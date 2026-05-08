Man of Many Mother's Day Gift Ideas Banner
Home/Entertainment/Sport
Nba house montreal 1
SPORT

NBA House Is Coming to Melbourne. Here’s What to Expect

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • NBA House Australia will debut at The Timber Yard in Melbourne from 14-17 May 2026
  • The four-day fan event lands during the 2026 NBA Playoffs
  • Jaren Jackson Jr. and DeMarcus Cousins will headline the event
  • Fans can expect playoff viewing parties, basketball challenges, NBA 2K26, merch, music, DJs, food and drinks
  • The Larry O’Brien Trophy will also be on display for photo opportunities
  • Tickets start from $63.47 via Ticketmaster

Melbourne is getting a dedicated NBA hub during the busiest stretch of the basketball calendar.

NBA House will make its Australian debut at The Timber Yard from Thursday, 14 May to Sunday, 17 May, with playoff viewing parties, basketball challenges, NBA 2K26, live music, DJs, food, drinks, merch and player appearances scheduled across four days.

Think Disneyland for NBA fans, only instead of costumed characters, you get actual NBA players in the room. And you don’t have to book a flight to the US to meet them either.

Nba house melbourne jaren jackson jr 3
Image: Supplied

Who’s Coming to NBA House Australia?

Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the event a current NBA star. The 6’10” Utah Jazz forward/centre is a two-time NBA All-Star, former Defensive Player of the Year and one of the league’s most recognisable defensive bigs.

“I’m excited to be part of the first NBA House in Australia,” Jackson Jr. said. “I know Australian fans are some of the most passionate in the world, and I look forward to celebrating the excitement of the NBA Playoffs with them.”

Cousins takes NBA fans back to the mid-2010s big-man era. A four-time All-Star and former Sacramento Kings star, the 6’10” centre was one of the league’s most dominant frontcourt players at his peak.

“Basketball has taken me all over the world, and I’m thankful it’s now given me the opportunity to visit Melbourne for NBA House,” Cousins said. “I can’t wait to meet Australian fans and experience the NBA Playoffs together.”

Nba house melbourne demarcus cousins 2
Image: Supplied

What Else Is Happening at NBA House Australia?

Across more than 6,000 square metres, NBA House Australia will also feature photo opportunities with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, a 3-on-3 celebrity game, streetwear showcases, official partner activations, giveaways and appearances from Sacramento Kings mascot Slamson, the Kings Dancers and the Kings dunk team. Okay, maybe a few people in costumes will be there.

Melbourne is already pulling major US sport into its calendar, with an NFL regular-season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers headed to the city in September. NBA House adds another big American sporting brand to the mix, even if it stops short of bringing an actual NBA game here.

NBA House Melbourne Tickets and Dates

Tickets for NBA House Australia start at $63.47 for a standard ticket for fans aged 12 and over. VIP packages are listed at $175.66, while the VVIP Meet & Greet Package, available for fans aged 18 and over, is priced at $277.65.

NBA House Australia will run from Thursday, 14 May to Sunday, 17 May 2026 at The Timber Yard in Melbourne, with tickets available now via Ticketmaster.

Book with Ticketmaster
Nba house montreal 3
Image: NBA House Montreal
Nba house montreal
Image: NBA House Montreal

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Swatch royal oak
WATCHES

Deciphering the Swatch x Audemars Piguet Royal Oak ‘Royal Pop’ Collaboration

Google Pixel 7 Pro in Snow colour, rear view showing camera module against black background.
SMARTPHONES

Google Pixel 7 Pro Price, Release Date, Features Revealed

Storm by gener8ion 3
ENTERTAINMENT

‘STORM’ by GENER8ION Might Be The Most Incredible Music Video of 2026

Mother's Day gift ideas including red casserole dish, striped pyjamas, flowers, wine, and kitchen gadgets on white background.
CULTURE

56 Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

The best carry on luggage to upgrade your airport aesthetic
TRAVEL

The Best Carry-On Luggage to Upgrade Your Airport Aesthetic

Jetstar 22nd free return birthday sale 3
TRAVEL

Jetstar’s Famous ‘Return For Free’ Sale is Back – With 75,000 Free Fares

What is men's cocktail attire the complete dress code guide
STYLE

What is Men’s Cocktail Attire? The Complete Dress Code Guide

Porsche gt3 aritsan edition rear end close
CARS

Porsche 911 GT3 ‘Artisan Edition’ is a Manthey-Equipped Masterpiece for Japan

Two muscular men, one taking a mirror selfie in a white tank top, the other in a black and white portrait smiling confidently.
CULTURE

What Is Looksmaxxing? The Toxic Internet Trend Obsessed With Male Aesthetics

Two people relax in chairs on Whitehaven Beach, overlooking turquoise water and distant islands under a clear sky.
TRAVEL

10 Best Beaches in the World Revealed: Australia Still the Champion

Grand seiko slgb023 close up
WATCHES

Grand Seiko’s Spring Drive U.F.A. Ushio 300 Diver is the Most Accurate Automatic Watch Ever Made

Man with glasses laughing while reading a red book indoors.
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Tattoo artist wearing a cap inks intricate design on a man's forearm in black and white.
ADVICE

45 Best Tattoo Ideas for Men

How to look expensive on a budget 8 simple rules for the modern man
STYLE

How to Look Expensive on a Budget: 8 Simple Rules for the Modern Man

Daniel Craig in blue beach shorts standing in clear shallow ocean water under bright sunlight.
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Two men discussing work at a laptop in a modern office, one wearing a black jacket, the other in an orange shirt.
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry (2026)

Complete guide to rolex nicknames 1
WATCHES

The Complete Guide to Rolex Nicknames, From Pepsi to Pandas and Presidents

Nissan gt r50 by italdesign front three quarter
CARS

Nissan GT-R R36 Key Details Confirmed, Here’s Everything We Know So Far

Two men with buzz cuts, one in sunglasses and a casual shirt, the other in a suit, against a gradient background.
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

The Best Buzzcut & Fade Haircuts for Men: A Barber’s Guide (2026)

Toni Collette in a tense scene from the horror film Hereditary, with a shocked expression and dim lighting.
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science