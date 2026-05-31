LEGO’s Nike Air Max 95 ‘Lucky Green’ is a Minecraft Creeper for Your Feet

The LEGO x Nike Air Max 95 ‘Lucky Green’ has surfaced online in kids’ sizing

The sneaker features a Lucky Green, Black, Green Strike and Metallic Silver colourway

A pixelated brick-style print covers the upper, mudguard and midsole

LEGO branding appears on the tongue, with Nike x LEGO detailing on the heel and insole

Exact release details and Australian pricing to be confirmed

The LEGO x Nike Air Max 95 ‘Lucky Green’ has surfaced online, and it’s about as close as Nike could get to a brick-built sneaker without actually clipping LEGO pieces onto the upper.

Technically, this is a brick-inspired Air Max 95 sneaker. Visually, it’s about one hiss away from becoming a Minecraft Creeper. That’s not an official comparison, but with all that blocky green-and-black detailing, it’s hard not to unsee it.

The new colourway is the latest kids’ release from the wider Nike and LEGO partnership, which officially kicked off earlier this year with the Air Max 95 x LEGO Collection. Nike says the broader project is built around kids’ movement, creative expression and play. And sure, unless you have some really tiny feet, these are kids’ sneakers. But this is a lot more fun than another plain black runner for the playground.

Image: Nike

LEGO x Nike Air Max 95 ‘Lucky Green’ Key Specs

Colourway: Lucky Green/Black-Green Strike-Metallic Silver

Lucky Green/Black-Green Strike-Metallic Silver Upper: Green mesh with pixelated LEGO-style brick graphics

Green mesh with pixelated LEGO-style brick graphics Branding: LEGO tongue tab, Nike x LEGO insole and heel details, Metallic Silver Swoosh

LEGO tongue tab, Nike x LEGO insole and heel details, Metallic Silver Swoosh Cushioning: Visible Air Max cushioning

Visible Air Max cushioning SKU: IO4799-300

IO4799-300 Sizing: Kids

Kids Australian pricing: TBC

Image: Nike

Brick-Like Air Max 95

The Air Max 95 is the ideal building block for a kids’ sneaker collab. It’s already one of Nike‘s most layered silhouettes, with wavy side panels, a chunky midsole and plenty of surface area for eye-catching designs.

On the ‘Lucky Green’ pair, the usual Air Max 95 gradient gives way to a full green upper with black and Green Strike brick graphics running across the toe, mudguard, side panels and midsole. The dot-and-block pattern illustrates the LEGO side of the sneaker, while the green mesh base, green lace loops and black laces push the colourway towards that other block-based sensation.

If we creep a little further, we see the Metallic Silver Swoosh near the heel, a red LEGO logo tab on the tongue, and Nike x LEGO branding on the insole and heel spine. The visible Air unit gets a green finish, while a small hit of purple appears underfoot, adding one more playful detail to a sneaker that’s about as subtle as anything you made with LEGO as a kid.

Image: Nike

Nike has not yet confirmed official release details or pricing for the LEGO x Nike Air Max 95 ‘Lucky Green’ at the time of writing.

The colourway has surfaced online as part of the wider LEGO x Nike Air Max 95 partnership, with Australian availability still to be announced.

For now, this sneaker looks like one of the more playful entries in the partnership so far. The only catch is that plenty of adult Air Max collectors will probably want a pair that was never made for them. Kids get the fun one this time.

Image: Nike