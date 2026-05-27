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The Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ Returns, and Now 2013 Is Vintage

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • Nike has released the Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ in Australia for AUD$290
  • The Fire Red and Black colourway first appeared in 2013 and returns as one of the better-known non-OG Air Jordan 4 releases
  • The 2026 pair features a Fire Red nubuck upper, black TPU wings, Cement Grey accents and visible Air cushioning
  • The colourway is widely treated as a spiritual successor to the Air Jordan 5 ‘Raging Bull’

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ is back, which means we’ve officially reached the point where we can be nostalgic over a sneaker released in 2013.

Nike has released the fiery red AJ4 in Australia for AUD$290, bringing back a colourway that was never part of Michael Jordan‘s original on-court run in the NBA, but has still managed to earn proper retro status. First released in 2013, the ‘Toro Bravo’ sits in that interesting middle ground for Jordan collectors: not an OG, not exactly new, and somehow already old enough to make people feel ancient.

For anyone who missed the first run, welcome back to the 2010s.

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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike

Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ Key Specs

  • Colourway: Fire Red and Black
  • Style code: FQ8138-600
  • Price: AUD$290
  • Upper: Fire Red nubuck
  • Accents: Black TPU support wings, black lace underlays, black Jumpman heel tab
  • Detailing: Cement Grey lace cages, tongue label and rubber outsole
  • Cushioning: Nike Air cushioning, including visible Air-Sole unit in the heel
  • Midsole: Black and white polyurethane midsole
  • Closure: Lace-up
  • Available via: Nike SNKRS Australia, JD Sports and select retailers
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike

A Loud Jordan 4 With 2010s Heat

The ‘Toro Bravo’ is not subtle, and nobody buying it wants it to be. The shoe goes heavy on Fire Red across the nubuck upper, with black TPU support wings, lace underlays and a black Jumpman heel tab cutting through the red. Cement Grey appears on the lace cages, tongue label and outsole, keeping the whole thing tied to the familiar Jordan 4 language without dousing the fire. You’ll need the Air Jordan 3 White Cement for that.

Nike says the release stays true to the original design details, including floating eye-stays, mesh-style panels and Nike Air cushioning in the heel and forefoot. In other words, this is the Jordan 4 shape people already know, dressed in one of the loudest colourways from the early 2010s retro era. I can’t believe I just said that either.

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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike

Why Sneaker Fans Care About The Toro Bravo

The ‘Toro Bravo’ has the heat of a classic Jordan 4 without carrying the pressure of an original colourway.

It’s a spiritual successor to the Air Jordan 5 ‘Raging Bull’, with the name translating to “brave bull” in Spanish. We’re not sure how good MJ’s Spanish is, but the sneaker first dropped in 2013 and became one of the more celebrated non-original Air Jordan 4 colourways almost immediately, thanks largely to that full Fire Red upper and obvious Chicago Bulls connection.

Jordan Brand has spent decades bringing back true heritage pairs, but the ‘Toro Bravo’ belongs to a newer kind of nostalgia. A sneaker doesn’t need to have been worn by MJ in the late ’80s to make people circle a release date.

The shoes people wanted in high school (2013 was the year I graduated, funnily enough) are now the pairs they can justify buying as adults. From pocket money to spending money, the kids are all grown up.

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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike

Price and Availability

The Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ is available in Australia now through Nike and select retailers, priced at AUD$290.

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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike
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Air Jordan 4 ‘Toro Bravo’ | Image: Nike

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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