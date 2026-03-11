Home/Entertainment/Sport
Bam adebayo
Where Bam Adebayo’s 83 Point Game Ranks Among the NBA’s All Time Single Game Scoring Leaders

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most points scored in an NBA game with his infamous 100-point game in 1962, but did you know Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo now comes in a not-so-close second with 83 points?

Until Adebayo’s historic performance against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, the 10th of March 2026, Kobe Bryant held the second-place spot with 81 points for two decades. That hasn’t stopped players from trying. Dallas Mavericks former All-Star Luka Doncic notched 73 points in a 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in January 26, 2024, moving to fifth on the all-time list. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers scored 71 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime game against the Chicago Bulls on January 2nd, 2023, and then Damian Lillard equalled that total in the same year during a 131-114 win against the Houston Rockets on February 26, 2023.

It’s well-documented that the NBA is in the midst of a scoring boom. Data from Basketball Reference shows teams are on pace to beat the all-time NBA average scoring record for the first time since the 1969-70 season, when teams averaged 116.7 points per game. Rule changes in the last few seasons have increased the average team points per game from 110.6 ppg (2021-22) to 114.7 ppg (2022-23), 115.5 ppg (2023-24), 113.9 ppg (2024-25), and 115.2 ppg (2025-26).

Wilt chamberlain 100 point game
Wilt Chamberlain after his famous 100 point game | Image: Supplied

Most Points Scored in an NBA Game at a Glance

Nonetheless, we’re here to look at a list of the most points scored in an NBA game now that Bam Adebayo has broken Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game, so let’s check out the top scorers below. For a complete list with player stats, dates, and game scores, scroll to the end of this article.

  1. Wilt Chamberlain – 100 Points
  2. Bam Adebayo – 83 Points
  3. Kobe Bryant – 81 points
  4. Wilt Chamberlain – 78 points
  5. Wilt Chamberlain – 73 Points
    • Wilt Chamberlain – 73 Points
    • David Thompson – 73 Points
    • Luka Doncic – 73 Points
  6. Wilt Chamberlain – 72 Points
  7. Elgin Baylor – 71 Points
    • David Robinson – 71 Points
    • Donovan Mitchell – 71 Points
    • Damian Lillard – 71 Points
  8. Wilt Chamberlain – 70 Points
    • Devin Booker – 70 Points
    • Joel Embiid – 70 Points
  9. Michael Jordan – 69 Points

Now we’ve had a look at the top scorers for an NBA single game, let’s check out a detailed breakdown.

Joel embiid 70 point game
Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, after beating Wilt Chamberlain’s team record with 70 points on January 22, 2024 | Image: ESPN

Most Points Scored in an NBA Game

Here’s a closer look at the most points scored in an NBA game.

PointsPlayer (Team)DateScoreFG-FGA3PM-3PAFTM-FTA
100Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)March 2, 1962Warriors 169 Knicks 14736-63N/A28-32
83Bam Adebayo (Heat)2026Heat 150 Wizards 12920-437-2236-43
81Kobe Bryant (Lakers)January 22, 2006Lakers 122 Raptors 10428-467-1318-20
78Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)December 8, 1961Lakers 151 Warriors 147 (3 OT)31-62N/A16-31
73Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)January 13, 1962Warriors 135 Packers 11729-48N/A15-25
73Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)November 16, 1962Warriors 127 Knicks 11129-43N/A15-19
73David Thompson (Nuggets)April 9, 1978Pistons 139 Nuggets 13728-38N/A17-20
73Luka DoncicJanuary 26th, 2024Mavericks 148 Hawks 14325-338-1315-16
72Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)November 3, 1962Lakers 127 Warriors 11529-48N/A14-18
71Elgin Baylor (Lakers)November 15, 1960Lakers 123 Knicks 10828-48N/A15-19
71David Robinson (Spurs)April 24, 1994Spurs 112 Clippers 9726-411-218-25
71Donovan Mitchell (Cavs)January 2, 2023Cavs 145 Bulls 134 (OT)22-347-1520-25
71Damian Lillard (Blazers)February 26, 2023Blazers 131 Rockets 11422-3813-2214-14
70Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)March 10, 1963Nationals 163 Warriors 14827-38N/A16-22
70Devin Booker (Suns)March 24, 2017Celtics 130 Suns 12021-404-1124-26
70Joel Embiid (76ers)January 22, 2024Sixers 133 Spurs 12324-411-221-23
Scroll horizontally to view full table

