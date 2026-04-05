Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 5 April, 2026

By Rob Edwards - News Updated: 5 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Happy Easter, all! As we gorge ourselves on hot cross buns and chocolate eggs this long weekend, Man of Many’s Staff Favourites is back with another round of selections from our discerning team, showcasing the items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the last seven days.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and chic on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in a full write-up or review. Instead, we collect them here for you, in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to give your weekend a lift. This week, we have some essential watching and some even more essential watches. Let’s go!

LISTERS: A Glimpse Into Extreme Birdwatching

Scott Purcell – Co-Founder

There’s a joke doing the rounds on social media right now that the moment any man turns 30, something switches in his brain, and he becomes deeply, inexplicably interested in birds. I wish I could say I was above it. I am not… I am also closer to 40 now.

I came across this documentary through the Instagram page @docstowatch (one of the best follows for anyone who burns through Netflix too quickly), and I clicked play expecting background noise while I made dinner. Two and a half hours later, dinner was cold, and I was Googling what kind of bird I saw at Centennial Park last Tuesday.

LISTERS follows two brothers, Quinton and Owen Reiser, as they attempt a “Big Year,” which is competitive birding’s version of an Ironman. The goal: spot as many bird species as possible in a single calendar year across the United States. The method: quit everything, buy a dodgy minivan, and drive 30,000 miles sleeping in car parks. It’s absurd. It’s also one of the best docos I’ve watched in the last two years.

Here’s the thing. I went to Tanzania on safari a few years back, and the true safari goers will tell you the real action isn’t the lions lounging under a tree for eight hours. By day four, you’ve seen enough elephants. The birds are where it gets interesting, because spotting a rare one feels like finding a $50 note in an old jacket. LISTERS captures that feeling, but stretched across an entire year and fuelled by an unhealthy amount of psychedelics and weed.

The filmmaking is gorgeous, and the brothers are funny without trying to be. It’s free on YouTube with 3.6 million views. They’ve also published a hand-illustrated field guide off the back of it, which I reckon would make a great coffee table book for anyone even remotely curious. If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend that isn’t another true crime series, give this a crack. Just don’t blame me when you start pointing at magpies.

Favourite Article of the Week: Dive into Adventure with Longines’ Triumphant New HydroConquest Range

Favourite Video of the Week: Is This Really the Perfect Pairing? (Golf & Whisky Tested)

LOL: Last One Laughing | Image: Supplied

LOL: Last One Laughing

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

It’s one of those simple concepts that leaves you wondering why you didn’t think of it yourself. Lock a bunch of very funny comedians in a room, make them perform stupid tasks, and the last person not to laugh is the winner.

Season one of this Amazon series was a huge hit in the UK. Season two – starring returning champ Bob Mortimer, Alan Carr, Diane Morgan (AKA Philomena Cunk), Romesh Ranganathan, and Australia’s own Sam Campbell – more than lives up to the hype. The finale drops this weekend, and you only have five half-hour episodes to catch up on. Perfect for a long weekend. For fans of British comedy, this one’s for you. For those less familiar, this is a great entry point.

I leave you with this clip from season one. A clash of the titans.

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Longines HydroConquest (ref: L3.779.4.70.6) | Image: Rob Edwards / Man of Many

Longines HydroConquest

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

I recently popped up to Byron Bay to take a closer look at Longines’ new range of HydroConquest timepieces, and it would be an understatement to say I was impressed with what I saw. Longines’ latest efforts have been made with affordable luxury very much front of mind, and as far as value for money goes, you’ll struggle to find a big-brand release that does it better.

With the new HydroConquest, Longines has adopted a more traditional Submariner-adjacent design than previous incarnations, doing away with previous incarnations’ Arabic numerals and adopting 39 mm and 42 mm size options (the former of which is absolute perfection if you ask me). With a wide range of colours available across the dial and ceramic bezel, as well as three-link stainless steel and Milanese mesh bracelet options, there’s a lot of variation within the range, so you have a good chance of finding one that syncs with your personal style.

When you hold these watches in your hand, it’s hard to believe they have a starting price of AUD$3,375, as they’re worthy of comparison to watches that retail for at least twice that much. In fact, I’m giving serious consideration to putting my money where my mouth is by making one of these my next purchase.

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