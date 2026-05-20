Size vs Speed: Samsung and LG Unveil ‘World-First’ Screens in Gaming Monitor Arms Race

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 20 May, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Samsung and LG have both unveiled “world’s first” gaming monitors, spotlighting a familiar debate: do you want more detail or faster response?

Samsung’s new 32-inch Odyssey G8 pushes gaming monitors into 6K territory for the first time, chasing more pixels, more screen space and more visual details. LG’s new UltraGear 25G590B sticks with Full HD but pushes the refresh rate to a native 1000Hz.

Side-by-side, size vs speed, it opens the door to what actually matters when you’re buying a high-end gaming monitor. Here are the details:

Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS | Image: Samsung

Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS | Image: Samsung

Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS | Image: Samsung

Samsung Odyssey G8 G80HS

Display size: 32 inches

32 inches Resolution: 6K

6K Refresh rate: 165Hz at 6K

165Hz at 6K Dual Mode: Up to 330Hz at 3K

Up to 330Hz at 3K Connectivity: DisplayPort 2.1

DisplayPort 2.1 Gaming support: AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible

AMD FreeSync Premium, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible HDR: HDR10+ Gaming

HDR10+ Gaming Availability: Available for order globally, Australian pricing TBC

Samsung’s headline model is the 32-inch Odyssey G8, known as the G80Hs. According to the brand, it’s the industry’s first 6K gaming monitor, running at 165Hz in full resolution.

For Samsung, the size is all about detail. A 6K OLED display gives you more usable screen space and more visual information, which matters if your gaming monitor also has to handle work, editing, streaming, tabs and the general chaos of a modern desk.

Big open worlds, racing sims and visually rich titles are where that extra detail will make the most impact. But if 165Hz still isn’t enough, Samsung has also included Dual Mode, which lets the screen run up to 330Hz at 3K.

That makes the Odyssey G8 the more flexible of the two screens in this comparison. It’s still a gaming monitor, but Samsung’s Dual Mode also admits the obvious: even when you’re chasing more detail, speed still matters.

LG UltraGear 25G590B | Image: LG

LG UltraGear 25G590B | Image: LG

LG UltraGear 25G590B

Display size: 24.5 inches

24.5 inches Resolution: Full HD, 1,920 x 1,080

Full HD, 1,920 x 1,080 Refresh rate: Native 1000Hz

Native 1000Hz Panel: Advanced IPS

Advanced IPS Motion tech: Motion Blur Reduction Pro

Motion Blur Reduction Pro Design: Compact esports-focused stand with height, swivel and tilt adjustments

Compact esports-focused stand with height, swivel and tilt adjustments Other features: Low-reflection film, AI Scene Optimisation, AI Sound

Low-reflection film, AI Scene Optimisation, AI Sound Availability: Expected to launch in select markets in the second half of 2026

LG’s UltraGear 25G590B leaves size behind in favour of raw speed. It’s a 24.5-inch Full HD monitor with a native 1000Hz refresh rate, designed specifically for competitive FPS gaming.

It’s tiny but mighty, built for pure tactical efficiency. The smaller 24.5-inch screen keeps the whole game inside your field of view, while the lower resolution makes it easier for serious gaming PCs to chase extreme frame rates.

LG also says the monitor uses Motion Blur Reduction Pro to make fast-moving objects easier to track. Players will notice this most clearly in shooters, where clarity isn’t about admiring texture detail. It’s about keeping a target readable while everything is moving.

Resolution Versus Refresh Rate: What Actually Matters?

The answer depends entirely on what kind of gamer you are:

Choose the Samsung Odyssey G8 if: You crave cinematic immersion, need massive screen real estate for creative work, and play visually stunning, slower-paced games.

Choose the LG UltraGear if: You are a competitive purist who lives in ranked FPS lobbies, where frames win games and reaction time is everything.

Neither product proves one spec matters more than the other. They just make the choice harder to ignore.

Most people probably won’t need 6K. Most people definitely won’t need 1000Hz. But these are the kinds of monitors brands build when they want to show where the ceiling is moving. Over time, those headline-grabbing features and “world’s first” claims tend to trickle down into the screens most people actually buy.

For Samsung, that ceiling is more detail. For LG, it’s less delay. For everyone else, the question is simpler: what kind of games do you actually play?