Gozney’s New Arc Lite Pizza Oven Shrinks the Footprint, Not the Flame

Not everyone has room for a full backyard wood-fired pizza oven temple. Some of us are working with balconies, courtyards or that one square metre of outdoor space that doubles as a drying rack. Gozney clearly knows this, because it’s just dropped a smaller, lighter, and more affordable version of its best-selling Arc oven.

Pizza ovens have moved well beyond novelty status. They exist for one simple reason: heat. Your standard home oven tops out around 250°C if you’re lucky. A proper live-fire oven pushes 500°C, cooks a pizza in under two minutes, and gives you that blistered, leopard-spotted crust instead of something that looks like it went through a hairdryer. Better, tastier pizza is why these things have taken off.

Gozney arc lite pizza oven 3
Blistered crust and rolling flame inside the compact Arc Lite oven | Image: Gozney

Up until now, the Arc lineup has assumed you’ve got a bit of room to play with. The standard Arc ($1,119) is the one most people gravitate toward. It’s generous without being ridiculous. Plenty of space to turn a 14-inch pizza comfortably and keep things moving when mates are hovering nearby. The Arc XL ($1,499) gives you even more elbow room again. Wider mouth, more internal space, easier to work quickly when you’re feeding a crowd and don’t want to feel rushed. They’re both single-pizza ovens, but they’re built for hosting.

Arc Lite sits below them, but it isn’t a half-baked compromise.

It still hits 500°C and keeps Gozney’s lateral rolling flame, where the burner pushes heat up the side and across the roof so it rolls over the top of the pizza rather than blasting straight down. That’s what gives you even browning across the crust and that proper char around the edge. The difference is scale. Lite weighs 12kg, cooks a single 12-inch pizza at a time and is built to sit comfortably on a small outdoor table or balcony bench.

Think date night, not dinner party.

Gozney arc lite pizza oven 5
Arc Lite boxed and ready for an easy at-home setup | Image: Gozney

It also arrives as more Australian homes move away from mains gas. Victoria has banned new connections, the ACT is phasing them out, and parts of Sydney now require all-electric standards in new builds. Indoors, the shift is happening.

Arc Lite doesn’t need a fixed connection. There’s no hard plumbing or installer involved. You set it on a non-combustible surface, connect it to a standard LPG bottle and fire it up.

The fundamentals are still there. A 12mm stone floor that soaks up heat and feeds it back into the base of the pizza for that crisp underside. Full insulation to hold temperature between cooks. A front dial that makes flame control feel straightforward. From box to first cook, it’s built to be simple.

Where it changes things is capacity and theatre. There’s no wood option and you’re cooking one pizza at a time. If you’re hosting 15 mates and want a steady stream of pies, the Arc or Arc XL still makes more sense. They’re built for scale and a bit of showmanship. The Lite is built for everyday use.

We haven’t fired one up yet, so the real test will be how stable that heat feels across a few back-to-back bakes and how forgiving it is if you’re new to turning pizzas. Not everyone needs a backyard pizza temple. Sometimes you just want proper pizza on a Tuesday night.

Arc Lite lands 3 March in Off Black for $649.

Gozney Arc Lite – Key Specs

  • Price: $649
  • Fuel Type: LPG (propane)
  • Max Temperature: 500°C / 950°F
  • Pizza Capacity: 1 × 12-inch pizza
  • Weight: 12kg
  • Stone Floor: 12mm thick
  • External Dimensions: 430mm (W) × 481mm (D) × 297mm (H)
  • Available Colour: Off Black
  • Availability: From 3 March
Gozney arc lite pizza oven 1
Arc Lite set up for a casual backyard pizza night with mates | Image: Gozney
Gozney arc lite pizza oven 8
Signature lateral rolling flame inside the Arc Lite | Image: Gozney
Gozney arc lite pizza oven 6
Compact Arc Lite design built for smaller spaces and balcony use | Image: Gozney
Gozney arc lite pizza oven 7
Front dial flame control on the Arc Lite LPG model | Image: Gozney
Gozney arc lite pizza oven 10
Arc Lite in Off Black, front profile | Image: Gozney
Gozney arc lite pizza oven 11
Arc Lite front profile with signature rolling flame visible | Image: Gozney
Gozney arc lite pizza oven 12
Arc Lite side profile showing the compact, balcony-friendly footprint | Image: Gozney

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many.

