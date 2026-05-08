NBA House Is Coming to Melbourne. Here’s What to Expect

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 8 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

NBA House Australia will debut at The Timber Yard in Melbourne from 14-17 May 2026

The four-day fan event lands during the 2026 NBA Playoffs

Jaren Jackson Jr. and DeMarcus Cousins will headline the event

Fans can expect playoff viewing parties, basketball challenges, NBA 2K26, merch, music, DJs, food and drinks

The Larry O’Brien Trophy will also be on display for photo opportunities

Tickets start from $63.47 via Ticketmaster

Melbourne is getting a dedicated NBA hub during the busiest stretch of the basketball calendar.

NBA House will make its Australian debut at The Timber Yard from Thursday, 14 May to Sunday, 17 May, with playoff viewing parties, basketball challenges, NBA 2K26, live music, DJs, food, drinks, merch and player appearances scheduled across four days.

Think Disneyland for NBA fans, only instead of costumed characters, you get actual NBA players in the room. And you don’t have to book a flight to the US to meet them either.

Image: Supplied

Who’s Coming to NBA House Australia?

Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the event a current NBA star. The 6’10” Utah Jazz forward/centre is a two-time NBA All-Star, former Defensive Player of the Year and one of the league’s most recognisable defensive bigs.

“I’m excited to be part of the first NBA House in Australia,” Jackson Jr. said. “I know Australian fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and I look forward to celebrating the excitement of the NBA Playoffs with them.”

Cousins takes NBA fans back to the mid-2010s big-man era. A four-time All-Star and former Sacramento Kings star, the 6’10” centre was one of the league’s most dominant frontcourt players at his peak.

“Basketball has taken me all over the world, and I’m thankful it’s now given me the opportunity to visit Melbourne for NBA House,” Cousins said. “I can’t wait to meet Australian fans and experience the NBA Playoffs together.”

Image: Supplied

What Else Is Happening at NBA House Australia?

Across more than 6,000 square metres, NBA House Australia will also feature photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, a 3-on-3 celebrity game, streetwear showcases, official partner activations, giveaways and appearances from Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings dunk team. Okay, maybe a few people in costumes will be there.

Melbourne is already pulling major US sport into its calendar, with an NFL regular-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers headed to the city in September. NBA House adds another big American sporting brand to the mix, even if it stops short of bringing an actual NBA game here.

Tickets for NBA House Australia start at $63.47 for a standard ticket for fans aged 12 and over. VIP packages are listed at $175.66, while the VVIP Meet & Greet Package, available for fans aged 18 and over, is priced at $277.65.

NBA House Australia will run from Thursday, 14 May to Sunday, 17 May 2026 at The Timber Yard in Melbourne, with tickets available now via Ticketmaster.

Image: NBA House Montreal