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SNEAKERS & SHOES

Nike’s AIRMAX 1000.2 Makes 3D-Printed Sneakers Feel Normal

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 2 min

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  • Nike has unveiled the AIRMAX 1000.2, its latest 3D-printed sneaker with Zellerfeld
  • Updated outsole geometry and lug design improve print speed without changing comfort
  • The laceless slip-on keeps its soft, responsive feel and sculpted Air Max-inspired upper
  • Part of Nike’s push toward iterative, software-style sneaker updates
  • Available via EQL raffle (May 4–7) with a SNKRS release to follow in North America

The Nike AIRMAX 1000.2 is a glimpse into the future of footwear. Built with 3D-printing platform Zellerfeld, the blacked-out slip-on is a follow-up to the original AIRMAX 1000, refining the outsole shape and lug design to make it quicker to produce without changing how it feels on your feet. Soft, responsive, and very much an Air Max at heart.

On the surface, not much has changed. The AIRMAX 1000.2 keeps its laceless, slip-on build, with a sculpted upper and wavy textures that nod back to the original Nike Air Max 1. It still looks futuristic, but not in a way that pushes it out of rotation.

Underneath is where Nike has been hard at work. Updated geometry and a refined lug pattern mean the shoe can be printed faster, while also allowing Nike to make quicker updates and iterations, creating a shoe that evolves.

Nike is also opening that process up through its upcoming “Air Works” program, bringing more designers into the mix to experiment with 3D-printed Air Max styles and push the format further.

The Nike AIRMAX 1000.2 “Black/Black” will be available via an EQL raffle on Zellerfeld from 4 May to 7 May, with a wider North American release through SNKRS on 7 May.

Nike airmax 1000 2 image 1
AIRMAX 1000.2 | Image: Nike

Key Specs: Nike AIRMAX 1000.2

  • Model: AIRMAX 1000.2 “Black/Black”
  • Collaboration: Nike × Zellerfeld
  • Construction: Fully 3D-printed, single-piece build
  • Upper: Sculpted, textured design inspired by Nike Air Max 1
  • Closure: Laceless slip-on
  • Outsole: Updated geometry with refined lug pattern
  • Cushioning: Soft, responsive Air Max-inspired feel
  • Design Approach: Iterative updates focused on performance and print efficiency
  • Release:
    • EQL raffle via Zellerfeld: May 4–7
    • Nike SNKRS (North America): May 7
  • Availability: Limited release (global raffle + regional drop)
  • Price: TBC
Learn More About Nike AIRMAX 1000.2
Nike airmax 1000 2 image 4
AIRMAX 1000.2 | Image: Nike
Nike airmax 1000 2 image 3
AIRMAX 1000.2 | Image: Nike

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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