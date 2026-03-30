The Nike ‘Heat Map’ Air Force 1 Looks Like It’s Been Caught in Predator Vision

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 30 March, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

AF1 ‘Heat Map’ uses a colour-shifting, heat vision-style gradient

The classic AF1 gets a heat map-style gradient across black and green colourways.

The ‘Heat Map’ gradient bleeds across panels, midsole and heel

Lands 10 April via Nike and select retailers at USD$130

Nike has been cooking up a few editions of the Air Force 1 this year, but none hotter than the ‘Heat Map’ Air Force 1 that looks like it’s been caught in Predator heat vision.

Using the same platform as the AF1 – low cut, premium leather, easy to wear – the Heat Map doesn’t change the shoe itself. It changes how you see it. The upper begins in black, fading into deep blue along the lower panels before bleeding into streaks of yellow, red and orange across the midsole and heel.

If it bleeds, it kills.

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Black and Racer Blue | Image: Nike

But what makes it work is how the colour moves across the shoe. It doesn’t stay locked into panels. It slips under the Swoosh, wraps the heel and spills into the sole, giving the whole thing a slightly unpredictable feel. Kinda like the Predator blending into its environment. There’s a shimmer from the back that’s hard to miss. From the front, the reveal is slower. Racer Blue laces and lining, and a matching star dubrae, pull your eye away from its most lethal colours.

Looking in infrared or not, this is still your standard AF1, just caught in a different light. The Heat Map AF1s don’t change the formula; they just give you something more to look at.

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Stadium Green and Laser Orange | Image: Nike

If you’re after something louder, you can always swap out the black and racer blue for the Stadium Green variety with laser orange. While we can’t say for sure whether all of this was intentional, the brighter green is reminiscent of The Predator’s blood, making it even harder to miss.

Just watch out for the mud. Otherwise, you might not see it at all.

Nike ‘Heat Map’ Air Force 1 Key Specs

Model: Nike Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’

Colourway: Black/Racer Blue; Stadium Green

SKU: IB6834-001 (Black/Racer Blue)

Release Date: 10 April 2026

Price: USD$130

Sizing: Men’s

Upper: Premium leather with gradient finish

Details: Racer Blue laces, star dubrae, multicolour midsole accents

The Nike Air Force 1 Low’ Heat Map’ is expected to release on 10 April 2026, via Nike and select retailers, priced at USD$130.

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Black and Racer Blue | Image: Nike

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Black and Racer Blue | Image: Nike

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Black and Racer Blue | Image: Nike

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Black and Racer Blue | Image: Nike

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Stadium Green and Laser Orange | Image: Nike

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Stadium Green and Laser Orange | Image: Nike

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Stadium Green and Laser Orange | Image: Nike

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Stadium Green and Laser Orange | Image: Nike

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Stadium Green and Laser Orange | Image: Nike

Air Force 1 Low ‘Heat Map’ Stadium Green and Laser Orange | Image: Nike

Image: Nike