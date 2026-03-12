Gozney Arc Lite Review: Is This $649 Pizza Oven Worth It?

Making pizza at home looks easy online. Stretch the dough, slide it into the oven, pull out a blistered crust a couple of minutes later. The reality is messier. The Gozney Arc Lite doesn’t remove that learning curve, but it does make the results good enough that you’ll want to keep trying.

After cooking several pizzas with the Arc Lite, we wanted to see whether it actually lives up to the hype. More importantly, we wanted to know if the Gozney Arc Lite is genuinely worth the money for home cooks.

Signature lateral rolling flame inside the Arc Lite | Image: Gozney

Key Details: Gozney Arc Lite

Price: AUD $649

Fuel: LPG gas

Max Temperature: 500°C

Heat-Up Time: ~20 minutes (tested)

Pizza Size: Up to 30 cm / 12-inch pizzas

Stone: 12 mm thick pizza stone

Weight: 12 kg

External Dimensions: 430 mm (W) × 481 mm (D) × 297 mm (H)

Internal Dimensions: 325 mm × 355 mm × 150 mm

Flame: Signature lateral rolling flame

Warranty: 1 year / 5 years when registered

The Gozney Arc Lite is the brand’s more affordable take on its Arc pizza oven. It’s a gas-powered outdoor oven designed to bring restaurant-style pizza into the backyard without the complexity of wood-fired setups. In Australia, it starts at around $650, though the real cost of getting started is higher once you factor in accessories and gas.

The signature rolling flame allows the Arc Lite to reach live-fire temperatures of up to 500°C. | Image: Elliot Nash / Man of Many

Setup and Build

The first thing that stands out is the weight. The Arc Lite is heavier than it looks, though one person can still move it without too much trouble. That heft works in its favour. The oven feels solid and well built, more like a permanent backyard fixture than something you pack away after every use.

Setup is refreshingly simple. Connect the LPG bottle, turn the ignition dial and the burner lights immediately. From there, the oven takes around 20 minutes to reach cooking temperature.

Controls sit on the right-hand side of the unit and are easy to read. The dial even includes guidance on flame levels depending on what you’re cooking, which is helpful for beginners.

The Arc Lite welcome kit includes a recipe book, dough mix and accessories designed to help first-time pizza makers get started (not suitable for cats). | Image: Elliot Nash / Man of Many

Cooking With the Arc Lite

Inside the oven, the flame enters from the left and rolls across the roof of the chamber. It looks impressive, but it’s not just for show: it ensures the top of the pizza cooks while the stone handles the base.

The pizza stone itself is a thick, removable slab designed to hold heat. Once the oven reaches temperature, it stays there comfortably across multiple pizzas.

Rotation is essential. The side closest to the flame cooks faster, so turning the pizza every 20–30 seconds keeps things even. Gozney includes a turning peel for this, which quickly becomes part of the workflow.

In our testing, most pizzas cooked in around two to three minutes once the oven was fully heated.

The exterior warms up during use but never feels dangerously hot. You’ll notice some heat while standing in front of the oven, though it’s nothing like sitting beside an open fire. Heatproof gloves are still a good idea when handling the peels.

Even cooking in light rain and wind, the flame remained stable throughout testing.

Preparing dough and toppings ahead of time helps keep the cooking process moving once the oven reaches temperature. | Image: Elliot Nash / Man of Many

The Learning Curve

What surprised us most about the Arc Lite had nothing to do with the oven itself. It was pizza.

Making good pizza from scratch is harder than it looks. Stretching dough, loading it onto the peel and sliding it onto the stone without sticking takes practice.

Our first pizza collapsed slightly when it stuck to the peel and came out a little doughy. By the second and third attempts, we’d worked out the timing and flour technique. From that point, the process became much smoother.

At that point, my dad, who used to manage a Pizza Hut kitchen years ago, quietly took over the oven. Within minutes, he had the rhythm down. Stretch, launch, rotate, pull. Watching someone who had clearly done this hundreds of times made it obvious that pizza ovens reward practice more than anything else.

A light dusting of flour or semolina on the peel makes a huge difference when launching the pizza into the oven.

Gozney’s marketing actually leans into this idea. The brand openly acknowledges that your first pizzas might not be perfect. After using it, that honesty feels fair. Even the pizza that fell apart still tasted great.



Stretching the dough properly takes practice, but getting the base thin and even is key to a good pizza. | Image: Gozney

Gozney Classic Pizza Dough Mix

During testing, we also used Gozney’s Classic Pizza Dough Mix, designed as a beginner-friendly way to make pizza dough at home.

Price: AUD $25

Makes: 4 × 30 cm / 12-inch pizzas

Prep Time: Ready in about 2 hours (or proof longer for better texture)

The mix includes both the flour blend and the yeast packet, so you simply add water, mix, and proof. For first-time pizza makers, it removes a lot of the guesswork from dough preparation.

In our test, it produced a crisp base with good leopard spotting once we dialled in the cooking time.

And sure, it’s not the cheapest way to make dough long term, but as a starting point, it removes much of the trial and error.

The Arc Lite’s rolling flame cooks the toppings quickly while the stone crisps the base underneath. | Image: Elliot Nash / Man of Many

The Pizza

Once things clicked, the Arc Lite produced genuinely excellent pizza.

The base came out crisp with a soft interior crumb. The crust developed the classic leopard spotting you expect from high-heat pizza ovens, and even slightly charred edges added flavour rather than tasting burnt.

It’s not going to beat a specialist wood-fired pizzeria. But compared to most takeaway chains, the difference is obvious. The pizzas we made were comfortably better than typical Domino’s or Pizza Hut, and arguably better than many mid-tier takeaway options.

More Than Just Pizza

While pizza is the headline act, the Arc Lite isn’t limited to it. The included recipe book suggests cooking steak in cast-iron pans, roasting vegetables, and even preparing seafood dishes like lobster rolls. With that kind of heat, it’s easy to see yourself experimenting with other dishes.

Launching a 12-inch pizza into the Arc Lite’s 500°C live-fire chamber | Image: Gozney

How Much Does It Cost to Get Started?

The Arc Lite itself costs $649 in Australia, but realistically, you’ll need a few extras to get going.

Typical add-ons include:

Pizza peel ($119–$149)

Infrared thermometer (~$79)

Heat-resistant gloves (~$64)

Cover ($59)

Dough mix ($25)

LPG gas bottle

Once everything is factored in, the real starting cost is closer to $1,000.

Who It’s Really For

The Arc Lite cooks one pizza at a time, which naturally shapes how you use it.

For couples or small groups, it works beautifully. For larger gatherings, someone will always be waiting for the next pizza to come out of the oven. But that’s where it gets fun. Cooking becomes a small production line of stretching dough, topping, launching and turning, with plenty of laughter.

It’s also very much a backyard appliance. In a house with a patio or outdoor cooking area, it makes sense. In a small apartment setting, it would be harder to use regularly.

Cooking with it feels less like a quick dinner solution and more like an activity. Friends gather around, dough gets stretched, pizzas rotate through the oven.

That’s part of the appeal.

Arc Lite boxed and ready for an easy at-home setup | Image: Gozney

How does the Gozney Arc Lite compare to other pizza ovens?

The market leader in this space is the Ooni Koda 12″ Gas Powered Outdoor Pizza Oven. Here’s how they compare:

Feature Gozney Arc Lite Ooni Koda 12 Price (AUD) $649 ~$599–$649 Fuel Type LPG Gas LPG Gas Max Temperature 500°C 500°C Heat-Up Time ~20 mins (Tested) ~15–20 mins Pizza Size 12-inch (30 cm) 12-inch (30 cm) Stone Thickness 12 mm (Better retention) 10 mm Weight 12 kg (Solid/Sturdy) 9.2 kg (More portable) Flame Style Lateral Rolling Flame Rear Bar Burner Warranty Up to 5 Years (Registered) Up to 5 Years (Registered) External Width 430 mm 395 mm Scroll horizontally to view full table

Gozney Arc Lite: The Verdict

The Gozney Arc Lite makes genuinely great pizza once you learn how to use it. It heats quickly, holds its temperature well, and feels extremely well-built.

But pizza itself has a learning curve. And by the time you add essentials like peels, a cover and gas, the real starting cost is closer to $1,000.

If you love cooking and enjoy the process of making pizza from scratch, the Arc Lite is hugely rewarding. If you’re just looking for a faster alternative to takeaway pizza, it probably isn’t.

Gozney Arc Light Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Rapid Heat: Hits 500°C in ~20 mins. Total Cost: Real setup is ~$1,000. Rolling Flame: Exceptional top-heat for toppings. No Temp Gauge: Requires an external IR thermometer. Build Quality: Heavy-duty and stable in wind. Fixed Gas: No option for wood-fired conversion. Scroll horizontally to view full table

Image: Gozney

Where to buy the Gozney Arc Lite in Australia

You can buy the Arc Lite direct from Gozney, or from Barbeques Galore.

More Gozney reviews from Man of Many