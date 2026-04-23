Samsung’s 2026 Range of New TVs is Here, and We Can’t Find A Single Bad Option

By Elliot Nash - Guide Updated: 23 April, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 10 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Samsung’s 2026 TV lineup is bringing larger screens, expanded Glare-Free options and new AI-powered features across the entire suite.

OLED leads the premium charge, Micro RGB the flagship option, The Frame for the design-conscious, Neo QLED the practical middle ground, and Mini LED the value play.

The company says this year’s range includes 50 per cent more Glare-Free TVs, 50 per cent more Art TV options, and 50 per cent more ultra-large displays than the 2025 lineup. That’s a lot of TVs, with many also featuring new Vision AI tools designed to improve picture, sound and content discovery in real time.

Samsung Micro RGB R95H | Image Supplied

New Features For Samsung TVs in 2026

Available across 4K-and-above models, the AI feature suite is designed to improve what you’re already watching. That includes AI Upscaling Pro, which sharpens lower-resolution content as you watch, AI Sound Controller Pro, which lets users adjust dialogue, music and effects separately and AI-powered recommendations designed to surface content faster.

For sports, there’s also AI Soccer Mode Pro. Naming aside, it works across all kinds of ball sports, tuning motion handling, colour and stadium audio during live matches. Samsung knows how much we love sports, and they’re giving us all the bells and whistles to gather around the TV.

From there, it honestly comes down to the kind of TV you want in your living room, and how much you’re willing to cough up for it.

OLED is the obvious top pick for deep blacks, gaming performance and premium design.

The Frame continues to target anyone who’d rather not stare at a blank black screen when the TV is not in use.

Neo QLED is the sweet-spot choice for bright rooms with bigger size options and stronger all-around performance now available.

Mini LED aims to bring many of those upgrades to more accessible price points.

And based on some of these specs, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a disappointing option in the lineup.

Samsung Micro RGB R95H | Image Supplied

OLED: Samsung’s Premium Sweet Spot Gets Even Better

If you want the best all-round mix of picture quality, gaming performance and design, Samsung’s 2026 OLED range still looks like the place to start. This year’s lineup includes the flagship S95H, mid-tier S90H and more accessible S85H, giving buyers a wider spread of sizes and price points.

The big upgrade for 2026 is Glare-Free technology expanding beyond the top model, now available on both the S95H and S90H. It’s a huge upside for anyone battling the sun while they’re enjoying those deep OLED blacks. We can only hope this technology eliminates glare once and for all.

On the gaming side, Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator 165Hz offers smoother high-frame-rate gameplay on select models, while VRR support, including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC, helps reduce tearing and stutter. There are also a few built-in gaming tools that make it easier to adjust settings mid-match.

For those excited about the AI Soccer Mode Pro, you’ll be looking at the S95H and S90H. If they’re not quite in your budget, the S85H receives the standard version for clearer motion, sharper detail and fuller stadium sound.

At the top end, the S95H adds Wireless One Connect, which shifts cables to a separate box for a cleaner, near cable-free look. It also includes Pantone Validated ArtfulColor for more accurate artwork and images, plus access to Samsung’s Art Store so the TV can double as wall art when not in use. Because no one wants to look at a black screen (more on that later).

Samsung OLED 95H | Image Supplied

Samsung 2026 OLED TVs and Australian Pricing

Samsung S95H OLED 83-inch – AUD$8,299

– AUD$8,299 Samsung S95H OLED 77-inch – AUD$6,799

– AUD$6,799 Samsung S95H OLED 65-inch – AUD$4,999

– AUD$4,999 Samsung S95H OLED 55-inch – AUD$3,999

– AUD$3,999 Samsung S90H OLED 83-inch – AUD$6,799

– AUD$6,799 Samsung S90H OLED 77-inch – AUD$5,499

– AUD$5,499 Samsung S90H OLED 65-inch – AUD$3,799

– AUD$3,799 Samsung S90H OLED 55-inch – AUD$2,999

– AUD$2,999 Samsung S85H OLED 83-inch – AUD$5,999

– AUD$5,999 Samsung S85H OLED 77-inch – AUD$4,799

– AUD$4,799 Samsung S85H OLED 65-inch – AUD$3,299

– AUD$3,299 Samsung S85H OLED 55-inch – AUD$2,499

Samsung Micro RGB R95H | Image Supplied

Samsung’s Micro RGB: The Flagship Option

Samsung’s new Micro RGB TVs for 2026 are a no-compromise flex. Sitting at the top of Samsung’s pack, they combine extreme brightness, precise colour and wall-dominating screen sizes for buyers who want the biggest and best option available.Available in the R95H and R85H series, sizes range from 55 to 115 inches.

Quick tech lesson: unlike OLED, which uses self-lit organic pixels that switch on and off individually, Micro RGB uses separately controlled red, green and blue micro-LEDs to manage light with even greater precision. That means stronger contrast, richer colour and sharper detail without relying on a traditional backlight.

Unfortunately, Samsung’s Glare-Free technology is only available on the premium R95H model. How well the other Micro RGB models will stand up to the sun is to be seen, but considering its availability on the OLED lineup, we have to wonder why it’s been restricted here.

Fortunately, the rest of the category receives Samsung’s full Vision AI treatment, with scene-by-scene picture adjustments through AI Engine Pro, Colour Booster Pro and HDR Pro. Or more simply, the TV is constantly tweaking colour, contrast and motion so everything looks its best.

If money is no problem, you’re looking at $41,999 for the cream of the crop.

Samsung 2026 Micro RGB TVs and Australian Pricing

Samsung R95H Micro RGB 115-inch – AUD$41,999

– AUD$41,999 Samsung R95H Micro RGB 100-inch – AUD$24,999

– AUD$24,999 Samsung R95H Micro RGB 85-inch – AUD$14,999

– AUD$14,999 Samsung R95H Micro RGB 75-inch – AUD$9,999

– AUD$9,999 Samsung R95H Micro RGB 65-inch – AUD$6,999

– AUD$6,999 Samsung R95H Micro RGB 55-inch – AUD$5,499

– AUD$5,499 Samsung R85H Micro RGB 100-inch – AUD$19,999

– AUD$19,999 Samsung R85H Micro RGB 85-inch – AUD$11,999

– AUD$11,999 Samsung R85H Micro RGB 75-inch – AUD$7,999

– AUD$7,999 Samsung R85H Micro RGB 65-inch – AUD$5,999

– AUD$5,999 Samsung R85H Micro RGB 55-inch – AUD$4,999

Samsung The Frame Pro | Image Supplied

The Frame: Still the Best Option If You Don’t Like Looking at TVs

Samsung’s design-led range returns for 2026 with models built for different spaces and installation needs. For the TV that doesn’t want to be a TV, it promises solid performance when it’s on, wall art when it’s off.

Every Frame model includes access to more than 5,000 curated artworks through Samsung’s Art Mode, covering everything from classical works to contemporary photography. It’s still a screen, of course, but at least it gives the wall something to do.

If you’re really sick of looking at a black rectangle, The Frame Pro upgrades to Neo QLED picture quality for stronger brightness and contrast to make those artworks pop. And because you don’t want to be looking at a mess of cables either, it uses Wireless One Connect for a cleaner, less cluttered setup. Samsung also says the slim 24.9mm profile is designed to sit more naturally against the wall.

The standard Frame sticks with QLED picture quality and keeps its signature flush-to-wall look to elevate your space. But if that’s not flush enough for you, there’s also a built-in installation model available for buyers chasing a more integrated finish. Spare no expense.

Thankfully, both ranges feature Samsung’s Glare-Free technology, with the added bonus of Pantone Validated colour for that proper art gallery feel.

Samsung The Frame | Image: Supplied

Samsung 2026 The Frame TVs and Australian Pricing

The Frame Pro (LS03HW)

Samsung The Frame Pro 85-inch – AUD$6,999

– AUD$6,999 Samsung The Frame Pro 75-inch – AUD$4,999

– AUD$4,999 Samsung The Frame Pro 65-inch – AUD$3,499

The Frame (LS03HE)

Samsung The Frame 85-inch – AUD$5,499

– AUD$5,499 Samsung The Frame 75-inch – AUD$3,999

– AUD$3,999 Samsung The Frame 65-inch – AUD$2,999

– AUD$2,999 Samsung The Frame 55-inch – AUD$2,299

– AUD$2,299 Samsung The Frame 50-inch – AUD$1,999

– AUD$1,999 Samsung The Frame 43-inch – AUD$1,699

The Frame Built-In Model

Samsung The Frame Built-In 65-inch – AUD$3,299

– AUD$3,299 Samsung The Frame Built-In 55-inch – AUD$2,599

First Look Sydney Event for Samsung’s 2026 TV Lineup | Image: Supplied

Neo QLED: The Bright-Room All-Rounder

If the top end of Samsung’s lineup feels out of reach, the Neo QLED models for 2026 are hardly a compromise. Positioned as the practical sweet spot between flagship prices and premium performance, the QN80H lineup is available in sizes from 50 to 100 inches, giving shoppers plenty of room to scale up.

Aside from the brightness, contrast and punchy colour QLED buyers have come to expect from Samsung, there’s 4K Upscaling, smoother motion handling, gaming performance of up to 144Hz on select models and the NQ4 AI Gen 2 Processor to help optimise picture and sound across everyday content.

It’s the Goldilocks zone of Samsung’s TVs for 2026. Not too expensive, but not lacking features either.

Samsung 2026 Neo QLED TVs and Australian Pricing

Samsung Neo QLED QN80H 100-inch – AUD$8,999

Samsung Neo QLED QN80H 85-inch – AUD$5,499

Samsung Neo QLED QN80H 75-inch – AUD$3,999

Samsung Neo QLED QN80H 65-inch – AUD$2,999

Samsung Neo QLED QN80H 55-inch – AUD$2,299

Samsung Neo QLED QN80H 50-inch – AUD$1,999

First Look Sydney Event for Samsung’s 2026 TV Lineup | Image: Supplied

Mini LED: The Value Play Without Feeling Cheap

If OLED is about perfect blacks, Micro RGB is the no-compromise flagship, and Neo QLED is the Goldilocks zone, then Mini LED is where things get practical. Samsung’s 2026 M70H Mini LED range gives buyers many of the brightness, contrast and big-screen benefits people actually notice day to day, without climbing too far up the price ladder.

Available in sizes from 43 to 85 inches, the M70H range covers everything from smaller bedroom upgrades to full living room centrepieces.

You still get the tighter light control that makes Mini LED appealing in the first place, helping improve contrast and picture depth compared with more basic LED TVs, alongside Samsung’s Pure Spectrum Colour for richer-looking images.

And packed inside every Mini LED TV are a few useful extras, including Motion Xcelerator up to 120Hz for smoother sports and gaming, Mini LED HDR for more punch across bright and dark scenes, a Mini LED Processor 4K to sharpen everyday content, and Adaptive Sound for clearer, more balanced audio.

Even at the lower end, Samsung has managed to give us bigger screens, more features and fewer financial regrets.

Samsung 2026 Mini LED TVs and Australian Pricing

Samsung Mini LED M70H 85-inch – AUD$3,999

Samsung Mini LED M70H 75-inch – AUD$2,999

Samsung Mini LED M70H 65-inch – AUD$2,299

Samsung Mini LED M70H 55-inch – AUD$1,699

Samsung Mini LED M70H 50-inch – AUD$1,399

Samsung Mini LED M70H 43-inch – AUD$749

First Look Sydney Event for Samsung’s 2026 TV Lineup | Image: Supplied

No Bad TVs In Sight

We can’t find a single weak link in Samsung’s 2026 lineup of TVs. Whether you’re dropping $42k on the R95H Micro RGB 115-inch, keeping things reasonable with a Samsung S90H OLED 65-inch or showing off with an 85-inch The Frame Pro, there are some truly incredible options available.

With an average price of around $5,000 once those Micro RGB behemoths are removed, it also shows how much the market has shifted. Not long ago, getting a genuinely good TV meant paying a far steeper premium than it does today.

And if your current screen is starting to feel its age, Samsung has made the upgrade temptation harder to ignore.