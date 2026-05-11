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ASUS ROG’s New Gaming Displays Solve Desktop Clutter For Good

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 5 min

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  • ASUS Republic of Gamers has revealed two new gaming displays.
  • The ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS is a 34-inch RGB Tandem QD-OLED ultrawide monitor.
  • It features a 280Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and a 3440 x 1440 resolution.
  • The ROG Strix XG129C is a 12.3-inch touchscreen secondary display.
  • The smaller screen is designed for system monitoring, streaming controls and everyday multitasking.

ASUS has unveiled the ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS, a 34-inch curved gaming monitor built around speed, contrast and colour. It packs a 3440 x 1440 RGB Tandem QD-OLED panel, a 280Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms grey-to-grey response time, and a 1800R curvature, giving players a fast ultrawide without sacrificing deep OLED blacks.

But tucked neatly underneath this ultrawide monitor is the ROG Strix XG129C, a tiny 12.3-inch touchscreen that acts as a secondary display to monitor everything else while you’re gaming. System stats, performance readouts, streaming controls, app shortcuts, chat windows and all the other bits that usually end up fighting for space on your main screen.

We’ve already seen this idea take a few different forms. Some gamers add an Elgato Stream Deck next to the keyboard. Others mount a tablet or iPad nearby. And Corsair has its mini XENEON EDGE touch display. Different shapes, same basic thinking: keep the game on the big screen and move the fiddly stuff somewhere else.

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ROG Strix XG129C | Image: ASUS

Key Specs: ROG Strix XG129C

The ROG Strix XG129C is a 12.3-inch IPS touchscreen with a 24:9 aspect ratio and 1920 x 720 resolution. It supports 10-point touch control for quick inputs, app management and shortcuts while gaming or streaming.

It’s a quick-access display for a range of different things. Think Discord, OBS controls, Spotify, lighting shortcuts, fan profiles, browser tabs, stream chat, timers, notes, calendar widgets or anything else you want nearby without dragging it across your main screen. You could even use it for game-specific readouts, from racing speedometers and lap data to telemetry, map info or secondary HUD elements, depending on how a game or app supports it.

ASUS also includes a one-year subscription to AIDA64 Extreme, paired with exclusive ROG SensorPanel interfaces, allowing users to turn it into a real-time hardware-monitoring display.

For streamers, PC builders, sim racers and anyone who likes having their controls within arm’s reach, it makes immediate sense. For everyone else, it might be overkill. But it’s a tidy solution when your main screen is already busy enough.

  • Display: 12.3-inch IPS touchscreen
  • Aspect ratio: 24:9
  • Resolution: 1920 x 720
  • Refresh rate: 75Hz
  • Touch: 10-point touch control
  • Colour: 125% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3
  • Brightness: 300 cd/m²
  • Contrast ratio: 1,200:1
  • Software: AIDA64 Extreme one-year subscription with ROG SensorPanel
  • Connectivity: HDMI 1.2, 2 x USB-C
  • Design: Built-in adjustable kickstand, 1/4-inch tripod socket
Learn More About the ASUS ROG Strix XG129C
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ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS | Image: ASUS

ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS

At 34 inches with a 280Hz refresh rate, the ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS is built for fast play, but ASUS is also trying to make it more useful away from games. The monitor uses RGB Tandem QD-OLED panel technology, with an RGB Stripe Pixel arrangement designed to improve text clarity.

Because these days, the best gaming monitors have to hold up through emails, documents, editing timelines and browser tabs, not just late-night sessions.

ASUS has also fitted the monitor with BlackShield Film, which it says improves perceived black levels by up to 40 per cent compared with previous-generation QD-OLED monitors, while also offering 2.5 times better scratch resistance. The monitor is VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black compliant, covers 99 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and supports true 10-bit colour depth.

And if you’re worried about burn-in, ASUS has you covered with its OLED Care Pro and Neo Proximity Sensor, which can detect when you step away and automatically switch the screen to black to help reduce burn-in risk.

It’s a high-refresh-rate ultrawide gaming monitor that ASUS has built for the kind of person who uses one desk for everything – a jack of all trades, with a little help from its tiny touchscreen friend.

  • Display: 34-inch RGB Tandem QD-OLED
  • Resolution: 3440 x 1440
  • Curvature: 1800R
  • Refresh rate: 280Hz
  • Response time: 0.03ms grey-to-grey
  • HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black
  • Colour: 99% DCI-P3, true 10-bit colour
  • Peak brightness: 1300 cd/m² HDR
  • Contrast ratio: 1,500,000:1
  • Sync support: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro
  • Connectivity: 2 x HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC, USB-C with 15W Power Delivery, 2 x USB-A, earphone jack
  • Price: $AUD 1499
Preorder From PC Case Gear
Learn More About the ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS

The split makes sense. One screen handles the game, the other keeps watch over everything happening around it. It won’t be necessary for everyone, but for the kind of desk where a game, stream, chat window and temperature readout are all running at once, ASUS has a tiny solution to a big screen problem.

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ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS and ROG Strix XG129C | Image: ASUS
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ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS and ROG Strix XG129C | Image: ASUS
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ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS | Image: ASUS
Asus rog new gaming displays 7
ROG Strix OLED XG34WCDMS | Image: ASUS
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ROG Strix XG129C | Image: ASUS
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ROG Strix XG129C | Image: ASUS
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ROG Strix XG129C | Image: ASUS

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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