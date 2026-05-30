Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 30 May, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Updated: 30 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 8 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Welcome back to Man of Many’s Staff Favourites, where we celebrate the products, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the last seven days.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and curious on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to give your weekend a lift. This week features a high-end robot vacuum, protein powder to help with workout recovery, a delicious new gin from our friends at Four Pillars, and much more. Have a great weekend, all!

True Protein Magnesium+ | Image: Supplied

True Protein Magnesium+

Harry Parsons – Head of Branded Content

I’ve been upping my training lately ahead of the upcoming Sydney Hyrox, and one thing that caught me off guard was the amount of cramping I was experiencing. Obviously, I wasn’t fueling my body with the right minerals it needed to recover.

After numerous mornings of waking up to intense calf cramps, True Protein reached out like a helping hand and offered me a trial of their Magnesium+ powder. Pleasingly, I have noticed an immediate improvement in my muscle recovery and a significant decrease in cramping. Thanks to the inclusion of magnesium citrate, my alarm is what wakes me up now instead.

I’ve been taking this alongside my protein powder. Not only does it add a great flavour to the drink (I’ve been trialling the Blood Orange, and when mixed with chocolate protein powder, it tastes exactly like a Jaffa, winning!), but it has also reduced the afternoon crash, giving me a subtle yet noticeable energy boost. This is likely because the blend is more than just magnesium; it also contains the amino acids and essential minerals (zinc gluconate, glutamine, and vitamin B6) that my body so obviously needed to recover after a gruelling week of F45 and running.

If you’re a regular gym-goer or an athlete struggling with your recovery, this product really does feel like the missing piece to your supplement regimen. It’s been a no-brainer for me and has allowed me to continue pushing day-to-day in the gym.

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DJI ROMO P | Image: Supplied

DJI ROMO P

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

Keeping on top of the vacuuming in my apartment has always been a pain, because while I prefer to keep my place as pristine as possible, my dog has other ideas. She enjoys shedding hair almost as much as she does destroying tennis balls. That would be fine if she weren’t also completely terrified of my stick vacuum. Any time I take it out of the cupboard to clean up after her, she bolts out of the room, traumatised. Given I’d rather not inflict that on her, my home simply isn’t vacuumed with anywhere near the frequency I’ woul’d like. Until now.

Enter the DJI ROMO P, which has been an absolute godsend. It does an incredibly thorough job of picking up dog hair, as well as all the dirt and other bits and pieces she brings through the door. It features a pair of extendable arms that are guided by adaptive algorithms and used to reach corners and edges that would otherwise be left untouched. The vacuum delivers 25,000 pascals of ultra-strong suction, and while I’m not entirely sure what that means, it certainly gets the job done.

Impressively, the ROMO P also mops, which means my apartment is actually clean, rather than just free of detritus, and the high-pressure water-jet base station also keeps the vacuum clean from one sweep of my apartment to the next. Finally, it looks cool as well, with the base station featuring a crystal-clear cover that places its intricate mechanical structure and ingenious engineering on full display.

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Four Pillars Three Peach Gin | Image: Supplied

Four Pillars Three Peach Gin

Elliott Barsby – Commercial Director

I’ve said it here many times before, but I’m a big fan of Four Pillars. It’s a love that culminated in a pilgrimage to the Four Pillars distillery in Healesville last year, which was one of the best booze-related experiences I’ve had in quite a while. I definitely recommend.

Their Rare Dry Gin is my benchmark for a proper G&T, the Spiced Negroni Gin is my go-to for Negronis (obviously), and Bloody Shiraz Gin has become a Christmas staple in our household. So, when we headed off for a recent family weekend away, I took the new Three Peach Gin along with me to try. Safe to say, it was an instant hit.

As suggested in the name, it’s crafted with three different types of peaches – white peaches, yellow peaches and native quandong peaches. It’s sweet, fruity and ridiculously easy to drink, perfect for spritzes and easy summer cocktails. It’s the kind of bottle you open “for one drink” and somehow end up polishing it off with family and friends – which is exactly what we did.

We tried it a few different ways over the weekend. A simple G&T worked brilliantly, with the delicate peach freshness shining through. But the standout was definitely the Three Peach Gin Spritz I spotted on Four Pillars’ socials.

Three Peach Gin Spritz

45ml Three Peach Gin

10ml sugar syrup

A dash of bitters

Splash of soda water

Mint leaves

Top with prosecco

Build over ice in a wine glass, stir, garnish with mint and a slice of lemon, then top with prosecco. Super simple, super fresh. Enjoy!

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Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush | Image: Supplied

Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush

Ben McKimm – Journalist

I thought it was about time I upgraded from my $20 Oral B toothbrush to something a little more serious. So when the Ordo Sonic+ Toothbrush in Charcoal Grey (AUD$99.99) came through my email inbox, the timing was right, and I thought it was exactly what I was after.

With 40,000 sonic pulses per minute and four bespoke brushing modes, it has all of the features that you might want in a toothbrush, including a smart two-minute timer and high-quality bristles. However, now that I’ve used it for a few weeks, it begs the question: why would someone want to upgrade their toothbrush in the first place? To be honest, I’m still not sure. I’m not particularly convinced that this toothbrush is worth roughly twice the price of my previous one. It doesn’t feel particularly premium in hand, and maybe the only two features that have me coming back for more are the head’s shape and the Li-ion battery that lasts multiple days without charging.

Would I recommend you upgrade your toothbrush? Ahh, I haven’t found a reason to yet.

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Mogwai: Sydney Opera House at Vivid Live | Image: Amelia Navascues

Mogwai: Sydney Opera House at Vivid Live

Amelia Navascues – Head of Social & Production

If I can share one piece of advice for going to Vivid, it’s this: go in the pouring rain. You will halve the crowds and still have a great time.

Last weekend, I walked into the belly of the beast, which, in the opening week of Vivid, meant braving the CBD on a weekend in torrential rain to head to the Sydney Opera House. As part of Vivid LIVE, Mogwai, the decades-spanning post-rock band from Scotland, performed a high-octane 30th-anniversary show while drones had yet to fall from the sky outside.

Mogwai is the kind of band that hits you like a wall of sound, an all-encompassing live experience that vibrates through your entire body. Being over five months pregnant, this feeling was intensely magnified, and I could only hope that my baby’s newly forming ears were also having a good time in there. Some songs blared so loudly that, despite the impressively balanced acoustics (thank you, Opera House), many in the crowd had to cover their ears, only to erupt into raucous applause at the end of a 15-minute epic.

There is also a fantastic film program on offer at this year’s Vivid LIVE program. While the 4K remaster of Daft Punk’s Electroma is unfortunately already sold out, there are still plenty of great options left. Two I highly recommend are Paris is Burning, an iconic 90s documentary capturing New York’s African American and Latinx Harlem drag ball community, and Shortwave x Soft Centre for lovers of short films and experimental video art.

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