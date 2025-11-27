Where to Buy the Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Black Cat’ in Australia

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 27 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Cult-classic Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Cat’ returns for 2025 release.

The monochrome triple-black colourway remains faithful to the original 2006 design.

Priced at AUD$300, it is far cheaper than the soaring reseller market values for 2020 pairs.

Launching November 28, 2025, at 9 a.m. across major Australian retailers.

A wider release is expected, but pairs will still sell out quickly.

Strangely, I still recall exactly where I was when the Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Cat’ was last released. The sneaker, which was named after one of the many MJ monikers, was last released on January 22, 2020, days before the global pandemic broke out. I was in Nike’s San Francisco store, trying to hunt down some Air Max 90s, and they were right at the bottom of the hype scale for Jordans. Heck, there wasn’t even a line for the shoe, and I still regret not getting my hands on a few pairs because it’s become a cult-status sneaker since.

So popular has the shoe become that Nike and Jordan have figured it’s worth bringing back for only the second time since the shoe originally released in 2006. Prices have surged on the 2020 pair, with some secondary marketplaces seeing prices as high as AUD$1,425 for a pair. Now, you’ll finally be able to get your hands on a pair at a much more reasonable price of AUD$300, should you be lucky enough to score.

The Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Black Cat’ will release in Australia at 9:00 a.m., Friday, November 28, 2025, online at Nike AU and key retail partners around the country (JD Sports, Supply Store, Footlocker, SUBTYPE, Laced, and more). Don’t expect these to sit, even though they’ll arrive in more significant quantities.

2025 Air Jordan 4 ‘Black Cat’ Release Information

Release date : November 28, 2025 — 9:00 a.m. (AEST)

: November 28, 2025 — 9:00 a.m. (AEST) Price : AUD$300

: AUD$300 Model : Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Black Cat’ (2025)

: Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Black Cat’ (2025) Colourway : Triple Black / Monochrome

: Triple Black / Monochrome Previous releases : 2006 (original), 2020 (first retro)

: 2006 (original), 2020 (first retro) Retailers : Nike AU, JD Sports, Supply Store, Footlocker, SUBTYPE, Laced, selected partners

: Nike AU, JD Sports, Supply Store, Footlocker, SUBTYPE, Laced, selected partners Materials: Full-grain leather, floating eyestays, mesh-inspired accents

The ‘Black Cat’ theme has been carried across several Air Jordan models through the years ever since it debuted on the Air Jordan 4 in 2006. One year later, it found its way to the Jordan 3 (2007, 2025), but it wasn’t until the Air Jordan 6 (2016) and Air Jordan 30 (2016) that it began to appear in the range again. The floodgates opened with the release of the Air Jordan 13 (2017), Air Jordan 31 (2017), Air Jordan 32 (2018), Air Jordan 34 (2020), Air Jordan 4 RM (2024), Jordan Spizike (2024), and Air Jordan 12 (2025) earlier this year.

It’s easy to see why it’s become such a fan favourite, with an easy-wearing monochrome colourway that we used to refer to as triple black. The 2025 model retains the design elements from the original, including full-grain leather, floating eyestays, and mesh-inspired accents. However, some reviewers who have early access to the shoe have reported that it squeaks quite badly.

Regardless of whether these sneakers will sell out quickly. The Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Black Cat' will release in Australia at 9:00 a.m., Friday, November 28, 2025, online at Nike AU and key retail partners around the country (JD Sports, Supply Store, Footlocker, SUBTYPE, Laced, and more).