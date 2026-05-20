Zone 2 Training is Everywhere: Here’s What It Means for Your Workout Routine

By Ally Burnie - News Updated: 21 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 14 min The Lowdown: Zone 2 training is the low-intensity cardio most of us skip (and probably the reason your harder sessions feel tougher than they should). Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Zone 2 training sits at 60 to 70 per cent of your maximum heart rate (hard enough to feel like exercise, easy enough to hold a conversation)

Most people never train in Zone 2, spending their time either above it (HIIT, running) or well below it (lifting, mobility work)

The main benefits are a stronger aerobic base, faster recovery between sessions, and the ability to add cardio without wrecking the rest of your training week

2-4 sessions a week is enough for most people, and walking, cycling, rowing and running all count, as long as you keep the effort easy

I’m a bit of an exercise addict and have trained in almost every way you can think of – HIIT, strength, running, swimming, mobility – and for a while, I thought that meant I had a pretty good handle on all things fitness. And then, I got a foot injury from running, and for the life of me, I couldn’t figure out why.

I was doing all the right things (or at least I thought I was). I was moving often, training hard, mixing up my sessions and trying not to be the person who only stretches when something hurts. But when I took my injury to my physio, one of the things he pointed out was unexpectedly simple: I might not have been spending enough time training in Zone 2.

So what did I do? I went straight down the Zone 2 rabbit hole, learning everything I could so I could keep building my fitness without finding myself back on the physio table. What became clear pretty quickly was that I hardly ever trained in Zone 2. It’s pretty easy to forgo, because for someone like me who thrives on the high of a hard workout, Zone 2 feels like you’re not really doing much (but as it turns out, you’re doing a whole lot of good for your body).

Zone 2 is an overlooked but incredibly important way to build cardiovascular fitness, improve endurance and help your body handle more training without constantly running on fumes. So, here’s what I learnt, and what you should know if you’re new to this style of training.

Many runners use Zone 2 training to improve their base fitness | Photo by Alexander Red on Unsplash

What is Zone 2 Training and why is Everyone Talking About it?

Zone 2 training (also called base training) is steady aerobic exercise performed at a low-to-moderate intensity. In most five-zone heart-rate models, it sits above very easy recovery work, but below tempo, threshold and high-intensity efforts. Put more simply, it should feel like you’re training, but not like you’re gassing yourself out.

When training in Zone 2, you should be at about 60 to 70 per cent of your maximum heart rate. For a lot of men, particularly if you’re used to lifting hard or treating cardio as a short, sharp punishment, Zone 2 can feel almost too easy at first.

But the whole purpose of this training zone is to add some kind of aerobic workout without creating so much fatigue that it affects your strength sessions, sport, sleep, or general will to live.

Zone 2 training is a great way to complement your lifting routine | Photo by Anastase Maragos on Unsplash

It’s also why this training zone has had such a resurgence in recent times. Accredited exercise physiologist Quinton Kipara told Man of Many: “People are realising that not every workout needs to be extremely intense to be beneficial,” says Kipara. “Zone 2 is sustainable, accessible for most fitness levels, and complements both strength training and higher-intensity exercise really well.”

Accredited exercise physiologist Yujin Lim agrees, suggesting it’s an accessible and sustainable entry point into the world of health and fitness versus maximal effort training.

“Zone 2 training provides a high return on investment whilst having relatively low recovery demands and injury risk. For many, it’s also a less ‘painful’ training method,” Lim told Man of Many.

What is a Zone 2 Training Heart Rate?

The simplest way to find your Zone 2 heart rate is to estimate your maximum heart rate, then work at roughly 60 to 70 per cent of that figure. The classic formula is 220 minus your age.

Age Estimated max heart rate Approximate Zone 2 range at 60–70% 25 195 bpm 117–137 bpm 35 185 bpm 111–130 bpm 45 175 bpm 105–123 bpm 55 165 bpm 99–116 bpm Scroll horizontally to view full table

Now, this table is helpful, but not gospel. The “220 minus your age” formula can be inaccurate, especially for older, fitter men. Your actual Zone 2 may vary depending on your fitness level, resting heart rate, sleep, stress, caffeine, hydration, heat and how accurate your watch is.

How to Know if You’re in Zone 2 Without a Heart Rate Monitor

If you don’t have a heart-rate monitor and want to know if you’re actually in Zone 2, the “talk test” is one of the easiest ways to check your effort. During moderate-intensity activity (i.e., Zone 2), you should be able to speak in short sentences.

“If you can speak in full sentences but would struggle to sing, you’re probably around the right intensity,” says Kipara.

This rule of thumb is particularly useful for runners. Zone 2 pace is often slower than people expect (which can be humbling), but the whole point of this type of training is right there in the cliché: you have to go slow to go fast.

You don’t have to wear a fitness watch to know if you’re in Zone 2, but it can certainly help | Image: Garmin

Benefits of Zone 2 Training

At its core, Zone 2 training helps you build an aerobic foundation (which is more useful than it sounds). Most of us spend our cardio time above Zone 2 (spin, HIIT, running) or well below it (lifting, mobility work). Zone 2 is the intensity most of us almost never train at, which isn’t a good thing, because it’s where some of the best adaptations happen.

It builds your aerobic base

Your body runs on different energy systems depending on how hard you’re working. Zone 2 sits in the aerobic system, where fat and oxygen are the primary fuel sources. Training here consistently improves your ability to stay in that system longer before tipping into higher-intensity effort. In basic terms, your harder sessions start to feel more manageable, and you can recover from them faster.

It increases mitochondrial density

Mitochondria are the parts of your cells responsible for converting oxygen into usable energy. Zone 2 training increases both the number of mitochondria you have and how efficiently they function. Because you’re repeatedly asking your body to produce energy using oxygen and fat, it adapts by getting better at exactly that. The more mitochondria you have, the more aerobic energy your body can produce, which means you can sustain effort for longer before needing to tap into harder, less efficient fuel sources.

Lim describes it as “the highest exercise intensity where lactate production and clearance remain relatively balanced”, meaning your body is working, but not accumulating the fatigue byproducts that come with harder efforts.

It improves your recovery

With a stronger aerobic base, your body can deliver oxygen to muscles more effectively and clear lactic acid faster. “It places less demand on the anaerobic system and enables less overall fatigue. This means people can generally sustain it for longer and recover from it more easily,” says Kipara.

It improves your body’s ability to use fuel

Zone 2 also improves how efficiently your body switches between fat and carbohydrates for energy. Your body gets better at burning fat as a fuel source, which supports overall metabolic health and helps regulate blood sugar over time.

Zone 2 Training Benefit What it means Aerobic base Your harder sessions start to feel easier over time. Better recovery You can train more often without feeling constantly wrecked. Lower fatigue cost You can add cardio without wrecking every leg day. Metabolic efficiency Your body gets better at using fat for fuel and managing energy. Versatility Walking, running, cycling, rowing, swimming and machines all count. Scroll horizontally to view full table

Is Zone 2 Really the “Fat-Burning Zone”?

Zone 2 is often described as the “fat-burning zone”. It’s not inaccurate, but it can be misleading. At lower intensities, your body uses a greater proportion of fat as fuel compared with higher-intensity efforts. But that doesn’t automatically make Zone 2 better for fat loss.

“There’s some truth to it physiologically, as the body relies more on fat as a fuel source at lower intensities,” says Kipara.

“However, the term can be a little misleading if people interpret it as a shortcut to fat loss. Overall energy balance (caloric intake-to-caloric expenditure), nutrition, and consistency across training still play the biggest role in body composition changes.

“Zone 2 supports the process of fat burning; however, it is not the outright answer. Instead, the broader benefits of it are improving aerobic fitness, recovery, and long-term cardiovascular health.”

Lim agrees and says the calorie comparison is another reason the ‘fat-burning zone’ label can be misleading.

“Twenty minutes of HIIT will typically burn more calories than 20 minutes of Zone 2 because the overall work done is higher,” Lim says. “But over weeks and months, Zone 2 may be more effective for some people because it’s easier to recover from, allowing for greater training consistency over time.”

A better way to think about it is this: do Zone 2 because it builds aerobic fitness and helps you accumulate quality cardio. If fat loss is your goal, it can support the process, but it shouldn’t be treated as your whole plan.

How Many Times Should You Train in Zone 2 Each Week?

For a general fitness routine, Kipara recommends two to four Zone 2 sessions per week, at roughly 30-90 mins per session.

However, he adds that the right amount depends on your goals and schedule: “If someone has a busy schedule, shorter chunks of 10–15 minute bouts may not be optimal, but can still provide meaningful benefits if performed consistently. It also pairs well with resistance training and HIIT because it provides cardiovascular benefits without adding too much recovery demand.”

Goal Practical weekly Zone 2 target General health 2–3 sessions of 20–40 minutes Lifting plus cardio 2 sessions of 25–45 minutes Running or cycling base 3–5 sessions, mostly kept genuinely easy Beginner return to fitness 2 sessions of 15–25 minutes, then build gradually Scroll horizontally to view full table

The key is to fit Zone 2 into your routine as it currently stands. If it starts pushing out strength work, sleep, recovery or the types of training you actually enjoy, the balance is off.

More experienced endurance athletes may spend much longer in Zone 2, but the average person doesn’t need to copy a professional cyclist’s training week to get the benefits.

Basically, a good Zone 2 session should finish with a little left in the tank. You should feel like you could keep going if you had to (even if you are perfectly happy not to).

What Type of Training Counts as Zone 2?

Cycling is one of the easiest ways to do Zone 2 because the intensity is easy to control. You can hold a steady cadence, monitor heart rate or power, and build aerobic volume without the impact of running. For beginners or anyone with knees that like to make their opinions known, cycling (indoor or outdoor) is a great option.

is one of the easiest ways to do Zone 2 because the intensity is easy to control. You can hold a steady cadence, monitor heart rate or power, and build aerobic volume without the impact of running. For beginners or anyone with knees that like to make their opinions known, cycling (indoor or outdoor) is a great option. Running works too, but it can be harder to keep the effort low. Hills, heat and a slightly competitive personality can all push you out of Zone 2 quickly. If you need to slow down or alternate jogging and walking, that still counts.

works too, but it can be harder to keep the effort low. Hills, heat and a slightly competitive personality can all push you out of Zone 2 quickly. If you need to slow down or alternate jogging and walking, that still counts. Incline walking is probably the most underrated choice. It’s simple, accessible and effective, especially if you want a lower-impact option that still gets your heart rate up.

is probably the most underrated choice. It’s simple, accessible and effective, especially if you want a lower-impact option that still gets your heart rate up. Rowing, swimming, cross-trainers and ski ergs can also work, provided you keep the effort steady rather than trying to win the machine.

Common Zone 2 Training Mistakes People Make

Going too hard. This happens a lot with people who are already fit. They start at an easy pace, drift into a harder effort and finish feeling like they did a solid workout. They probably did, but it wasn’t really Zone 2. Relying too heavily on wearables. Heart-rate data is useful, but wrist-based monitors can lag or misread, especially during certain activities. Use the numbers, but pay attention to breathing, effort and whether the session feels repeatable. Expecting Zone 2 to replace everything else. It’s a useful tool, not a complete training philosophy. You still need strength work if you want to build or maintain muscle. You may also still benefit from harder cardio if performance is a goal. Zone 2 simply gives you a better aerobic foundation to work from.

A Simple Zone 2 Training Routine

If you’re new to structured cardio, start with two sessions per week. Keep them to 20 to 30 minutes each and use the talk test as your main guide. After two or three weeks, add five to ten minutes per session if you feel good and your recovery is holding up.

If you already train regularly, place Zone 2 where it supports the week rather than competing with your hardest sessions. A bike ride after an upper-body day, an incline walk on a lighter day or an easy Sunday are all excellent options.

Day Session Monday Strength training Tuesday Zone 2 cycling, 35 minutes Wednesday Strength training Thursday Zone 2 incline walk, 30 minutes Friday Rest or mobility Saturday Strength training or sport Sunday Zone 2 walk, run or ride, 40 minutes Scroll horizontally to view full table

You don’t need to follow this plan exactly; it’s just a simple reference guide. The main point is to give Zone 2 a planned spot in your training week, rather than adding it in randomly and hoping your recovery keeps up.

Everyone Can Benefit from Zone 2 Training

Zone 2 training has risen in popularity because it’s simple, sustainable and repeatable. It’s not going to be your most exciting session in the week, but that’s kind of why it appeals. You can do it regularly, recover easily, and boost your overall aerobic fitness.

If you want to add it to your routine, start with two manageable sessions a week, and adjust from there. Keep your pace conversational, use your heart rate as a guide and resist the urge to turn every easy session into a harder one.

Zone 2 Training FAQs

Can you do Zone 2 training every day? Technically yes, but it’s not necessary for most people. Because Zone 2 is low intensity, it doesn’t create much fatigue and you can recover from it quickly. That said, doing it every day leaves little room for strength work, higher-intensity sessions, or actual rest. Two to four sessions a week is enough to see the benefits without reorganising your entire life around cardio. Does Zone 2 training build muscle? Not directly, no. Zone 2 improves your cardiovascular system and aerobic capacity, but it doesn’t provide the mechanical stimulus your muscles need to grow. If building muscle is a goal, you still need to lift. Where Zone 2 helps is on the edges: better recovery, lower fatigue, and a stronger aerobic base can all support your ability to train harder and more often. Is Zone 2 training good for weight loss? It can support the process, but it’s not a shortcut. Zone 2 uses fat as a primary fuel source, and because it’s easy to repeat without wrecking your recovery, it helps you accumulate more total movement across the week. Weight loss still comes down to energy balance, nutrition and sleep, and Zone 2 just makes it easier to stay active without burning out. Can you do Zone 2 and strength training on the same day? Yes, and it’s what most people do. The general advice is to do your strength work first, then Zone 2 after (that way you’re not starting your lifts on tired legs). A 20 to 30 minute Zone 2 session after an upper body day, for example, adds cardio volume without affecting the session that actually preceded it. Is walking considered Zone 2 training? Whether walking gets you into Zone 2 depends on your fitness level and the terrain. A flat stroll probably won’t cut it, but a brisk walk on an incline can put many people comfortably in the 60 to 70 per cent max heart rate range.



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