20+ Best Gifts Under $200

Jim Beam Black | Image: Jim Beam

Jim Beam Black

In Partnership with Jim Beam

Price: AU$53.95

Jim Beam has elevated the world’s number one bourbon with the introduction of Jim Beam Black, a premium expression that’s been dramatically enhanced through an aging process of seven full years in charred oak barrels. The result is a smoother, richer flavour that embodies the very best of what this iconic distilling family has to offer, and it’s the perfect way to celebrate the festive season.



After taking in the aromas of charred oak with notes of brown sweets and vanilla, taking a sip reveals a full-bodied taste that consists of smooth caramel, warm oak, and hints of baking spice. It’s a singular bourbon experience made for sipping and savouring.



Whether you like your bourbon neat, on the rocks, or as the foundation for a classic highball, this premium, 80-proof bourbon whiskey is an ideal way to share a little Christmas cheer.

Happy Nuts Holiday Boxes | Image: Happy Nuts

Happy Nuts Holiday Boxes

In Partnership with Happy Nuts

Price: US$39.99 | AU$61.23

Help get those baubles a-gleaming just in time for Christmas with a Happy Nuts Holiday Box, the perfect grooming gift for the man who enjoys feeling fresh while indulging in a touch of sly humour. Plus, for a limited time, Happy Nuts has a Black Friday offer of a whopping 38 per cent off!

Each box contains a carefully curated collection of essential products that will leave him as clean as the driven snow on a picturesque Christmas morning.

First, there’s Comfort Cream Anti-Chafing Deodorant, which goes on like lotion and dries like powder, keeping things fresh, dry, and chafe-free. Second, the Men’s Body Wash scrubs away sweat and dirt while hydrating skin, leaving him feeling jolly all over and smelling better than a fruit mince pie straight out of the oven. The third inclusion is a Whole Body Deodorant Stick, designed to provide freshness from pits to privates. More than a downstairs deodorant, it’s a confidence booster that will have him ready to celebrate. Finally, each box includes an exclusive Christmas ornament, rounding out a perfectly playful and practical stocking stuffer.

If you know someone who’ll appreciate Happy Nuts this festive season (or you want to up your own grooming game), there’s no better way to raise a cheeky smile. Plus, remember to get in quick to save 38 per cent off with Happy Nuts’ Black Friday offer!

Rushfaster Cargo Pouch | Image: Rushfaster

Rushfaster Cargo Pouch

Price: AUD$29

Rushfaster’s Cargo Pouch is crafted from high-performance materials and equipped with ample pocket space for your daily essentials. It’s also more versatile than it appears in every sense of the concept, meaning it can expand to accommodate more gear or roll down for easy transport. Get one and go.

De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Coffee Machine | Image: De’Longhi

De’Longhi Stilosa Manual Espresso Coffee Machine

Price: AUD$149

The price is right and so is the performance with this compact espresso machine from De’Longhi. It uses a stainless steel boiler and 15 bar pressure to serve up the perfect pour, or should we say drip. There’s also a built-in milk frother with a steam wand and a removable drip tray for added functionality and convenience. Hmmm…we’re suddenly wondering why we paid a small fortune for our own espresso machine when we could have just purchased this one instead.

Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40mm Watch | Image: Timex

Timex Men’s Expedition Scout 40mm Watch

Price: AUD$119

Timex proves itself a master of the field watch yet again with the Expedition Scout. Minimalist by design, the piece features large Arabic numerals, luminous hands, and a compact date window on the legible display. A sturdy nylon strap lends it a prime touch of adventure-ready allure. This is affordable watchmaking done oh so right.

Doom and Bloom: The Case for Creativity in a World Hooked on Panic | Image: Amazon

Doom and Bloom: The Case for Creativity in a World Hooked on Panic

Price: from AUD$34.99

Here’s a self-help book that pretty much anyone can use in this increasingly crazy world. Author and content creator Campbell Walker culled from centuries of research and philosophy when assembling these pages of humour, insight, creativity, and inspiration. May it be your antidote to doom-scrolling and other forms of modern distress.

Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels ’90 Acura NSX Building Set | Image: Mattel

Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels ’90 Acura NSX Building Set

Price: from AU$80

Mattel’s Brick Shop Elite Series is for hobbyists, young in age and young at heart alike. The latest limited edition release authentically recreates an Acura NSX at 1/16th the size, complete with metal parts, opening doors, functional steering, customisable components, and swappable plates. Get to work while you save up for the real thing!

Orbitkey Multi Tool | Image: Orbitkey

Orbitkey Multi Tool

Price: AUD$13

Orbitkey’s Multi Tool punches well above its price tag and makes for the perfect stocking stuffer. Recently upgraded with new materials and features, it has you covered for a wide range of functions. Within its slim and titanium-coated framework, one will find a ruler, bottle opener, screwdriver, pry tool, box cutter, file, and letter opener. Are you not impressed?!

frank green 1L Water Bottle | Image: frank green

frank green 1L Water Bottle

Price: from AUD$69.96

Frank Green’s reusable water bottle is triple-wall vacuum-insulated with a ceramic lining to preserve the taste, temperature, and quality of your beverage. It comes in a variety of stylish colours and offers customisable features such as different lid types and a monogram option. We wouldn’t recommend a water bottle as a gift unless it was the best of its kind, so proceed with confidence!

Fujifilm Instax mini Link 2 Special Edition | Image: Fujifilm

Fujifilm Instax mini Link 2 Special Edition

Price: from AUD$179.95

As the first Instax smartphone printer, Fujifilm’s mini Link 2 blends the digital with the physical in unique and creative ways. Connect it with a smartphone app, explore the various features (such as the ability to draw illustrations directly into a real image), and let the compact printer take care of the rest. What you get in return is a printed photograph, but with seamlessly integrated digital elements. Endless in possibilities, this thing is also just plain fun.

Orbitkey Urban Sling | Image: Orbitkey

Orbitkey Urban Sling

Price: from AUD$125

With its slim but expandable structure, Orbitkey’s Urban Sling has perfected the art of the everyday travel accessory. Spacious compartments and an organised layout make room for all your essentials, while weather-resistant materials, sturdy zippers, an adjustable strap, and custom hardware drive home the performance factor. Choose between three different stylish colours.

The James Brand The Mehlville | Image: The James Brand

The James Brand The Mehlville

Price: AUD$95

The EDC experts at The James Brand have crafted the ultimate carabiner, better known as The Mehlville. It’s forged from scratch out of a solid billet of sturdy metal and equipped with a dual-compartment design for multi-function usability. Speaking of usability, the integrated bottle opener makes for a nice touch. If you’re looking for an everyday tool that will last a lifetime, you’ve found it here.

Dometic Thermo Beverage Cooler | Image: Dometic

Dometic Thermo Beverage Cooler

Price: AUD$34.99

Think of Dometic’s Thermo Beverage Cooler as a top-shelf koozie and a trusty one at that. Forged from stainless steel, it can wrap a 375ml can or bottle within its double-insulated domain, keeping the liquid cold for hours on end. Choose between a variety of colours.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack | Image: Apple

Apple AirTag 4 Pack

Price: AUD$165

Apple’s compact AirTag connects with your iPad or iPhone and emits a signature sound so that you may never lose your precious items again. Each one also taps into a broader network of fellow users (via Find My Network) to offer far more range than it would on its own.

Terre d’Hermes Eau de toilette | Image: Hermes

Terre d’Hermes Eau de toilette

Price: AUD$120

Terre d’Hermès Eau de toilette has been an olfactory force since it was first introduced, and to this day, it signifies the connection between man and nature. Spicy and woody in essence, it reveals citrus top notes and subtle flint accents as it unfolds over the senses. Bring in the meticulous bottle design and you’re looking at the perfect gift.

Okanui Mens OG Swim Short | Image: Okanui

Okanui Mens OG Swim Short

Price: AUD$89.99

Leave it to Australia’s own Okanui to design the ultimate swim short. It comes in a variety of colours and features an inviting floral pattern. Thanks to microfibre polyester construction, this one is quick to dry and comfortable all day long. The elastic waist is likewise designed for maximum comfort. Look for the Okanui logo badge and accept no substitutes. OG, baby.

Stanley Quencher H2.0 1.2L | Image: The Iconic

Stanley Quencher H2.0 1.2L

Price: AUD$80

Leave it to long-running drinkware brand Stanley to craft the ultimate beverage vessel. Crafted from 90% recycled stainless steel, it keeps up to 40 oz of liquid hot or cold for hours and looks downright indestructible in the process. Additional features include a reusable straw and comfort-grip handle for added convenience. Load this one up and go.

Native Union (Re)Classic Power Bank | Image: Native Union

Native Union (Re)Classic Power Bank

Price: AUD$84

Lifestyle brand Native Union doesn’t just keep you charged; it does so in style. Their top-selling power bank is back and better than ever, with wireless charging capabilities of up to 15W (and up to PD 20W when connected via USB-C cable). Slim and lightweight, it utilises built-in magnets to securely attach to your MagSafe-compatible phone on the go, and can also charge other Qi-compatible devices when lying in the flat position. Don’t leave home without one.

Yeti 46 oz Rambler Bottle | Image: Yeti

Yeti 46 oz Rambler Bottle

Price: AUD$85

For all the big gulpers out there, accept nothing less than the Yeti Rambler. Double-wall vacuum insulated and 100% leakproof, it holds up to 46 oz of hot or cold liquid and retains temperature to the very last drop. Of course, you knew this one did the job as soon as you saw the name “Yeti.”

Recovery Slide 3 | Image: Hoka Ora

Hoka Ora Recovery Slide 3

Price: from AUD$120

Available in a variety of stylish colourways, Hoka’s Ora Recovery Slide 3 generates all kinds of beneficial comfort. Each pair features ventilated airflow channels, dual-density geometry, and injection-molded EVA midsoles. Your feet will thank you.

UE Wonderboom 3 | Image: UltimateEars

UE Wonderboom 3

Price: AUD$149

We love the massive performance and go-anywhere attitude of this deceptively compact speaker, which runs for up to 14 hours on a single charge. It’s resistant to dust and water, equipped with one-touch bass boost, and able to sync with another speaker of its kind for two-channel stereo sound. This is how you bring the party outdoors, people!

Bellroy Hide and Seek Wallet | Image: Bellroy

Bellroy Hide and Seek Wallet

Price: AUD$129

Australia’s own Bellroy are kings of leather goods and the Hide and Seek Wallet may very well be their masterpiece. If you can’t fit all your cards and bills inside this slim EDC, then you’re rolling with too many cards and bills. A hidden storage compartment and built-in RFID protection round out its signature allure.

Hanz de Fuko Claymation | Image: Supplied

Hanz de Fuko Claymation

Price: AUD$44

Why settle for an inferior styling product when you can score this nourishing “clay-wax” hybrid instead? Chock full of all-natural ingredients—including jojoba oil, castor seed oil, and sunflower seed oil—it delivers a superb hold with the perfect touch of pliability for semi-matte hairstyles.

Man of Many Single Malt Whisky | Image: Man of Many

Man of Many Single Malt Whisky

Price: AUD$175

Our very own co-founders teamed up with leading American distillery Westward to offer this one-of-a-kind single malt whisky. It comes straight from a single barrel and rides over the palate in waves of sweet malt and citrus fruit, with a subtle effervescence and glorious stout-like finish.

Twelve South Curve Laptop Stand | Image: Twelve South

Twelve South Curve Laptop Stand

Price: AUD$79.95

Working on a laptop all day can be a literal pain in the neck, but it doesn’t have to be. Enter this modern laptop stand, which combines ergonomic design with a sleek matte finish and takes up far less space than any standing desk.

Sukin Men’s Face Shaving Cream 200ml | Image: Sukin

Sukin Men’s Face Shaving Cream 200ml

Price: AUD$16

Give the gift of a better shave with this outstanding, Australian-made-and-owned shaving cream from Sukin. Enriched with ceramide and hyaluronic acid, it delivers deep hydration and strengthens the skin barrier during shaving, leaving skin not only smooth and facial hair-free, but also nourished and protected. Chamomile and Tasmanian pepper leaf further help to prevent irritation during a close shave, while natural oils like baobab, sesame and jojoba work as lubricant, reducing friction for a smoother and infinitely more comfortable shaving experience.

With a refreshing, masculine scent and suitability for all skin types, the Sukin Men’s Face Shaving Cream is vegan, cruelty-free, made with natural ingredients and thoughtfully packaged with sustainability in mind. As Sukin puts it, it’s “skincare that doesn’t cost the Earth,” but it will have those who use it looking, feeling and smelling like a million dollars.

