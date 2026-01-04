LG Launches UltraGear evo as 5K Gaming Monitors Hits Its Moment

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 4 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

At CES 2026, LG Electronics is making a decisive play for the 5K high-end gaming monitor market. Enter UltraGear evo, LG’s new premium gaming monitor line built entirely around 5K and 5K2K resolution. Headlined by the world’s first on-device 5K AI Upscaling technology, LG is expanding “the boundaries of high-resolution gaming” in 2026.

The new lineup will debut at CES 2026, expanding LG’s UltraGear range into OLED, New MiniLED and ultra-wide formats. Three flagship models lead the charge: the 39-inch OLED 39GX950B, the 27-inch MiniLED 27GM950B, and a genuinely enormous 52-inch ultra-wide 52G930B. What unites them is LG’s focus on making 5K more usable, rather than chasing specs for their own sake.

The headline feature is LG’s proprietary on-device AI solution, which powers the world’s first 5K AI Upscaling. Available on the 39GX950B and 27GM950B, the system analyses content in real time and enhances it before the image even hits the panel. As LG puts it, this technology transcends original resolution limits. Games and media that were never designed for 5K can still look sharp without forcing users into expensive GPU or new-gen console upgrades. Alongside upscaling, AI Scene Optimisation and AI Sound tweak visuals and audio on the fly, aiming for consistency rather than raw numbers.

But enough about software. Let’s take a look at the toys.

The 39-inch UltraGear evo GX9 leans hard into immersion. Its 5K2K OLED panel uses LG’s Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, promising higher brightness, better colour accuracy and longer panel life. A 21:9, 1500R-curved display maintains the vertical height of a 32-inch screen with a wider aspect ratio for multitasking and cinematic gaming. Dual Mode lets users switch between 165Hz at full 5K2K resolution and 330Hz at WFHD, with a 0.03ms response time.

At 27 inches, the GM9 targets precision. LG claims it is the world’s first 5K New MiniLED gaming monitor designed to meaningfully reduce blooming, thanks to 2,304 local dimming zones and Zero Optical Distance engineering that minimises the gap between the panel and LEDs. The result should be tighter contrast control in both bright and dark scenes. It also supports Dual Mode, shifting between 165Hz at 5K and 330Hz at QHD, with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification and peak brightness up to 1,250 nits.

Then there’s the big boy: the 52-inch G9. Billed as the world’s largest 5K2K gaming monitor, pairing its panoramic 12:9 aspect ratio with a 240Hz refresh rate and a dramatic 1000R curve. LG says the screen offers the vertical height of a 42-inch 16:9 display, but 33 per cent more horizontal workspace than a standard UHD monitor. Aimed squarely at sim racing, flight sims and gaming setups that blur the line between monitor and TV, you’re gonna need a bigger desk.

Furniture upgrades aside, LG says the UltraGear evo range marks the end of compromise in gaming display performance. Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company, said, “With innovations like industry-first 5K AI Upscaling, the lineup ensures that whether gamers prefer perfect blacks, unmatched brightness, or expansive scale, they can enjoy the same high standard of performance, clarity and immersion in high resolution.”

Alongside the 39-inch and 27-inch 5K models, the lineup includes a 32-inch 4K OLED with AI Upscaling and a 27-inch QHD OLED capable of 540Hz refresh rate. And while they may lose out on resolution, the Dual-Mode and connectivity are more than enough to entice future buyers.

Regardless, 2026 is shaping up as the year 5K gaming finally takes hold.

LG UltraGear evo Monitor Specs

GX9 (39GX950B) Specs:

Panel: 39-inch 4th Gen Primary RGB Tandem OLED

Resolution: 5K2K (5120 × 2160, WUHD)

Aspect Ratio: 21:9

Curvature: 1500R

Refresh Rate: 165Hz at 5K2K, 330Hz at WFHD (Dual Mode)

Response Time: 0.03ms (GtG)

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

Colour: DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)

AI Features: 5K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimisation, AI Sound

Connectivity: DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 ×2, USB-C (90W PD)

GM9 (27GM950B) Specs:

Panel: 27-inch MiniLED with Minimised Blooming

Resolution: 5K (5120 × 2880)

Local Dimming: 2,304 zones, 9,216 LEDs

Refresh Rate: 165Hz at 5K, 330Hz at QHD (Dual Mode)

Response Time: 1ms (GtG)

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 1000

Colour: DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)

AI Features: 5K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimisation, AI Sound

G9 (52G930B) Specs:

Panel: 52-inch ultra-wide

Resolution: 5K2K

Aspect Ratio: 12:9

Curvature: 1000R

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600

Colour: DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)

UltraGear evo 27GX790B Specs:

Panel: 27-inch 4th Gen OLED

Resolution: QHD (2560 × 1440)

Curvature: 1500R

Refresh Rate: 540Hz at QHD, 720Hz at HD (Dual Mode)

Response Time: 0.02ms (GtG)

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

Colour: DCI-P3 99.5% (Typ.)

Connectivity: DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1 ×2, USB-C (90W PD)