Nike’s AIRMAX 1000.2 Makes 3D-Printed Sneakers Feel Normal

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 4 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 2 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Nike has unveiled the AIRMAX 1000.2, its latest 3D-printed sneaker with Zellerfeld

Updated outsole geometry and lug design improve print speed without changing comfort

The laceless slip-on keeps its soft, responsive feel and sculpted Air Max-inspired upper

Part of Nike’s push toward iterative, software-style sneaker updates

Available via EQL raffle (May 4–7) with a SNKRS release to follow in North America

The Nike AIRMAX 1000.2 is a glimpse into the future of footwear. Built with 3D-printing platform Zellerfeld, the blacked-out slip-on is a follow-up to the original AIRMAX 1000, refining the outsole shape and lug design to make it quicker to produce without changing how it feels on your feet. Soft, responsive, and very much an Air Max at heart.

On the surface, not much has changed. The AIRMAX 1000.2 keeps its laceless, slip-on build, with a sculpted upper and wavy textures that nod back to the original Nike Air Max 1. It still looks futuristic, but not in a way that pushes it out of rotation.

Underneath is where Nike has been hard at work. Updated geometry and a refined lug pattern mean the shoe can be printed faster, while also allowing Nike to make quicker updates and iterations, creating a shoe that evolves.

Nike is also opening that process up through its upcoming “Air Works” program, bringing more designers into the mix to experiment with 3D-printed Air Max styles and push the format further.

The Nike AIRMAX 1000.2 “Black/Black” will be available via an EQL raffle on Zellerfeld from 4 May to 7 May, with a wider North American release through SNKRS on 7 May.

AIRMAX 1000.2 | Image: Nike

Key Specs: Nike AIRMAX 1000.2

Model: AIRMAX 1000.2 “Black/Black”

AIRMAX 1000.2 “Black/Black” Collaboration: Nike × Zellerfeld

Nike × Zellerfeld Construction: Fully 3D-printed, single-piece build

Fully 3D-printed, single-piece build Upper: Sculpted, textured design inspired by Nike Air Max 1

Sculpted, textured design inspired by Nike Air Max 1 Closure: Laceless slip-on

Laceless slip-on Outsole: Updated geometry with refined lug pattern

Updated geometry with refined lug pattern Cushioning: Soft, responsive Air Max-inspired feel

Soft, responsive Air Max-inspired feel Design Approach: Iterative updates focused on performance and print efficiency

Iterative updates focused on performance and print efficiency Release: EQL raffle via Zellerfeld: May 4–7 Nike SNKRS (North America): May 7

Availability: Limited release (global raffle + regional drop)

Limited release (global raffle + regional drop) Price: TBC

AIRMAX 1000.2 | Image: Nike