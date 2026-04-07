LG’s 2026 QNED evo TVs Go Bigger, Brighter and More Practical

By Elliot Nash - News Updated: 7 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

QNED70 to QNED90 models, up to 115-inch

Brighter picture holds colour in daylight

Improved dimming for deeper contrast

AI upscaling sharpens non-4K content

165Hz VRR with enhanced motion handling

Big TVs look great in a showroom. But once you get them home, add our Australian sun, put on something that isn’t a perfect 4K stream (we’re looking at you, free-to-air sports), and things can fall apart pretty quickly.

The 2026 QNED evo lineup from LG feels like a direct response to this issue. Headlined by new 115-inch and 100-inch models (we’re gonna need a bigger wall), the pitch goes beyond bigger for the sake of it.

It’s making bigger screens hold up in real-world viewing.

75 Inch LG QNED AI QNED70 Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 | Image: LG

At the centre of that is brightness and colour, with LG claiming “100 per cent colour volume,” which essentially means the colours don’t fade when the screen gets bright. Ever notice how, during sports, the colours seem to wash out on larger displays? With this, greens stay green, jerseys keep their colours, and bright HDR scenes don’t lose their intensity halfway through. It’s consistency in colour.

And the other half of that equation is contrast. The new Precision Dimming Ultra system uses thousands of Mini LED zones to better control where light appears on screen. Dark scenes carry more depth, highlights stay tighter, and the whole image looks less greyed out than older LED sets. It still isn’t OLED-level black, and you’ll still notice some glow around brighter objects in darker scenes, but the gap is closing fast.

Where things get more practical is how the TV handles everything that isn’t pristine 4K. LG’s updated AI processor does the heavy lifting – upscaling, sharpening and smoothing motion – to make average content watchable on a massive screen.

Free-to-air sport, older shows, lower bitrate streams. That’s where you’ll feel it most.

Gaming is one area where LG is pushing beyond the usual checklist. Support for variable refresh rates up to 165Hz, along with reduced input lag, means smoother motion and quicker response, particularly in fast shooters or racing titles.

In the headline 115-inch QNED90 model, LG pushes this further with a “330Hz” motion rate, which helps reduce blur in fast scenes rather than acting as a true native refresh rate.

Then there are the nice-to-have additions like AI sound upgrades (if you don’t already have a soundbar), sports and content portals, and the usual mix of voice assistants and on-screen recommendations.

You get the sense LG isn’t trying to outdo OLED with this range. It’s building something alongside it. Bigger, brighter, and more forgiving in everyday conditions. One that works just as well on a Sunday afternoon with the blinds open as it does at night with the lights down.

LG QNED AI Mini LED 4K Smart TV 2026 | Image: LG

2026 LG QNED Line Up Key Specs

LG’s QNED lineup runs from the flagship QNED90 down to the more accessible QNED70, and the differences mostly come down to how much control you get over brightness and contrast.

Models: QNED90, QNED85, QNED82, QNED80, QNED70

QNED90, QNED85, QNED82, QNED80, QNED70 Screen Sizes: Up to 115-inch (also 100-inch options)

Up to 115-inch (also 100-inch options) Display Tech: QNED evo with Mini LED backlighting

QNED evo with Mini LED backlighting Processor: α8 AI Processor Gen 3 (select models)

α8 AI Processor Gen 3 (select models) Picture Features: 100% Colour Volume (DCI-P3 certified), Precision Dimming Ultra (flagship model), AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

100% Colour Volume (DCI-P3 certified), Precision Dimming Ultra (flagship model), AI Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro Gaming: VRR up to 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Motion processing up to 330Hz (non-native)

At the top of the pack is the headlining QNED90, offering the best dimming performance, strongest contrast and the full feature set, including that 115-inch model.

In the middle sit the QNED85 and QNED82. Still Mini LED, still bright and sharp, just with slightly less precise contrast in darker scenes.

If you just want the core benefits and don’t care too much about higher-end processing and dimming control, then the QNED80 and QNED70 are the entry points.

The LG 2026 QNED evo lineup rolls out this month in Korea, the US and Europe, with Australia and other markets expected to follow later this year. Pricing information to come.