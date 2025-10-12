2026 Aston Martin DB12 S Revealed as 690HP Super-duper Tourer

By Somnath Chatterjee - News Published: 12 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Faster DB12 S gets a 690bhp twin turbo V8

0-100 km/h time now drops to 3.4 seconds, and a top speed of 325 km/h

Lighter exhaust and a racier throttle calibration

Standard carbon ceramic brakes

With the release of the DBX S and the Vantage S, it’s now time for the DB12 to get the ‘S’ treatment. This is not just a DB12 with more power, as it is an overhaul of the entire package with an eye on reducing weight and increasing the drama quotient with a reworked exhaust system.

For starters, the 4.0-Litre Twin-Turbo V8 gets a power boost of around 19 HP, pushing the total output to a staggering 700 PS (515kW, 690 HP). Thanks to the turbos, the peak torque of 800Nm is now delivered from 3,000-6,000 rpm while maintaining a high rpm rev limiter. Top speed is now an eyebrow-raising 202 mph (325km/h), while the 0-100km/h time drops by 0.1 seconds to 3.4 seconds.

The DB12 S is also not shy about telling the world about its more aggressive personality as the optional titanium exhaust system further amplifies its soundtrack by boosting the bass, mid and treble frequencies. The sound level is increased by 1.5dB, and even the weight is reduced by 11.7kg compared to the stainless steel system. More changes revolve around its livelier throttle pedal calibration, thanks to a more progressive throttle pedal feel with a new S-specific drive-by-wire throttle map. Other highlights include software changes to the Bilstein DTX dampers to improve roll and pitch control work and a stiffer rear anti-roll bar.

2026 Aston Martin DB12 S | Image: Supplied / Aston Martin

Tuning the steering calibration and electronic rear differential (E-diff) has meant that the DB12 S will dive more eagerly into corners with more precision, better control, and more connection for the driver to revel in.

To balance all of that, the brakes are Carbon Ceramic Brakes (CCB) as standard, which offer increased braking performance and thermal capacity, coupled with a weight reduction.

The brand has not messed with the gorgeous lines of the DB12, and the S version gets only minimal tweaks, including gloss black bonnet louvres, a new front splitter, sill extensions, and a rather subtle fixed rear wing.

2026 Aston Martin DB12 S | Image: Supplied / Aston Martin 2026 Aston Martin DB12 S | Image: Supplied / Aston Martin 2026 Aston Martin DB12 S | Image: Supplied / Aston Martin 2026 Aston Martin DB12 S | Image: Supplied / Aston Martin

When we look inside, it’s less of a gentleman’s club now with racier Alcantara coupled with a contrast seat belt and stitching, along with custom S lettering on the headrests.

Optional equipment includes an Alcantara heated sports steering wheel and the Aston Martin wings embossed on the headrests.

Pricing for the Australian-spec models has not been announced, but we expect the DB12 S to cost a bit more than the $455,000 asking price for the current coupe model. Still, considering the changes, the DB12 S is not a radical departure from the typical GT recipe but now offers a more involving driving experience and blurs the lines between a long-legged Grand Tourer and a supercar.