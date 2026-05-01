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LG’s New 5K Gaming Monitor Is Trying to Fix Mini LED’s Biggest Problem

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

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Readtime: 4 min

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  • LG has unveiled the UltraGear evo GM9 5K gaming monitor.
  • Hyper Mini LED is designed to reduce Mini LED blooming.
  • The 27-inch display offers 5K at 165Hz or QHD at 330Hz.
  • It features 2,304 local dimming zones and DisplayHDR 1000.
  • USD$1,199.99, with Australian pricing yet to be confirmed.

Monitors usually make you choose. You can have the fast gaming screen, or you can have the sharp productivity display. LG’s new UltraGear evo GM9 is trying to sit somewhere between the two.

The 27-inch monitor pairs 5K resolution with a 165Hz refresh rate, while also offering a faster QHD mode at up to 330Hz. The spec-sheet appeal is obvious, but the more interesting part is what LG is doing with Mini LED.

The new GM9 uses LG’s Hyper Mini LED technology, and the big promise is simple: less blooming.

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UltraGear evo GM9 5K gaming monitor (27GM950B) | Image: LG

What Hyper Mini LED Actually Changes?

Mini LED has never struggled to get bright. Its bigger issue is control. When bright objects sit against dark backgrounds, light can bleed into surrounding areas. You’ll notice it around subtitles, stars, HUD elements, torches, explosions and anything else sitting in a high-contrast scene. In games, that can break the mood pretty quickly.

LG’s approach is to tighten how the backlight behaves.

The GM9 uses 2,304 local dimming zones, which LG says is around 1.5 times more than a conventional Mini LED monitor. The company has also reduced the gap between the panel and the LED backlight, which should help limit light leakage and improve separation between bright and dark parts of the image.

That separation is the whole game. Once blooming shows up, it’s hard to ignore. You can have all the brightness in the world, but if highlights start glowing into the rest of the picture, the experience starts to fall apart.

LG says the 27GM950B has also earned TÜV Rheinland’s Anti-Blooming certification, which gives the claim a bit more weight beyond the spec bumps.

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UltraGear evo GM9 5K gaming monitor | Image: LG

Why That Matters Beyond Gaming

For gaming, the benefit is obvious. Better local dimming should mean cleaner dark scenes, brighter highlights and less need to constantly tweak your monitor settings depending on the game. But the more interesting part is how this could work as an everyday screen.

At 5K, the GM9 has the kind of pixel density that makes sense for writing, editing, browsing and creative work. LG lists the panel at 218 PPI, so text, HUD elements and fine detail should look properly crisp, which matters just as much when you’re working through documents or staring at a browser all day.

The resolution should also play nicely with native scaling in macOS. Text should look sharper, timelines should have more room, and if you’re a fan of dark mode, less blooming means a better experience overall.

There are plenty of fast gaming monitors on the market, but very few are built to handle a full day at the desk as convincingly. With the GM9, LG is aiming for that sweet spot.

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UltraGear evo GM9 5K gaming monitor | Image: LG

Key Specs: LG UltraGear evo GM9 27GM950B

  • Display: 27-inch Mini LED panel
  • Resolution: 5K, 5120 x 2880
  • Pixel Density: 218 PPI
  • Display technology: LG Hyper Mini LED
  • LED count: 9,216 LEDs
  • Local dimming zones: 2,304
  • Brightness: Up to 1,250 nits peak brightness
  • HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 1000
  • Colour: Up to 99% DCI-P3
  • Refresh rate: 5K at 165Hz, or QHD at 330Hz
  • Response time: 1ms GtG
  • Sync support: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium
  • Connectivity: DisplayPort 2.1, HDMI 2.1, USB-C with 90W Power Delivery
  • AI features: 5K AI Upscaling, AI Scene Optimisation and AI Sound
  • Price: USD$1,199.99
Preorder from LG (US)

There’s also 5K AI Upscaling, which LG says can sharpen lower-resolution content without demanding more from your GPU. That could be handy for older games, console input or anything that doesn’t naturally run at the monitor’s full native resolution.

The UltraGear evo GM9 27GM950B is listed in the US at USD$1,199.99, with additional markets to follow throughout the year. Australian pricing and availability are yet to be confirmed.

Learn More About The LG UltraGear evo GM9 (27GM950B)
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UltraGear evo GM9 5K gaming monitor | Image: LG
Lg ultragear evo gm9 5k gaming monitor 4
UltraGear evo GM9 5K gaming monitor | Image: LG
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UltraGear evo GM9 5K gaming monitor | Image: LG

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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