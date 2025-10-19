Ferrari Elettrica Will Play Sounds like an Electric Guitar

By Nick Hall - News Published: 19 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ferrari has confirmed that the Elettrica, its first in-house-developed electric vehicle, will feature a unique acoustic experience.

The upcoming vehicle has a claimed range of close to 530km with a 122kwh battery pack.

The Elettrica is reportedly powered by Quad motors pushing out more than 1,000 bhp.

More information is set to be announced in 2026, with reports suggesting the Elettrica may possibly be a four-seater GT.

The first electric Ferrari is coming next year, and you can rest assured that it will be unlike anything we’ve seen (or heard) from the Prancing Horse before. The Maranello-based automaker has confirmed that not only will the aptly named ‘Elettrica’ mark Ferrari’s first in-house-developed electric vehicle, but it will also feature an ‘authentic’ EV sound.

It bears reminding that the quest for a true auditory experience is hardly new. We previously saw Dodge replicate the sound of a V8 via its controversial Fratzonic Exhaust for the Charger Daytona, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N mimics the sound of the combustion engine N cars. However, Ferrari thinks differently, and the Elettrica (code name) will not replicate the exhaust note of a V12 or its hybrid cars; but rather, there will be a sensor at the rear axle picking up the sound of the components of the electric powertrain, along with amplifying it like an electric guitar.

According to Ferrari, the sensors will filter and produce an authentic electric soundtrack piped through the speakers into the cabin. That’s not all, though, as Ferrari has gone to great lengths to ensure the driving experience is as exciting as its combustion engine cars, with features like the Torque Shift Engagement, which mimics engine braking, along with a gradual power curve blending with the regenerative braking.

The first electric Ferrari also won’t be short on power with four motors pumping out more than 1,000 bhp, while its 0-100 km/h time of 2.5 seconds means it would be one of the fastest cars that they have ever made, being just shy of the F80 hypercar.

The all-wheel drive system is also rear-biased, but along with that, a trick axle system disconnects the front so that the car switches to RWD mode for better range when cruising. Speaking of which, expect the large 122kWh battery pack to pack in much more efficiency than the current combustion models, with an ample range of 530km per charge.

Ferrari says that this new battery pack is also lighter than rivals, at just 195Wh per kilogram, and made in-house. With 880V on offer, the DC charging rate is available until 350kW, while a charge to 80 per cent will take less than 30 minutes. Hence, with more technology than pretty much everything else, the Elettrica will be one of the most extreme EVs around, with stiff competition from the likes of even the Rimac Nevera.

Interestingly, the Elettrica does not need a two-speed gearbox with its motors revving far higher than others, including Tesla. Other highlights include the active suspension being nicked from the F80, along with the rear-wheel steering, which pushes the weight north of two tonnes.

We still don’t know what the car will look like, although we would wager that it’s a four-seater but smaller than the Purosangue. Despite all this impressive technology, it remains to be seen if an electric Ferrari can conjure up the same enthusiasm amongst its loyal fanbase as its current cars. Only time will tell!

Ferrari Elettrica Technical Specifications

Performance

0-100 km/h: 2.5 seconds Top speed: 310 km/h Power: >1000 cv in boost mode Range: >530 km Scroll horizontally to view full table

Front E-Axle

Power at the axle: 210kW Torque at the wheels: 3500 Nm Torque at the engine: 140 Nm in Performance Launch mode Power density: 3.23 kW/kg (93% efficiency) Engine revs: 30,000 Maximum inverter power: >300 kW Weight: 65kg Scroll horizontally to view full table

Rear E-Axle

Power at the axle: 620kW Torque at the wheels: 8000 Nm Torque at the engine: 355 Nm in Performance Launch mode Power density: 4.80 kW/kg (93% efficiency) Engine revs: 25,500 giri/min Maximum inverter power: >600 kW Weight: 129kg Scroll horizontally to view full table

Dimensions and Weight

Wheelbase: 2960mm Weight: circa 2,300kg Scroll horizontally to view full table

