Dell’s New 52-inch Thunderbolt Display is the World’s Only 6K Monitor of Its Size

Elliot Nash
Elliot Nash

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

How big’s your desk? Because at CES 2026, Dell just unveiled the world’s only 52-inch 6K monitor (AUD$3,924.80), and well, yours might not be big enough.

Designed to replace entire multi-screen setups with a single, uninterrupted canvas, the Dell UltraSharp 52 is a dream monitor for anyone who lives inside spreadsheets, timelines, dashboards, and terminals.

It features a single 52-inch panel at 6K resolution (6144 x 2560) stretched across a curved 21:9 display. Dell compares it to running two 27-inch QHD monitors flanking a 43-inch 4K screen, but without the seams. The UltraSharp 52 delivers approximately 61,000 more pixels and roughly 25 per cent higher pixel density, all while occupying less physical space on a desk.

Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U5226KW) Key Specifications

  • Size: 51.5-inch curved
  • Resolution: 6144 x 2560 (6K), 21:9
  • Refresh Rate: 120Hz
  • Panel: IPS Black, 2000:1 contrast
  • Colour: 99% DCI-P3 / Display P3, Delta E <1.5
  • Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 (140W), HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A, USB-C, 2.5GbE Ethernet
  • Multitasking: Picture-by-Picture with four partitions, built-in KVM
  • Eye Comfort: TÜV Rheinland 5-star Low Blue Light, ambient light sensor
  • Price: AUD $3,924.80
  • Availability: January 6, 2026 (global)

The choice of IPS Black over OLED is deliberate. This is a productivity-first display, prioritising uniform brightness, colour accuracy and contrast stability over HDR spectacle.

The panel delivers a 2000:1 contrast ratio, covers 99 per cent of DCI-P3 and Display P3, and is tuned for consistent colour no matter where your head is positioned (it’s a massive screen after all). Thanks to its low-reflectance coating and gentle curve, glare is minimised, provided the panel fills your entire field of view.

Speaking of the field of view, eye comfort is a major part of the UltraSharp 52, and boy, are they proud of it. This is the first monitor to achieve TÜV Rheinland’s highest tier of Low Blue Light certification, reducing blue light emissions to 20 per cent or less without compromising colour accuracy. An ambient light sensor automatically adjusts brightness and colour temperature throughout the day. Additionally, the 120Hz refresh rate will be a notable improvement over standard 60Hz office displays.

Dell
Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor | Image: Dell

Then there’s the Thunderbolt Hub part of the name. Not content with just replacing monitors, the UltraSharp 52 is here to replace cables. A single Thunderbolt 4 cable can drive the full 6K resolution while delivering up to 140W of power to a connected laptop. You also get DisplayPort, HDMI 2.1, USB-A, USB-C, 2.5 GbE Ethernet, and pop-out quick-access ports for fast peripheral swaps. Picture-by-picture support allows you to connect up to four PCs simultaneously, featuring built-in KVM and auto-switching capabilities, enabling one keyboard and mouse to control them all.

But that brings us back to our original question: How big is your desk? Because at 52 inches, you’re gonna need some serious depth.

Pricing in Australia starts at AUD$3,924.80, and is now available at the brand’s website, linked below.


Dell ultrasharp 52 thunderbolt hub monitor
Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor | Image: Dell
Dell ultrasharp 52 thunderbolt hub monitor u5226kw 5
Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor | Image: Dell
Dell ultrasharp 52 4
Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor | Image: Dell
Dell ultrasharp 52 3
Dell UltraSharp 52 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor | Image: Dell

Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
