7 Best Aged Tequilas Every Whisky Fan Needs to Try

By Christopher Osburn - News Updated: 21 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 12 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

From rich American oak to ex-bourbon casks, these premium Añejo and Extra Añejo expressions bridge the gap between grain and agave.

I’ve been writing about alcohol for more than 20 years. In that time, I’ve sampled countless tequilas as well as whiskies. And even though the ingredients and processes for making each spirit differ, barrel ageing brings the two spirits together. And while there are many tequilas (usually blanco or reposado) that are more well-suited for mixing than sipping, there are myriad tequilas perfect for fans of both single malt whisky, bourbon, and other whiskies, as well as tequila drinkers. That said, I’ve taste-tested a handful of tequilas that will appeal to both sets of drinkers.

If you’re a whisky drinker looking to get into the world of tequila, your best bet is to stick to añejo and extra añejo tequilas. These are the two longest-aged designations for tequila. If you’re looking for expressions that have similar caramelised sugar, vanilla, oak, and baking spice flavours like your favourite whisky, these are the two types of tequila you’ll want to keep an eye out for.

To be considered as an añejo tequila, a drink must be mature between one and three years. That’s enough time for the barrel to impart its sweetness, spice, and wood into the spirit. It’s on par with a young bourbon whiskey. Extra añejo turns the flavour up even more. That’s because in order the spirit must be matured for a minimum of three full years (there’s no maximum length), in order to earn that ‘extra’ designation. Extra añejo tequilas are known to ramp up aromas and flavours on par with those of a long-matured single malt Scotch.

When it comes to añejo and extra añejo tequilas, there are a lot to choose from. Lucky for you, we’ve done the work (drinking) for you. Below, you’ll find some of the best tequilas for whisky drinkers.

Related: 10 Most Expensive Tequilas in the World

The Best Tequilas For Whisky Fans, At A Glance

Classification Cask Type ABV Price (Approx AUD) Tears of Llorona Extra Añejo Sherry, Scotch whisky & brandy barrels 43% From $500 (1L) Código 1530 Origen Extra Añejo Napa Valley Cabernet white oak wine barrels 40% $600 Don Fulano Añejo French Limousin & oak wine casks 40% $150 – $175 Arette Gran Clase Extra Añejo Charred American oak ex-bourbon barrels 40% $250 – $350 Teremana Añejo American whiskey barrels 40% $95 – $110 El Tequileño Añejo Blend of French oak & American oak barrels 40% $150 – $180 Fortaleza Añejo American oak barrels 40% $195 – $200 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Image: Tears of Llorona

1. Tears of Llorona

If you’re only going to purchase one bottle on this list (and you have a few extra dollars to spare), make it the award-winning Tears of Llorona. Made from 100% estate-grown Blue Weber agave from the highlands of Jalisco, it’s double-distilled in traditional copper pot stills before undergoing a unique barrel-ageing process,

Tears of Llorona key details

Price: From AUD $500 for 1L

From AUD $500 for 1L ABV: 43%

43% NOM : 1146

: 1146 Cask type: This memorable tequila is matured for a minimum of 5 years in a combination of sherry, Scotch whisky, and brandy barrels.

This memorable tequila is matured for a minimum of 5 years in a combination of sherry, Scotch whisky, and brandy barrels. Nose: Candied nuts, toasted vanilla beans, charred oak, sweet sherry, raisins, candied orange peels, and baking spices are prevalent on the nose.

Candied nuts, toasted vanilla beans, charred oak, sweet sherry, raisins, candied orange peels, and baking spices are prevalent on the nose. Taste: Cooked agave makes way for dried cherries, sticky toffee pudding, oak, orange zest, dark chocolate, and gentle, wintry spices.

Cooked agave makes way for dried cherries, sticky toffee pudding, oak, orange zest, dark chocolate, and gentle, wintry spices. Finish: Long in length, warm, and ends with a mix of dried cherries, vanilla beans, and caramelised sugar.

Key feature: The unique barrel ageing process adds layers to this tequila.

The unique barrel ageing process adds layers to this tequila. Best for: Tears of Llorona isn’t an everyday pour. This is a bottle for collectors or those who like to enjoy a special glass of tequila from time to time.

Image: Código 1530

2. Código 1530 Origen Extra Añejo

If you’re seeking a thoughtfully made, mature extra añejo tequila, try Codigo 1530 Origen Extra Añejo. It is additive-free and made from 100% Blue Weber agave, using water filtered through volcanic soil and locally sourced baker’s yeast. Its years of aging in wine barrels make it ideal for fans of long-matured bourbon and single malt Scotch whisky.

Código 1530 Origen Extra Añejo Key Details

Price: Approx AUD $600

Approx AUD $600 ABV: 40%

40% NOM: 1616

1616 Cask type: This tequila gets its aromas and nuanced flavours from being matured for at least 6 years in Cabernet wine white oak barrels sourced from California’s Napa Valley.

This tequila gets its aromas and nuanced flavours from being matured for at least 6 years in Cabernet wine white oak barrels sourced from California’s Napa Valley. Nose: Cracked black pepper, caramel candy, cinnamon sugar, roasted agave, and oak on the nose.

Cracked black pepper, caramel candy, cinnamon sugar, roasted agave, and oak on the nose. Taste: Raisins, pipe tobacco, toasted vanilla beans, baked agave, chocolate, minerality, fruity wine flavours, and oak on the palate.

Raisins, pipe tobacco, toasted vanilla beans, baked agave, chocolate, minerality, fruity wine flavours, and oak on the palate. Finish: Long, warm, and ends with fruit esters, oak, vanilla beans, and baking spices.

Key feature: Maturation in ex-wine casks, rather than charred barrels, adds a unique, fruity wine flavour to the mix.

Maturation in ex-wine casks, rather than charred barrels, adds a unique, fruity wine flavour to the mix. Best for: Whisky drinkers who enjoy unique sherry and other wine-aged and finished expressions will love this creative tequila.

Image: Don Fulano

3. Don Fulano Añejo

While some of the tequilas on this list are guaranteed to take a hit on your wallet. Even with its quality and age, Don Fulano Añejo is surprisingly inexpensive. Made with 100% estate-grown Blue Weber agave, volcanic-filtered spring water, and a special house yeast, this is a must-have for whisky drinkers hoping to branch out into tequila without having to pay an over-the-top price tag.

Don Fulano Añejo Key Details

Price: from AUD$150-175

from AUD$150-175 ABV: 40%

40% NOM : 1146

: 1146 Cask type: Don Fulano Añejo is matured for a minimum of 30 months in a combination of oak barrels and French Limousin casks that once held Loire Valley and Burgundy wines.

Don Fulano Añejo is matured for a minimum of 30 months in a combination of oak barrels and French Limousin casks that once held Loire Valley and Burgundy wines. Nose: Candied orange peels, cocoa powder, toasted vanilla beans, roasted agave, oaky wood, and baking spices.

Candied orange peels, cocoa powder, toasted vanilla beans, roasted agave, oaky wood, and baking spices. Taste: Herbal hints give way to caramelised sugar, candied nuts, toasted vanilla beans, pipe tobacco, and wintry spices.

Herbal hints give way to caramelised sugar, candied nuts, toasted vanilla beans, pipe tobacco, and wintry spices. Finish: Medium in length, warm, and ends with a mix of baking spices, vanilla, and sweet, vegetal agave.

Key feature: This añejo tequila spent its entire time maturing in a combination of wine barrels instead of traditional oak barrels or ex-bourbon casks.

This añejo tequila spent its entire time maturing in a combination of wine barrels instead of traditional oak barrels or ex-bourbon casks. Best for: This is a great choice for whisky drinkers hoping to dip their toes into the world of tequila.

Image: Top Shelf Tequila

4. Arette Gran Clase Extra Añejo

The name is a mouthful, but this tequila is worth adding to your home bar if you enjoy whisky and want to try tequila. Arette Gran Clase Extra Añejo is made with 100% estate-grown Blue Weber agave at the El Llano distillery in Jalisco, Mexico.

Arette Gran Clase Extra Añejo Key Details

Price: from AUD$250-350

from AUD$250-350 ABV: 40%

40% NOM : 1109

: 1109 Cask type: this elegant extra añejo tequila is aged 3-4 years in charred American oak ex-bourbon barrels.

this elegant extra añejo tequila is aged 3-4 years in charred American oak ex-bourbon barrels. Nose: Nuanced aromas of orchard fruits, vegetal, sweet roasted agave, caramelised sugar, and oak make for an inviting nose.

Nuanced aromas of orchard fruits, vegetal, sweet roasted agave, caramelised sugar, and oak make for an inviting nose. Taste: Dried fruits, cinnamon candy, cracked black pepper, chocolate, toasted vanilla beans, and wintry spices.

Dried fruits, cinnamon candy, cracked black pepper, chocolate, toasted vanilla beans, and wintry spices. Finish: Long, warm, and ends with a final flourish of agave sweetness, vanilla, toffee, and spice.

Key feature: Tequila distilleries often age their tequila in barrels that were previously used for bourbon. Because this tequila is aged for a long time, it takes on many aromas and flavors similar to those found in whisk(e)y.

Tequila distilleries often age their tequila in barrels that were previously used for bourbon. Because this tequila is aged for a long time, it takes on many aromas and flavors similar to those found in whisk(e)y. Best for: Bourbon whiskey drinkers looking to easily get acquainted with aged tequilas.

Related: The Best New Whiskeys of 2026

Image: Teremana

5. Teremana Añejo

Teremana is more than a celebrity brand. Sure, it was co-founded by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, but it’s far from a money grab. This award-winning brand offers a wide range of exceptional tequilas, including Teremana Añejo. It’s made with simple ingredients: water, proprietary yeast, and 100% Blue Weber agave.

Teremana Añejo Key Details

Price: from AUD$95-110

from AUD$95-110 ABV: 40%

40% NOM: 1613

1613 Cask type: Teremana Añejo is matured between 12 and 24 months in American whiskey barrels.

Teremana Añejo is matured between 12 and 24 months in American whiskey barrels. Nose: Roasted agave, sticky toffee pudding, toasted vanilla beans, baking spices, and charred oak.

Taste: Candied orange peels, dried fruits, fresh leather, vegetal, sweet agave, brown sugar, vanilla beans, cracked black pepper, and oaky wood.

Candied orange peels, dried fruits, fresh leather, vegetal, sweet agave, brown sugar, vanilla beans, cracked black pepper, and oaky wood. Finish: Medium, warm, and ends with charred wood, caramel sweetness, and wintry spices.

Key feature: Being matured in barrels that previously held American whiskey, this is a no-brainer for whiskey enthusiasts.

Being matured in barrels that previously held American whiskey, this is a no-brainer for whiskey enthusiasts. Best for: If you’re looking for a well-made, value bottle of tequila to get started with the spirit, this is the expression for you.

Image: El Tequileño

6. El Tequileño Añejo

You know you’re getting a memorable tequila when you crack open a bottle of El Tequileño Añejo. It is made from 100% Blue Weber agave, hand-picked in the highlands of Jalisco. The other simple ingredients are volcanic spring water and speciality yeast.

El Tequileño Añejo Key Details

Price: from AUD$150-180

from AUD$150-180 ABV: 40%

40% NOM: 1108

1108 Cask type: El Tequileño Añejo is matured for at least 18 full months in a combination of French oak and American oak barrels.

El Tequileño Añejo is matured for at least 18 full months in a combination of French oak and American oak barrels. Nose: Citrus peels, dried apricot, cinnamon, toasted vanilla beans, roasted agave, butterscotch, on the nose.

Citrus peels, dried apricot, cinnamon, toasted vanilla beans, roasted agave, butterscotch, on the nose. Taste: Dried cherries, roasted agave sweetness, vanilla beans, treacle, pipe tobacco, raisins, caramel, candied almonds, and oaky wood.

Dried cherries, roasted agave sweetness, vanilla beans, treacle, pipe tobacco, raisins, caramel, candied almonds, and oaky wood. Finish: Medium in length, warm, and balanced between toffee, baking spices, and agave.

Key feature: This tequila is made by blending tequilas aged in French oak and American oak, giving it a multi-layered, complex flavour profile.

This tequila is made by blending tequilas aged in French oak and American oak, giving it a multi-layered, complex flavour profile. Best for: This is a great choice for whisky drinkers looking for a tequila with classic flavours like caramel, vanilla, and oak, without any added wine or sherry fruity aromas and flavours.

7. Fortaleza Añejo

Fortaleza Añejo is made with 100% Blue Weber agave from Tequila Valley. Cooked in brick ovens, it’s 100% stone-crushed using the traditional Tahona method, then double-distilled in copper pot stills. Even the bottles are hand-blown in Mexico.

Fortaleza Añejo Key Details

Price: from AUD$195-200

from AUD$195-200 ABV: 40%

40% NOM: 1493

1493 Cask type: Fortaleza Añejo is aged for a minimum of 18 months in American oak barrels.

Fortaleza Añejo is aged for a minimum of 18 months in American oak barrels. Flavour profile:

Nose: Cooked agave, cinnamon, clove, orange peels, honey, caramelised sugar, and oak are prevalent on the nose.

Cooked agave, cinnamon, clove, orange peels, honey, caramelised sugar, and oak are prevalent on the nose. Taste: Fresh leather, candied nuts, brown sugar, vanilla beans, tropical fruits, roasted agave, orange zest, and gentle spices.

Fresh leather, candied nuts, brown sugar, vanilla beans, tropical fruits, roasted agave, orange zest, and gentle spices. Finish: Long, lingering, warm, and ends with a blend of caramel, nutty sweetness, and spice.

Key feature: the roasted agave is crushed in the historic way using a 2-ton volcanic wheel.

the roasted agave is crushed in the historic way using a 2-ton volcanic wheel. Best for: This is a great choice for drinkers looking for a truly authentic, classic tequila to add to their home bar.

Common Questions About Tequila and Whisky