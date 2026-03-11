Where Bam Adebayo’s 83 Point Game Ranks Among the NBA’s All Time Single Game Scoring Leaders

By Ben McKimm - Guide Published: 11 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Wilt Chamberlain holds the record for the most points scored in an NBA game with his infamous 100-point game in 1962, but did you know Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo now comes in a not-so-close second with 83 points?

Until Adebayo’s historic performance against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, the 10th of March 2026, Kobe Bryant held the second-place spot with 81 points for two decades. That hasn’t stopped players from trying. Dallas Mavericks former All-Star Luka Doncic notched 73 points in a 148-143 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in January 26, 2024, moving to fifth on the all-time list. Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers scored 71 points, 8 rebounds, and 11 assists in a 145-134 overtime game against the Chicago Bulls on January 2nd, 2023, and then Damian Lillard equalled that total in the same year during a 131-114 win against the Houston Rockets on February 26, 2023.

It’s well-documented that the NBA is in the midst of a scoring boom. Data from Basketball Reference shows teams are on pace to beat the all-time NBA average scoring record for the first time since the 1969-70 season, when teams averaged 116.7 points per game. Rule changes in the last few seasons have increased the average team points per game from 110.6 ppg (2021-22) to 114.7 ppg (2022-23), 115.5 ppg (2023-24), 113.9 ppg (2024-25), and 115.2 ppg (2025-26).

Wilt Chamberlain after his famous 100 point game | Image: Supplied

Most Points Scored in an NBA Game at a Glance

Nonetheless, we’re here to look at a list of the most points scored in an NBA game now that Bam Adebayo has broken Kobe Bryant’s 81-point game, so let’s check out the top scorers below. For a complete list with player stats, dates, and game scores, scroll to the end of this article.

Wilt Chamberlain – 100 Points Bam Adebayo – 83 Points Kobe Bryant – 81 points Wilt Chamberlain – 78 points Wilt Chamberlain – 73 Points Wilt Chamberlain – 73 Points

David Thompson – 73 Points

Luka Doncic – 73 Points Wilt Chamberlain – 72 Points Elgin Baylor – 71 Points David Robinson – 71 Points

Donovan Mitchell – 71 Points

Damian Lillard – 71 Points Wilt Chamberlain – 70 Points Devin Booker – 70 Points

Joel Embiid – 70 Points Michael Jordan – 69 Points

Now we’ve had a look at the top scorers for an NBA single game, let’s check out a detailed breakdown.

Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, after beating Wilt Chamberlain’s team record with 70 points on January 22, 2024 | Image: ESPN

Most Points Scored in an NBA Game

Here’s a closer look at the most points scored in an NBA game.

Points Player (Team) Date Score FG-FGA 3PM-3PA FTM-FTA 100 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) March 2, 1962 Warriors 169 Knicks 147 36-63 N/A 28-32 83 Bam Adebayo (Heat) 2026 Heat 150 Wizards 129 20-43 7-22 36-43 81 Kobe Bryant (Lakers) January 22, 2006 Lakers 122 Raptors 104 28-46 7-13 18-20 78 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) December 8, 1961 Lakers 151 Warriors 147 (3 OT) 31-62 N/A 16-31 73 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) January 13, 1962 Warriors 135 Packers 117 29-48 N/A 15-25 73 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) November 16, 1962 Warriors 127 Knicks 111 29-43 N/A 15-19 73 David Thompson (Nuggets) April 9, 1978 Pistons 139 Nuggets 137 28-38 N/A 17-20 73 Luka Doncic January 26th, 2024 Mavericks 148 Hawks 143 25-33 8-13 15-16 72 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) November 3, 1962 Lakers 127 Warriors 115 29-48 N/A 14-18 71 Elgin Baylor (Lakers) November 15, 1960 Lakers 123 Knicks 108 28-48 N/A 15-19 71 David Robinson (Spurs) April 24, 1994 Spurs 112 Clippers 97 26-41 1-2 18-25 71 Donovan Mitchell (Cavs) January 2, 2023 Cavs 145 Bulls 134 (OT) 22-34 7-15 20-25 71 Damian Lillard (Blazers) February 26, 2023 Blazers 131 Rockets 114 22-38 13-22 14-14 70 Wilt Chamberlain (Warriors) March 10, 1963 Nationals 163 Warriors 148 27-38 N/A 16-22 70 Devin Booker (Suns) March 24, 2017 Celtics 130 Suns 120 21-40 4-11 24-26 70 Joel Embiid (76ers) January 22, 2024 Sixers 133 Spurs 123 24-41 1-2 21-23 Scroll horizontally to view full table

