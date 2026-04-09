Master the Art of Layering with MR PORTER

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Updated: 10 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 7 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Whether you’re in the swing of spring in the northern hemisphere or, like us, enjoying the cool of autumn south of the equator, the transitional period between the summer and winter months is actually one of the best times for those with an affection for sartorial flair.

As the weather can be a little unpredictable – still warm when you catch a full blast of sun, but quite chilly in the shade – it’s crucial to roll with the punches by mastering your layering game. Doing so means you can make adjustments throughout the day, ensuring you’re comfortable no matter what the conditions have in store. Plus, it just looks great.

Happily, MR PORTER’s latest range offers a wealth of layer-ready options that will have you feeling chic and comfortable in equal measure. Here are our picks to elevate your layering game.

LEMAIRE – Denim Trucker Jacket | Image: MR PORTER

LEMAIRE – Denim Trucker Jacket

The denim trucker jacket is a foundational piece for any self-respecting layer expert, providing the perfect piece to sit over your t-shirt or knit and under a heavier coat when the mercury falls. This take on the menswear staple is constructed using sturdy denim and finished with contrast stitching. The two oversized chest flap pockets offer a point of difference from many denim jackets on the market, and yet the jacket’s clean lines maintain an understated aesthetic that makes it a perfect addition to your next layered ensemble.

Price: Approx AUD$1,148

Jil Sander – Camp-Collar Printed Cotton Shirt | Image: MR PORTER

Jil Sander – Camp-Collar Printed Cotton Shirt

The camp collar shirt has enjoyed a massive revival over the last five years or so, and it shows no signs of slowing down. It’s also hard to imagine a layering combo that can’t be elevated by its inclusion. This Jil Sander effort features a soft floral print that gives it a wonderfully casual air. With its cotton construction and relaxed silhouette, it’s a comfortable way to add some colour to your fit.

Price: Approx AUD$1,741

Our Legacy – Slack Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt | Image: MR PORTER

Our Legacy – Slack Printed Cotton-Blend Jersey Sweatshirt

Why settle for an ordinary sweatshirt when you can pick up this bold number from Our Legacy? The striking smoking skeleton graphic will add an edge to your outfit, whether it’s peeking out from behind the aforementioned LEMAIRE denim trucker jacket or serving as the top layer of your fit for the day. Crafted from a cotton-blend jersey with a touch of linen, this sweatshirt boasts ribbed trims and a classic, relaxed shape that enables the graphic to do the talking.

Price: Approx AUD$488

MR P. – Striped Linen Suit Jacket | Image: MR PORTER

MR P. – Striped Linen Suit Jacket

MR PORTER didn’t become menswear’s most respected online boutique by accident, so it’s no surprise that the in-house label consistently knocks it out of the park. A suit jacket or blazer is part of any respectable layering arsenal, and this linen option sees MR P. delivering the goods as usual. Offering the kind of breathability that makes it function perfectly as one of several layers, this striped jacket features a felted undercollar and functioning buttoned cuffs. Whether you wear it with the matching trousers or something else entirely is up to you.

Price: Approx AUD$817

Auralee – Cotton, Wool and Silk-Blend Zip-Up Hoodie | Image: MR PORTER

Auralee – Cotton, Wool and Silk-Blend Zip-Up Hoodie

A hoodie is an invaluable tool for any well-layered man, and this option from Auralee is a particularly luxurious choice for the discerning gent. Using a considered blend of fibres that includes cotton, wool, and silk-blend, Auralee has crafted a distinctively plush feel for this hoodie, while its zip-up front and relaxed silhouette give it character that balances the softness. It’s a cliche that men frequently lose their hoodies to their significant others, but this one is sure to be pinched more than most.

Price: Approx AUD$634

TOM FORD – Cotton Sweater | Image: MR PORTER

TOM FORD – Cotton Sweater

A cotton sweater is our go-to for any spring or autumn day, and this super-premium incarnation from TOM FORD will make you feel like royalty. Wear it over a shirt or a tee and under a blazer or harrington and you’ll be nailing the layering game. Crafted in Italy using a fine-gauge cotton, this sweater – available in navy, blue, green, and (our pick) yellow – offers lightness and breathability, while its ribbed-knit trims ensure its shape is well defined.

Price: Approx AUD$1,460

MR P. – Button-Down Collar Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt | Image: MR PORTER

MR P. – Button-Down Collar Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt

Every wardrobe needs a selection of Oxford shirts, and this option from MR PORTER’s in-house label is the perfect high-quality take on the essential item. Available in light blue and white (we’d recommend picking up a couple of each), this shirt is made from crisp organic cotton, features the ever-stylish button-down collar, and has the mandatory left-side chest pocket. Once you add a few of these into your rotation, you’ll be surprised how quickly they become your go-to regardless of whether you’re aiming for a casual or more dressy look.

Price: Approx AUD$240

Auralee – Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt | Image: MR PORTER

Auralee – Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

A quality t-shirt can make all the difference, and this ‘Radiant Stripe’ offering from Auralee fits the bill perfectly. Whether you choose to just throw a jacket over the top of it, or it can be glimpsed beneath an Oxford shirt, it’s an everyday staple you’ll want to wear, well, every day. Cut from soft cotton-jersey and shaped for a relaxed drape, it’s an understated piece that nails the casual look while elevating it through the sheer quality of the fabric and fit.

Price: Approx AUD$404

Jil Sander – Straight-Leg Cotton Trousers | Image: MR PORTER

Jil Sander – Straight-Leg Cotton Trousers

A perfect pairing for the Striped Linen Suit Jacket from MR P. (above), these trousers embody the focus Jil Sanders has on proportion, and if we’ve seen a more perfect pair of trousers in recent months, well, we certainly don’t remember doing so. Made from cotton and boasting a classic straight-leg silhouette, these trousers and their structured, understated finish are a perfect mix of class and comfort.

Price: Approx AUD$1,998

MR P. – Suede Bomber Jacket | Image: MR PORTER

MR P. – Suede Bomber Jacket

If you want to make a statement with your next layered outfit, look no further than this luxurious take on the iconic bomber jacket. Crafted from supple suede boasting an easy-to-style neutral taupe finish, this jacket balances its premium finishing with a much-appreciated accessibility. We can’t think of a better way to top off a layered look than with this strong offering from MR PORTER’s own label.

Price: Approx AUD$1,335