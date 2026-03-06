Maui Jim Teams Up With Oracle Red Bull Racing to Forge the Future of F1

By Jacob Osborn - Sponsored Published: 7 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A motorsport pro can only be as hot as the car he drives, and only as cool as the shades he wears. Thanks to Maui Jim, the latter won’t be a problem for the Oracle Red Bull Racing team. Maui Jim became the eyewear partner of Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2025, as they pioneer their respective domains with superlative style, technical innovation, and bold performance. In celebration of the partnership, Maui Jim will also launch an exclusive pop-up club at the Moomba Festival in Melbourne from March 5th to 9th, where fan immersion is guaranteed.

Isack Hadjar | Image: Maui Jim

A Meeting of Masters

For both Oracle Red Bull Racing and Maui Jim, 2026 is shaping up to be a truly historic year. On the motorsport side of the aisle, we have the unveiling of the new RB22 challenger, an ultra-slim stunner that runs on a powertrain developed in partnership with Ford (marking the manufacturer’s return to F1 after a two-decade hiatus). And who better to drive the race car than Oracle Red Bull Racing’s new lineup, led by Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

Maui Jim is likewise blazing through a banner year in 2026. As Oracle Red Bull Racing’s official eyewear partner, the Hawaii-based brand, well known for its PolarizedPlus2 lens technology, has dedicated part of its Collection ‘Elima’ to the Racing Capsule, including Haulani and new colours of Ho’okipa Ultra.

The resulting colourways and design elements take direct inspiration from the world of motorsport, while simultaneously raising the bar on detail, aesthetics, and performance. On top of this, we cannot miss Max Verstappen’s favourite choice: Hiehie.

Here’s a closer look at three standouts of the collection:

Haulani Polarized Sunglasses | Image: Maui Jim

Haulani

This new model draws inspiration from the aerodynamics of the RB20 and RB22, translating Formula 1 engineering into eyewear design. The hollowed-out temples echo the geometry of the car’s sidepods, reducing weight and improving ventilation, while the sculpted nose pads reference the iconic halo of F1 cars, combining performance and a bold technical aesthetic. It also features SuperThin Glass lenses for the utmost clarity and scratch resistance. Combine that with additional racing-inspired details, and you’re not just performance-ready, you’re looking the part.

Ho’okipa Ultra Polarized Sunglasses | Image: Maui Jim

Ho’okipa Ultra

Maui Jim dressed its Hero product in Oracle Red Bull Racing colours, including sporty Hawaii Lava mirror lenses, curving temples, and an unmistakable Wavy Pattern on the nose pads and orange temple tips. Rarely does coolness run this hot, with supreme performance to match.

Hiehie Polarized Sunglasses | Image: Maui Jim

Hiehie

With its round frame design and SuperThin Glass lenses, the Hiehie is as classic as they come. Behold its distinctive details, such as the eye-catching panthos on the temple exterior and temple tips. The distinctive Hawaiian Native pattern completes the frame with a touch of timeless elegance.

Ho’okipa Ultra Polarized Sunglasses | Image: Maui Jim

Maui Jim Launches the ‘Aloha Club’ in Melbourne

The F1 Australian Grand Prix 2026 coincides with the Moomba Festival in Melbourne, where Maui Jim will host an immersive pop-up space from March 5th to 9th. Dubbed the ‘Aloha Club,’ it promises all kinds of attractions, including a pair of race simulators, a reflex challenge, as well as the chance to view Verstappen’s racing jumpsuit and crew helmet.

Plus, you’ll have the opportunity to explore a fully digital brand immersion experience. This will see you become the star of a short video in which you’re an Oracle Red Bull Racing driver for a day, who just so happens to be choosing their favourite Maui Jim sunglasses. If you like the way they look (and who wouldn’t?), the ‘Aloha Club’ will have Maui Jim’s latest eyewear collection available for purchase.

For the perfect finishing touch, the final day of the ‘Aloha Club’ will see an Oracle Red Bull Racing F1 show car roll up to the delight of fans, making for the ultimate showstopper. If you’re in Melbourne for the Moomba Festival from March 5th to 9th, be sure to swing by for an epic experience.

So goes the new partnership between two titans of performance, both of which continue to innovate as they collectively forge ahead. The future of Oracle Red Bull Racing’s so bright, they gotta wear Maui Jim shades.