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Lg art tv 2026
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LG’s 2026 ‘Art’ Lineup of TVs is Taking the Fight to Samsung’s ‘Frame’

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Updated:

Readtime: 4 min

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  • LG has launched its 2026 Art TV lineup globally
  • The range includes the OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, OLED evo AI G6 and Gallery TV AI with frame
  • Each model is designed to sit differently in the home, from ultra-thin wall mounting to framed gallery-style presentation
  • LG Gallery+ gives users access to more than 5,000 artworks, personal photos and AI-generated visuals
  • A complimentary three-month Gallery+ subscription is available in select markets, including Australia

For most people, buying a TV is pretty straightforward. Find the best panel you can afford, make sure it fits the room, turn it on and enjoy. At the top end, that can quickly become a contest over size, brightness, black levels and panel tech.

Bigger. Brighter. Better. But that might not cut it any more after LG unveiled its 2026 Art TV lineup, with three models designed for homes in which the screen has to earn its place before anyone presses play.

The range includes the LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, LG OLED evo AI G6 and LG Gallery TV AI with frame. Each takes a different approach to the same problem: what should a premium TV do when no one is watching it?

Lg art tv 2026 - lg oled evo w6 wallpaper tv 2
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV | Image: LG

LG’s Art TV lineup, much like Samsung’s The Frame, speaks to a different kind of buyer. This is for the person who still wants a proper TV experience, but also cares about what the room looks like the other 20 hours of the day.

Because when the TV isn’t playing a show, game or match, it can still shape the room.

All three models support LG Gallery+, the brand’s subscription-based art platform, with access to curated artworks, personal photos and AI-generated visuals. The difference is in how each TV is designed to sit in the home.

Lg art tv 2026 - lg oled evo w6 wallpaper tv 1
LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV | Image: LG

LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV

  • Display type: OLED evo
  • Design: Wallpaper-style ultra-thin display
  • Profile: 9.95mm
  • Connectivity: Certified True Wireless connectivity
  • Display tech: Perfect Black, Perfect Color and Hyper Radiant Color Technology
  • Glare reduction: Reflection Free Premium on select OLED models

The W6 Wallpaper TV is the most minimal option in LG’s Art TV lineup. Its 9.95mm profile and certified True Wireless connectivity make it the pick for buyers who want the screen to sit close to the wall with as little visible hardware as possible. Where the Gallery TV turns the screen into a framed object, the W6 is more about making the TV feel built into the room (without putting a giant hole in the wall).

Lg art tv 2026 - lg oled evo g6
LG OLED evo AI G6 | Image: LG

LG OLED evo AI G6

  • Display type: OLED evo
  • Design: Flush-fit Gallery design
  • Mounting style: Designed to sit neatly against the wall
  • Display tech: Perfect Black, Perfect Color and Hyper Radiant Color Technology
  • Glare reduction: Reflection Free Premium on select OLED models

The OLED evo AI G6 is the middle ground. It keeps the cleaner wall-mounted look, but doesn’t push as far into the ultra-thin Wallpaper design or framed gallery look. For buyers who still care about panel quality first, but want something neater than a standard mounted TV, this is the most straightforward option.

Lg art tv 2026 - lg gallery tv
LG Gallery TV AI With Frame | Image: LG
  • Design: Gallery-style TV with attachable frame
  • Frame options: One frame type included, with another sold separately in select markets
  • Screen focus: Specialised display developed with input from museum curators
  • Use case: Built to present artwork, photography and decorative visuals when not being used for TV viewing

The Gallery TV AI with frame is the most decorative model in the range. It doesn’t try to disappear like the W6 or stay as restrained as the G6. Instead, it uses attachable frames and a gallery-style presentation to make the screen feel more intentional on the wall. This is the clearest pick for buyers who want the art display first, and a TV second.

The other major piece is LG Gallery+, the brand’s subscription-based art platform. It offers access to more than 5,000 curated artworks from cultural institutions, along with photography, personal image display and AI-generated visuals to suit the room.

LG says the 2026 Art TV lineup is rolling out globally in phases, with market availability varying by region. A complimentary three-month LG Gallery+ subscription is also being offered in select markets, including Australia.

Local pricing and model availability are yet to be confirmed, but expect these to sit firmly in premium territory.

Learn more about LG’s Art TVs

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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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