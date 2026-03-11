Where Bam Adebayo’s 83 Point Game Ranks Among the NBA’s All Time Single Game Scoring Leaders
Published:
Readtime: 3 min
Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most points scored in an NBA game with his infamous 100-point game in 1962, but did you know Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo now comes in a not-so-close second with 83 points?
Until Adebayo’s historic performance against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, the 10th of March 2026, Kobe Bryant held the second-place spot with 81 points for two decades. That hasn’t stopped players from trying. Dallas Mavericks former All-Star Luka Doncic notched 73 points in a 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in January 26, 2024, moving to fifth on the all-time list. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers scored 71 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime game against the Chicago Bulls on January 2nd, 2023, and then Damian Lillard equalled that total in the same year during a 131-114 win against the Houston Rockets on February 26, 2023.
It’s well-documented that the NBA is in the midst of a scoring boom. Data from Basketball Reference shows teams are on pace to beat the all-time NBA average scoring record for the first time since the 1969-70 season, when teams averaged 116.7 points per game. Rule changes in the last few seasons have increased the average team points per game from 110.6 ppg (2021-22) to 114.7 ppg (2022-23), 115.5 ppg (2023-24), 113.9 ppg (2024-25), and 115.2 ppg (2025-26).
Most Points Scored in an NBA Game at a Glance
Nonetheless, we’re here to look at a list of the most points scored in an NBA game now that Bam Adebayo has broken Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game, so let’s check out the top scorers below. For a complete list with player stats, dates, and game scores, scroll to the end of this article.
- Wilt Chamberlain – 100 Points
- Bam Adebayo – 83 Points
- Kobe Bryant – 81 points
- Wilt Chamberlain – 78 points
- Wilt Chamberlain – 73 Points
- Wilt Chamberlain – 73 Points
- David Thompson – 73 Points
- Luka Doncic – 73 Points
- Wilt Chamberlain – 72 Points
- Elgin Baylor – 71 Points
- David Robinson – 71 Points
- Donovan Mitchell – 71 Points
- Damian Lillard – 71 Points
- Wilt Chamberlain – 70 Points
- Devin Booker – 70 Points
- Joel Embiid – 70 Points
- Michael Jordan – 69 Points
Now we’ve had a look at the top scorers for an NBA single game, let’s check out a detailed breakdown.
Most Points Scored in an NBA Game
Here’s a closer look at the most points scored in an NBA game.
|Points
|Player (Team)
|Date
|Score
|FG-FGA
|3PM-3PA
|FTM-FTA
|100
|Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)
|March 2, 1962
|Warriors 169 Knicks 147
|36-63
|N/A
|28-32
|83
|Bam Adebayo (Heat)
|2026
|Heat 150 Wizards 129
|20-43
|7-22
|36-43
|81
|Kobe Bryant (Lakers)
|January 22, 2006
|Lakers 122 Raptors 104
|28-46
|7-13
|18-20
|78
|Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)
|December 8, 1961
|Lakers 151 Warriors 147 (3 OT)
|31-62
|N/A
|16-31
|73
|Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)
|January 13, 1962
|Warriors 135 Packers 117
|29-48
|N/A
|15-25
|73
|Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)
|November 16, 1962
|Warriors 127 Knicks 111
|29-43
|N/A
|15-19
|73
|David Thompson (Nuggets)
|April 9, 1978
|Pistons 139 Nuggets 137
|28-38
|N/A
|17-20
|73
|Luka Doncic
|January 26th, 2024
|Mavericks 148 Hawks 143
|25-33
|8-13
|15-16
|72
|Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)
|November 3, 1962
|Lakers 127 Warriors 115
|29-48
|N/A
|14-18
|71
|Elgin Baylor (Lakers)
|November 15, 1960
|Lakers 123 Knicks 108
|28-48
|N/A
|15-19
|71
|David Robinson (Spurs)
|April 24, 1994
|Spurs 112 Clippers 97
|26-41
|1-2
|18-25
|71
|Donovan Mitchell (Cavs)
|January 2, 2023
|Cavs 145 Bulls 134 (OT)
|22-34
|7-15
|20-25
|71
|Damian Lillard (Blazers)
|February 26, 2023
|Blazers 131 Rockets 114
|22-38
|13-22
|14-14
|70
|Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors)
|March 10, 1963
|Nationals 163 Warriors 148
|27-38
|N/A
|16-22
|70
|Devin Booker (Suns)
|March 24, 2017
|Celtics 130 Suns 120
|21-40
|4-11
|24-26
|70
|Joel Embiid (76ers)
|January 22, 2024
|Sixers 133 Spurs 123
|24-41
|1-2
|21-23
