We flew all the way to Portugal to drive the new Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider, and it didn’t disappoint. The soundtrack has been hampered by strict European emissions regulations, but the engineers have done everything they can to bring the sound inside the cabin. It’s hard to beat the sound of a 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated engine that delivers 830HP and spins out to 9,500 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 2.95 seconds sounds impressive, and it is, but that’s not what this car is about. It’s about flying through the mountains on your way to a Chateau in the south of France.

Ferrari has introduced improvements to the interior of the 12Cilindri and its notches about that of the Purosangue and 296 with a triple-screen digital cockpit that includes a 15.6-inch driver display, 10.25-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and wireless phone charging, and finally, an 8.8-inch passenger screen if you so choose.

Impressively, the retractable hard-top can be tucked away in 14 seconds and at speeds of up to 45 km/h. It also only adds 60 kg versus the coupé.

Engine : 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12

: 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 Power : 830 PS / 610 kW

: 830 PS / 610 kW Torque : 678 Nm

: 678 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) : 2.95 s

: 2.95 s Top Speed: 340 km/h

Ferrari 12Cilindri | Image: Supplied / Ferrari

7. Ferrari 12Cilindri

Price: from AUD$803,500 before on-road costs.

Like the 12Cilindri Spider, but with a roof. The Ferrari 12Cilindri in Coupe form is slightly less expensive than the Spider variant, but it still boasts the same power and torque output, and includes the same changes on the interior with a triple-screen digital cockpit. Whether you can secure either of these highly sought-after vehicles is another question entirely. Like an Hermes handbag, you have to be on the list to buy one.

Engine : 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12

: 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 Power : 830 PS / 610 kW

: 830 PS / 610 kW Torque : 678 Nm

: 678 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) : 2.9 s

: 2.9 s Top Speed: 340 km/h

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Series II | Image: Supplied / Rolls-Royce

8. Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost Series II

Price: from AUD$800,000 before on-road costs.

The naughtier, sportier Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is dubbed the “Black Badge.” This model adds a touch more power to the twin-turbo 6.75-litre engine (+29 PS and +50 Nm) and brings surprising performance to the stately four-door limousine. When we drove this model in the south of France, the “most agile, driver-focused and technical Black Badge Rolls-Royce ever,” impressed us with its handling and straight-line speed, particularly in ‘Low’ mode that quickens gearshifts by 50 % and brings a sharper brake pedal to the mix. Hilariously, there are exhaust burbles when you let off the throttle.

Of course, the staple Black Badge Planar Suspension remains, so you can always waft down the road in typical Rolls-Royce fashion should you so choose. The interior also adds the Series II treatment with the SPIRIT digital interface, bespoke cabin artistry (Technical Carbon veneer or bamboo-based Duality Twill (up to 2.2 million stitches)) and Clock Cabinet with the up-lit black-chrome Spirit of Ecstasy.

Engine : 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12

: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Power : 592 bhp / 600 PS / 441 kW

: 592 bhp / 600 PS / 441 kW Torque : 900 Nm (664 lb-ft)

: 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) Acceleration (0-100 km/h) : 4.5 s

: 4.5 s Top Speed: 250 km/h (electronically limited)

2025 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II | Image: Supplied

9. Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II

Price: from AUD$777,000 before on-road costs.

Like the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II, but with a focus on the classic Rolls-Royce experience. It debuts the largest wheels ever offered on a Cullinan, but the ride quality is exceptional with the self-levelling air-suspension (with larger air-struts) and camera-guided “Flagbearer” preview system that reads the road in front of you. Combine this with the effortless power of the twin-turbo 6.75-litre engine and silky smooth gearbox, and you have the best luxury SUV money can buy.

Engine : 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12

: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Power : 563 hp / 570 PS / 419 kW

: 563 hp / 570 PS / 419 kW Torque : 850 Nm

: 850 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) : ≈5.0 s

: ≈5.0 s Top Speed: 250 km/h (electronically limited)

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Extended | Image: Supplied / Rolls-Royce

10. Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Extended

Price: from AUD$777,000 before on-road costs.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Extended is a 170 mm (6.7 inches) longer version of the Ghost Series II. It extends this length in the wheelbase to increase the rear legroom for passengers, and the result is the greatest legroom of any four-seat saloon on sale, besides the Phantom Extended. You’ll find everything from a Champagne cooler between the rear seats with twin modes ( 6°C for non-vintage, 11°C for vintage) to an optional Serenity Seating package that features fully reclining and lounge-style rear chairs inspired by the first-class seats in a private jet.

Engine : 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12

: 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 Power : 571 hp / 571 PS / 420 kW

: 571 hp / 571 PS / 420 kW Torque : 850 Nm

: 850 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) : 4.8 s

: 4.8 s Top Speed: 250 km/h (electronically limited)

Aston Martin Vanquish | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Aston Martin Vanquish

Price: from AUD$737,000 plus on-road costs.

One of the best cars we’ve driven this year, the Aston Martin Vanquish is special. It’s the most powerful production road car Aston Martin has ever made, with a 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 that punches out 835PS (824HP, 614kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque. That’s good for a 0-100km/h acceleration time of 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 214 mph (345 km/h), and after spending a week with the car, it exceeds expectations in every way. They’re only making 1,000 of these yearly, and with the complete kit of new AM goodness packaged into a car that is best described as a missile, they’ll have no trouble selling every single one.

Engine : 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12

: 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 Power : 835 PS / 614 kW

: 835 PS / 614 kW Torque : 1,000 Nm

: 1,000 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) : 3.3 s

: 3.3 s Top Speed: 345 km/h

Ferrari Purosangue | Image: Supplied / Ferrari

Ferrari Purosangue

Price: from AUD$728,000 plus on-road costs.

The Ferrari “not SUV” SUV, the Purosangue, could be the best lifted saloon on sale if it weren’t an SUV. Confused? So are we, but this model is best described as a Porsche Panamera with a V12 and advanced Multimatic True Active Spool Valve dampers, making it incredibly capable in the corners. Power is sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed gearbox and is produced by a naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine that produces 725CV and sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 10.6 seconds. You might not know that the Purosangue has a near-ideal 49:51 weight distribution, independent four-wheel steering, and ABS ‘evo’ that make it particularly dynamic in corners.

Engine : 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12

: 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 Power : 725 PS / 533 kW

: 725 PS / 533 kW Torque : 716 Nm

: 716 Nm Acceleration (0-100 km/h) : 3.3 s

: 3.3 s Top Speed: 310 km/h

Why You Should Trust Our List

The author of this list, Ben McKimm, is one of the few motoring journalists in Australia who has driven every single one of these vehicles. That’s right, he’s steered an Aston Martin Vanquish, Ferrari 12Cilindri, and Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II Extended. To compile this list, he looked at the list price of the vehicles and ranked them from most to least expensive. He capped the list at ten cars to make it as informative as possible, without bloat. He listed the engine, power, and performance figures, and wrote a description about each vehicle with some insights he found while driving them.

It’s important to note that the prices listed are before “on-road costs” are considered. This means that you still have to include Stamp Duty, CTP insurance in some states, dealer options, and delivery charges. For example, the Stamp Duty costs of a vehicle like the Lamborghini Revuelto are $48,450 in NSW, but that’s before options and dealer costs, so expect to pay a whole lot more than that.