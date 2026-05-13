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Audemars piguet x swatch sydney people interest 4
WATCHES

‘Not Lining Up For That’: Will Fans Snub The Swatch x Audemars Piguet Collab?

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Audemars Piguet x Swatch generates low pre-release retail hype in Sydney.
  • Sydney’s flagship store shows no lines ahead of the launch.
  • Consumers actively reject the unconventional Bioceramic pocket watch format.
  • The AUD$630 accessory officially releases this Saturday, May 16th 2026.

We still remember the absolute retail chaos and hype that accompanied the original OMEGA x Swatch MoonSwatch launch. We were in Melbourne for the release and saw what Swatch stores around the world did – record crowds lining up to get their hands on the most successful watch collaboration in history.

The hype triggered an immediate secondary-market explosion, putting steak on resellers’ plates. Days before the release, those in line shared picnic chairs and blankets as they waited at the Swatch store in Melbourne (the Sydney store was still under construction), desperate to secure an affordable piece of horological history to wear (or flip for a few hundred dollars).

Until the official unveiling of the highly anticipated Audemars Piguet x Swatch collaboration overnight, we expected the same. However, the flagship Sydney store on Pitt Street was quiet during the peak lunchtime rush today (the day of the official unveiling). The watches haven’t gone on sale yet, but the absence of a physical queue and the apparent lack of interest from punters (which extended to outright verbal dismissal of the pocket watch) have drawn a clear distinction between this and the MoonSwatch release.

Details
BrandAudemars Piguet x Swatch
Model/ReferenceRoyal Pop (e.g., OTTO ROSSO/SSXO3R1OON)
MovementSISTEM51 Mechanical (Manual-wound)
Power Reserve90 Hours
Case MaterialBioceramic
Diameter40.0 mm without clip (44.2 mm x 53.2 mm mounted)
Thickness8.4 mm
Strap/BraceletCalfskin lanyard with contrast stitching
Water Resistance2 Bar
Pricefrom AUD$630
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Audemars piguet x swatch sydney
Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” collection | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

The “Lanyard” Letdown

The lack of hype stems directly from the Royal Pop’s format and price point. At AUD$630 (non-sub-second dial), the release earns enthusiast approval thanks to the genuine hand-wound SISTEM51 movement. However, the plastic Bioceramic Royal Oak case may not be quite what consumers were looking for.

The brand’s abandonment of the wrist strap in favour of a lanyard appear to have alienated the target demographic. Our on-the-ground conversations at the Swatch store today revealed little enthusiasm, with shoppers explicitly rejecting the design and showing no interest in purchasing the watch.

Passersby inspecting the promotional displays offered blunt assessments, asking retail staff if watch straps would be sold separately. Others simply stated, “Eww, a pocket watch, I’m not lining up for that.”

Audemars piguet x swatch sydney watches in case 4
Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” collection | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Audemars piguet x swatch sydney watches in case 2
Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” collection | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Audemars piguet x swatch sydney watches in case
Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” collection | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
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Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” collection | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

How AI Slop Hurt Swatch x AP

Beyond the controversial form factor, the collaboration suffered from its own digital promotional strategy.

Swatch shared limited information with the public and media ahead of the announcement. For months, watch sites, including Man of Many, as well as unrestrained speculation on social media been tracking the rumour mill as it gained momentum. Subsequently, a flood of heavily processed, AI-generated imagery led the world to believe they were getting a Bioceramic Royal Oak, and there was very little that could change that narrative.

Watch enthusiasts inherently value tactile mechanics and authentic craftsmanship, but bombarding the hypemarket with synthetic visual slop created a profound disconnect, transforming what should have been an industry-shaking release into an easy target for negativity.

Audemars piguet x swatch sydney store logo
Swatch Sydney on Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” announcement day | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

Price of Prestige

The Swatch Group have bet that the sheer gravity of the Audemars Piguet name would carry a strapless, Bioceramic object to an immediate retail sell-out. However, early signs show that this gamble may not have paid off.

The reality of the modern watch market is that enthusiasts demand wearability above all else. Slapping a prestigious logo onto a pocket watch (no matter how mechanically impressive the 90-hour, hand-wound SISTEM51 calibre might be) does not automatically generate consumer hysteria.

When buyers are conditioned by the MoonSwatch, it’s no surprise that the hype for this new collab looks tame by comparison. It’s a harsh reality check, but true hype requires a product that seamlessly integrates into the wearer’s daily routine – and a pocketwatch may not quite fit the brief.

Learn more at Swatch
Audemars piguet x swatch sydney front of store
Swatch Sydney on Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” announcement day | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Audemars piguet x swatch sydney front of store 2
Swatch Sydney on Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” announcement day | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Audemars piguet x swatch sydney people interest
Swatch Sydney on Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” announcement day | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many
Audemars piguet x swatch sydney people interest 3
Swatch Sydney on Audemars Piguet x Swatch “ROYAL POP” announcement day | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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